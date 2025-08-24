Bitcoin Could Crash to $70K, Altcoins Face 80% Bloodbath

2025/08/24 17:04
Bitcoin

Well-known analyst il Capo of Crypto has reiterated his bearish stance on the market, suggesting that Bitcoin may be nearing a local top despite its recent string of record highs.

In his latest analysis, he warned that if BTC falls below $108,000, it would confirm a bearish signal and potentially trigger a correction down to the $60,000–$70,000 range, which he views as the next major support zone.

At press time, Bitcoin trades near $114,800, still holding above the level il Capo flagged as critical. The cryptocurrency hit a fresh all-time high of $124,450 just over a week ago but has since pulled back by more than 7%.

The analyst added that such a decline could spark a capitulation across the broader market, with altcoins potentially losing between 50% and 80% of their value. He has consistently maintained a cautious outlook even as Bitcoin repeatedly set new records in recent months.

For now, Bitcoin’s price action suggests resilience, but il Capo believes confirmation below $108,000 could mark the beginning of a much deeper downturn.

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Alex is an experienced financial journalist and cryptocurrency enthusiast. With over 8 years of experience covering the crypto, blockchain, and fintech industries, he is well-versed in the complex and ever-evolving world of digital assets. His insightful and thought-provoking articles provide readers with a clear picture of the latest developments and trends in the market. His approach allows him to break down complex ideas into accessible and in-depth content. Follow his publications to stay up to date with the most important trends and topics.

