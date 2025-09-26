On-chain data shows Bitcoin inflows this cycle have totaled to $678 billion. Here’s how this figure compares with that of the previous cycles. Bitcoin Realized Cap Growth Has Been 1.8x Larger Than Last Cycle In its latest weekly report, on-chain analytics firm Glassnode has discussed about the growth in the Realized Cap of Bitcoin. This capitalization […]On-chain data shows Bitcoin inflows this cycle have totaled to $678 billion. Here’s how this figure compares with that of the previous cycles. Bitcoin Realized Cap Growth Has Been 1.8x Larger Than Last Cycle In its latest weekly report, on-chain analytics firm Glassnode has discussed about the growth in the Realized Cap of Bitcoin. This capitalization […]

Bitcoin Cycle Inflows Hit $678 Billion: How Do Past Cycles Compare?

Par : Bitcoinist
2025/09/26 16:30
SphereX
HERE$0.0002-16.66%
Capverse
CAP$0.10882-4.08%
1
1$0.008716-34.07%

On-chain data shows Bitcoin inflows this cycle have totaled to $678 billion. Here’s how this figure compares with that of the previous cycles.

Bitcoin Realized Cap Growth Has Been 1.8x Larger Than Last Cycle

In its latest weekly report, on-chain analytics firm Glassnode has discussed about the growth in the Realized Cap of Bitcoin. This capitalization model calculates BTC’s total value by assuming that the value of each token in circulation is equal to the price at which it was last transacted on the blockchain.

The last transaction of any token is likely to correspond to the last time at which it changed hands, so the price at its time could be considered as its current cost basis. As such, the Realized Cap is essentially the sum of the cost basis of the entire BTC circulating supply.

In other words, the model represents the total amount of capital that the investors used to purchase their Bitcoin. This is in contrast to the usual market cap, which is instead the value that holders are carrying in the present.

In the current cycle so far (starting in November 2022), the Realized Cap has jumped in three big waves, suggesting a large amount of capital has flowed into BTC through three phases. Following the latest inflows, the indicator has risen to a record $1.06 trillion, as the below chart shows.

Bitcoin Realized Cap

But how much of the capital stored in Bitcoin came in during the latest cycle alone? Another chart shared by Glassnode in the report breaks it down for not just this cycle, but also all past ones.

Bitcoin Cycles

In total, an unprecedented $678 billion in capital inflows have come into Bitcoin during the latest cycle. This is 1.8 times the $383 billion in Realized Cap growth that the 2018 to 2022 cycle witnessed. The last cycle saw a more exponential jump from the previous ones ($4.2 billion from 2011 to 2015, and $85 billion from 2015 to 2018), but the sheer scale of capital involved in the latest cycle is still quite impressive.

Besides the rise in the Realized Cap, another metric that the current cycle stands out in is the Realized Profit/Loss Ratio. This indicator measures, as its name implies, the ratio between the amount of BTC being shifted at a profit and that at a loss.

Bitcoin Realized Profit/Loss Ratio

As is visible in the above chart, the Bitcoin Profit/Loss Ratio has seen three peaks with extreme values in this cycle, which is unlike the single prolonged waves from the previous cycles. “Having just stepped away from the third such extreme, probabilities favour a cooling phase ahead,” explains the analytics firm.

BTC Price

Bitcoin has seen its drawdown deepen over the past day as its price has dropped to the $109,300 level.

Bitcoin Price Chart

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Eric Trump Says Banks Tried to Shut Him Out – Turns to Bitcoin Instead

Eric Trump Says Banks Tried to Shut Him Out – Turns to Bitcoin Instead

The post Eric Trump Says Banks Tried to Shut Him Out – Turns to Bitcoin Instead appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin 18 September 2025 | 10:05 Eric Trump, co-founder of American Bitcoin and son of U.S. President Donald Trump, has revealed that he holds a significant personal stake in the crypto company and has no intention of selling. Trump said his ownership amounts to roughly 7.5% of shares and emphasized that both he and the board are committed to keeping their holdings locked in for the long term. According to Trump, the move reflects not only loyalty to the firm but also resistance to pressure from traditional financial institutions. He claimed that major U.S. banks have repeatedly tried to restrict his access to financial services, including efforts by Capital One, JPMorgan, and Bank of America. “They tried to shut us out of the system,” he said, describing the experience as the turning point that convinced him of crypto’s advantages. Trump argued that blockchain-based systems allow transactions to be handled “faster, cheaper, and more transparently” than legacy banking. He framed his support for American Bitcoin as both a business decision and a statement against what he called an ongoing “de-banking” campaign targeting the Trump Organization and its affiliates. By underscoring his commitment, Trump signaled that he views cryptocurrency not just as a financial instrument but as a defense against the limitations of traditional finance. His comments also echo a broader narrative that digital assets are becoming an alternative for those who feel sidelined by conventional institutions. The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Author Alex is an experienced financial journalist and cryptocurrency enthusiast. With over 8 years of experience…
Union
U$0.010814+8.46%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.468-1.42%
ALEX Lab
ALEX$0.00438-0.90%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 15:08
Partager
SEC Approves! Paving the Way for Altcoin ETFs: New Decision Closely Concerns 12 Altcoins Including XRP!

SEC Approves! Paving the Way for Altcoin ETFs: New Decision Closely Concerns 12 Altcoins Including XRP!

The SEC has approved general listing standards for cryptocurrency ETFs, covering 12 altcoins including XRP, Solana (SOL). Continue Reading: SEC Approves! Paving the Way for Altcoin ETFs: New Decision Closely Concerns 12 Altcoins Including XRP!
Solana
SOL$194.15-4.58%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0003668-12.29%
XRP
XRP$2.7433-3.15%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/18 21:32
Partager
With RLUSD active and validators switching lists, is XRP setting up for a 77 % breakout?

With RLUSD active and validators switching lists, is XRP setting up for a 77 % breakout?

Two rails went live this week for real-world finance on XRPL: redemptions from tokenized Treasury funds into RLUSD and a validator list cutoff that lands in four days. Both change operations now. RLUSD becomes a live redemption rail for tokenized funds Ripple and Securitize now let holders of BlackRock’s BUIDL and VanEck’s VBILL redeem fund […] The post With RLUSD active and validators switching lists, is XRP setting up for a 77 % breakout? appeared first on CoinChapter.
XRP
XRP$2.7433-3.15%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01764+14.76%
RealLink
REAL$0.0619-0.49%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/26 15:34
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Eric Trump Says Banks Tried to Shut Him Out – Turns to Bitcoin Instead

SEC Approves! Paving the Way for Altcoin ETFs: New Decision Closely Concerns 12 Altcoins Including XRP!

With RLUSD active and validators switching lists, is XRP setting up for a 77 % breakout?

Based Eggman $GGs Grabs Ethereum Investors’ Focus in 2025 Institutional Presale Rally

Digital Autonomy: Why On-Chain Sovereignty Is the Cornerstone of the Next Civilization