Bitcoin Could ‘Easily’ Reach $200,000 This Year, Says Tom Lee

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 13:14
Union
U$0.01015+2.83%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.749+2.82%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.011232+33.46%
GET
GET$0.008575-0.52%
Movement
MOVE$0.1285+7.44%
TOMCoin
TOM$0.000287+1.77%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$1.57+0.19%

In brief

  • Fundstrat Global Advisors Managing Partner Tom Lee told CNBC that Bitcoin can hit $200,000 this year.
  • He claimed during the interview that the digital coin would benefit if the Federal Reserve cuts interest rates.
  • Bitcoin and other digital coins and tokens have largely done well in a low interest rate environment.

Bitcoin can still reach $200,000 per coin by year-end, crypto bull and Fundstrat Global Advisors Managing Partner Tom Lee told CNBC on Monday. 

Lee, who has made bold predictions in the past, said that the U.S. central bank’s expected incoming interest rate cut at its next monetary policy meeting on September 17 would push the asset higher. 

“Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies like Ethereum are super sensitive to monetary policy,” Lee said. “I think September 17 is an important catalyst.” 

He added: “I think Bitcoin can easily get to $200,000 before the end of the year, and I know that’s a big move.”

Bitcoin was recently trading for a little over $112,000, up less than a percentage point over the past 24 hours period, CoinGecko data shows. It hit an all-time high last month of $124,128 before sagging amid investor angst about inflation, the U.S. economy and other macroeconomic uncertainties. 

Lee, who is also the force behind Bitcoin miner BitMine Immersions’ Ethereum treasury strategy and serves as that company’s chair, has been right in general about Bitcoin’s rise, but wrong about the dates the coin hits price targets. In 2018, for example, the investor said that Bitcoin would hit $125,000 by 2022. The flagship cryptocurrency’s highest price that year was $47,737 before it crashed to below $16,000 after having broken a record of $69,044 in 2021. 

The Federal Reserve has been slow to cut interest rates this year, despite pressure from President Donald Trump. Analysts are expecting the central bank to cut interest rates next week with U.K. bank Standard Chartered saying Friday that it expects a .50% rate reduction from the current range between 4.25% and 4.50%. 

Cryptocurrencies have typically done well in a low-interest rate environment—along with stocks—in the past as liquidity enters the market. 

The Federal Reserve last year cut interest rates three times, leading to price bumps in the leading cryptocurrency. But it has resisted slashing rates again as inflation has remained stubbornly higher than the bank’s goal of 2% annually. 

President Donald Trump has rattled markets by insulting Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell for not cutting interest rates sooner. Trump tried to fire Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, who has sued to challenge the move.

The Federal Reserve is expected to be independent of political influence. 

Daily Debrief Newsletter

Start every day with the top news stories right now, plus original features, a podcast, videos and more.

Source: https://decrypt.co/338535/bitcoin-reach-200k-this-year-tom-lee

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Crypto News Today: CPI Report Could Decide Next Move for Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP

Crypto News Today: CPI Report Could Decide Next Move for Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP

The post Crypto News Today: CPI Report Could Decide Next Move for Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Bitcoin Price Today and Ethereum News Crypto markets remain cautious as investors await this week’s U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) report, a key data point that could influence the Federal Reserve’s next policy steps. Bitcoin price today is holding above $111,600, while Ethereum trades near $4,298. The CD20 index climbed 1.6% to cross 4,000. Despite …
NEAR
NEAR$2.698+8.13%
Union
U$0.01015+1.09%
Movement
MOVE$0.1282+7.37%
Partager
CoinPedia2025/09/09 14:33
Partager
Analysis: Funds from the U.S. Treasury market may drive a new round of crypto asset growth

Analysis: Funds from the U.S. Treasury market may drive a new round of crypto asset growth

PANews reported on September 9th that CoinDesk reported that the total size of US money market funds has grown to $ 7.26 trillion. Analysts say that if the Federal Reserve cuts interest rates, some funds may flow from money markets into stocks and cryptocurrencies. Coinbase Head of Research David Duong stated that retail funds are expected to flow into risky assets such as cryptocurrencies after the interest rate cut. Cresset Chief Strategist Jack Ablin noted that if yields fall below 4% , investors may shift cash into stocks and cryptocurrencies. The direction of fund flows depends on the economic environment and the extent of the interest rate cut.
Union
U$0.01015+1.09%
FLOW
FLOW$0.4147+4.09%
MAY
MAY$0.04222+2.60%
Partager
PANews2025/09/09 14:20
Partager
Worldcoin Treasury push sparks 100% price gains, but how far is the ATH now?

Worldcoin Treasury push sparks 100% price gains, but how far is the ATH now?

How far is WLD from its ATH on the charts?
Worldcoin
WLD$1.91+53.04%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03639+1.39%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02772+2.25%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/09 13:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Crypto News Today: CPI Report Could Decide Next Move for Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP

Analysis: Funds from the U.S. Treasury market may drive a new round of crypto asset growth

Worldcoin Treasury push sparks 100% price gains, but how far is the ATH now?

Sky Pitches Genius-Compliant USDH Stablecoin With $8B Balance Sheet and 4.85% Yield

ETH Treasury firm Bitmine Converts $20M to $600M In A Day As This Stock Jumps 3000%