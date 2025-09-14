

Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, notable for their pioneering roles in Bitcoin investment, foresee a remarkable ascent for the cryptocurrency’s value. Appearing on Fox Business, they projected Bitcoin could eventually achieve a valuation of $1 million, framing it as “Gold 2.0.” Their remarks underscore Bitcoin’s untapped prospects as it remains in its formative phase.

Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/bitcoin-could-reach-astonishing-heights-winklevoss-insight