Bitcoin Could Deliver 15x ROI by 2026 as AVAX and TRON Dominate Analyst Rotations

The crypto market is entering a new phase of rotation as investors seek clarity on long-term plays. Fidelity's latest research suggests that Bitcoin could deliver a 15x ROI by 2026 as supply tightens and institutional adoption accelerates. At the same time, altcoins like Avalanche (AVAX) and TRON (TRX) are dominating analyst rotations, reflecting strong fundamentals and ecosystem growth. Together, these tokens highlight the balance between long-term conviction in Bitcoin and tactical opportunities in high-performing altcoins.

Bitcoin: Supply Tightening and 15x ROI Potential by 2026

Fidelity projects long-term holders and corporate treasuries could lock up over 6 million BTC by 2025, tightening supply and potentially boosting price dynamics. Around 42% of Bitcoin’s current circulating supply, or 8.3 million Bitcoin could be “illiquid” by 2032 at the current rate of Bitcoin treasury firm buying, according to asset management firm Fidelity.

In a report published on Monday, Fidelity identified two groups whose supply could be considered illiquid, with the criteria being that their Bitcoin supply has ticked up each quarter or at least 90% of the time for the last four years.

Based on this, it found two cohorts: Long-term Bitcoin holders and publicly-traded companies with at least 1,000 Bitcoin, the latter of which have been growing this year.

Bitcoin’s illiquid supply means there is less available on the open market, which could be positive for the price of Bitcoin. This recent update could trigger a significant shift for BTC to deliver a massive 15x ROI by 2026.

“We estimate that this combined group will hold over six million Bitcoin by the end of 2025 — or over 28% of the 21 million Bitcoin that will ever exist,” said Fidelity.

It found that long-term Bitcoin holders, defined as those who have not moved Bitcoin from their wallet in at least seven years, have not witnessed any decrease in supply since 2016.

Fidelity’s conclusion is clear: with more than a quarter of all Bitcoin potentially locked away within two years, BTC could face unprecedented supply pressure, which is often the spark for sustained price rallies.

Avalanche (AVAX): Ecosystem Growth Drives Stability and Adoption

Currently, the AVAX price is approximately $30.67 after a recent increase of about 2.85% in the last 24 hours. Over the past week, the price has ranged from about $28.50 to $30.98. Analysts mentioned that price AVAX will move between $28.50 and $30.78 with a neutral prediction for the market from late September to early October 2025. The market capitalization is approximately $12.4 billion and the daily volume is roughly $17.7 million. Analysts anticipate volatility, but the near term is forecasted to remain stable in the price zone of $28 to $31.

A recent report reveals the AVAX community continued fostering partnerships and development activities in the Avalanche ecosystem. Avalanche adoption picks up as more DeFi platforms and dApps spring up.

User experience has been enhanced with technical upgrades and performance improvements related to the transaction speed and scaling solutions of Avalanche.

This mix of price stability and ecosystem expansion is why analysts are rotating into AVAX. While not as headline-grabbing as Bitcoin, Avalanche represents one of the best altcoins to buy 2025 for those seeking steady growth with long-term adoption potential.

TRON (TRX): Stablecoin Dominance and Explosive DEX Growth

As of now, TRON (TRX) is priced around $0.3459 with minor fluctuations. The price saw an approximate 18% rise over the past week, outperforming many rival chains. TRX daily trading volume on major exchanges is over $1.49 billion. The yearly price range is between about $0.1488 (low) and $0.4499 (high). Market capitalization hovers around $30 to $32 billion.

TRON’s network has seen a 558% growth in decentralized exchange (DEX) activity in this week, largely driven by popular memecoin trading. TRON holds a dominant position in the stablecoin market with $79 billion in USDT supply, an increase of 36% over six months. The network processes over 2.4 million daily USDT transactions, transferring more than $20 billion daily.

TRON’s dual strength in stablecoin dominance and surging DEX activity positions it as one of the most important networks in active use. This combination is why analysts have included it in the current cycle of top rotation plays.

Conclusion

The latest Fidelity report has reignited Bitcoin optimism, with projections of a 15x ROI by 2026 as supply becomes increasingly illiquid. This long-term thesis keeps BTC firmly at the center of institutional and retail portfolios.

At the same time, analyst rotations are highlighting Avalanche and TRON as standout performers in the altcoin space. Avalanche’s expanding DeFi ecosystem and TRON’s dominance in stablecoins and DEX activity show why these two tokens are emerging as near-term favorites.

Yet the story does not end with the majors. Together, Bitcoin, AVAX, TRON, and undervalued projects define the evolving landscape of the best altcoins to buy in 2025, offering a mix of stability, adoption, and growth potential.

