Bitcoin Crashes Under $113K: Buy Signal or Panic?

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 17:57
B
B$0.56825-1.38%
Threshold
T$0.01602-3.02%
Bitcoin
BTC$113,832.91-1.51%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10007+0.01%
Capverse
CAP$0.06449-1.79%

Key Notes

  • Social sentiment is at its most bearish since the June 22 panic sells.
  • Over $40 billion in Open Interest highlights risky leveraged long positions.
  • Institutions now hold 1.3 million BTC, steadily absorbing supply.

On August 19, leading cryptocurrency

BTC
$113 833



24h volatility:
1.4%


Market cap:
$2.27 T



Vol. 24h:
$45.37 B

slipped below $113,000, triggering fear in the market. The market is currently experiencing the most bearish sentiment seen since June’s geopolitical turmoil.

Yet, while the crowd is bracing for more pain, some argue that history suggests this fear could actually be a buy signal.


Social Sentiment Turns Ultra Bearish

According to on-chain analytics firm Santiment, retail traders have flipped from extreme optimism to sudden profit-taking after Bitcoin’s failure to bounce.

Social sentiment has crashed to levels not seen since June 22, when US airstrikes on Iran sent shockwaves through global markets and triggered a cascade of panic sells.

The chart from Santiment highlights a recurring pattern: when the crowd becomes greedy, prices often correct lower, but when fear dominates, prices usually find a floor and bounce.

Bitcoin positive vs negative sentiment ratio | Source: Santiment

Bitcoin positive vs negative sentiment ratio | Source: Santiment

Santiment cited the Bitcoin positive vs negative sentiment ratio chart, suggesting major dates where fear took the market down:

  • On June 22, major fear struck the market amid geopolitical tensions, marking an “optimal dip-buy moment” as prices rebounded shortly after.
  • On July 9, the crowd’s greed coincided with optimism over tariff easing, pushing Bitcoin higher, but the rally later corrected.
  • On August 18, traders piled into dip-buys, expecting a bounce, but the market punished this over-eagerness with another downturn.
  • Similarly, on August 19, the crowd gave up, beginning panic selling, a signal that often precedes actual recovery.

Historically, the market tends to move opposite to the crowd’s emotions. For patient investors, this is a buy-the-dip opportunity, as per Sanatiment.

Leverage vs. Institutional Demand

XWIN Research Japan sees a tug-of-war between speculative leverage and institutional demand as Open Interest has surged above $40 billion, nearing record highs, while funding rates remain positive.

It’s clear that traders are heavily positioned long, a setup that leaves the market vulnerable to sudden liquidations if prices slip further. Overcrowded leverage means even a small downward move could spark a cascade of forced selling.

However, institutional flows remain resilient. ETF holdings and corporate treasuries now hold over 1.3 million BTC, steadily absorbing supply and creating a long-term anchor.

The Halving Cycle Factor

Analyst CQ Ben noted that in both of the last two bull markets, Bitcoin showed notable price weakness around 480 days after the halving.

If history repeats, the current pullback could last another 2–4 weeks, with recovery and acceleration into new highs expected by late September to early October, around day 510 post-halving, making BTC one of the best crypto to buy in 2025.

Bitcoin Hyper Attracts Growing Investor Attention

While Bitcoin traders navigate the volatility, Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER), a next-generation Bitcoin Layer 2 protocol, is gaining momentum through its crypto presale.

Bitcoin Hyper has been developed to address some of Bitcoin’s well-known limitations, such as slow transaction confirmation times, costly fees, and the lack of native smart contract functionality.

The system routes transactions through a specialized virtual machine for fast and economical processing, before finalizing them on Bitcoin’s base layer to preserve network security.

This dual-approach enables Bitcoin Hyper to provide quick and affordable transactions without compromising Bitcoin’s fundamental robustness.

Presale Information and Token Utility

HYPER serves as the network’s native currency, powering transaction fees, staking options, and access to premium utilities within the ecosystem.

During the ongoing crypto presale, tokens are priced at just $0.012765, giving early buyers a discounted entry ahead of planned price adjustments.

Token Snapshot:

  • Ticker: HYPER
  • Presale Price: $0.012765
  • Funds Raised: Over $10.8 million

With only a short window left before the next price increase, interested participants can buy HYPER tokens via the official Bitcoin Hyper platform.

next

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.

Cryptocurrency News, News

Parth Dubey

A crypto journalist with over 5 years of experience in the industry, Parth has worked with major media outlets in the crypto and finance world, gathering experience and expertise in the space after surviving bear and bull markets over the years. Parth is also an author of 4 self-published books.

Parth Dubey on LinkedIn

Source: https://www.coinspeaker.com/bitcoin-crash-113k-buy-signal-or-panic/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

The Maintenance Algorithm: A Life Principle We Often Overlook

The Maintenance Algorithm: A Life Principle We Often Overlook

The maintenance algorithm applies to relationships as well as to machines. A well-maintained relationship feels lighter, more joyful, more resilient to the bumps along the way.
Moonveil
MORE$0.10056+0.42%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00004515+9.00%
WELL3
WELL$0.0001257-0.47%
Partager
Hackernoon2025/08/20 15:00
Partager
How to Capture OAuth Callbacks in CLI and Desktop Apps with Localhost Servers

How to Capture OAuth Callbacks in CLI and Desktop Apps with Localhost Servers

This tutorial walks through building a production-ready OAuth callback server that works across Node.js, Deno, and Bun. We'll cover everything from the basic HTTP server setup to handling edge cases that trip up most implementations.
Boundless Network
BUN$0.000547--%
READY
READY$0.003245+0.34%
Edge
EDGE$0.7045+21.38%
Partager
Hackernoon2025/08/20 15:10
Partager
Cardone Capital to acquire 3000 BTC in pivot to Bitcoin-backed real estate strategy

Cardone Capital to acquire 3000 BTC in pivot to Bitcoin-backed real estate strategy

Cardone Capital has become the first real estate investment firm to adopt a full-scale Bitcoin treasury strategy after it added roughly 1000 Bitcoin to its balance sheet. According to CEO Grant Cardone, the move marks the integration of “the two…
RealLink
REAL$0.05162+0.01%
Bitcoin
BTC$113,854.63-1.41%
Movement
MOVE$0.1276-3.91%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/23 15:33
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

The Maintenance Algorithm: A Life Principle We Often Overlook

How to Capture OAuth Callbacks in CLI and Desktop Apps with Localhost Servers

Cardone Capital to acquire 3000 BTC in pivot to Bitcoin-backed real estate strategy

Trading time: China's "double cut", Bitcoin volatility, on the eve of the Fed's interest rate decision, who is controlling the global financial rhythm?

Value Today Means Moving Faster Than the Plan