Bitcoin Dives As On-Chain Data Shows Every Cohort Now Selling

Par : NewsBTC
2025/08/26 15:00
NEAR
NEAR$2.422-3.88%
Bitcoin
BTC$110,321.23-1.06%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10088+0.29%
Imagen Network
IMAGE$0.001-1.96%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01283-2.13%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00681+0.88%

On-chain data shows all Bitcoin investor cohorts have pivoted to distribution recently, an indication that a shift in market mood has occurred.

Bitcoin Accumulation Trend Score Has Turned Red For All Holders

In a new post on X, on-chain analytics firm Glassnode has talked about the latest trend in the Accumulation Trend Score of Bitcoin for the various investor cohorts. The Accumulation Trend Score measures, as its name suggests, the degree of accumulation or distribution that BTC holders are participating in.

The indicator uses two factors to calculate the score: the balance changes happening in the wallets of the investors and the size of the wallets involved. This means that larger entities have a higher influence on the indicator.

Now, here is a the chart shared by Glassnode that shows the trend in the Bitcoin Accumulation Trend Score across holder groups over the past year:

Bitcoin Accumulation Trend Score

As displayed in the above graph, the Bitcoin Accumulation Trend Score had a value greater than 0.5 for all investor groups back in July, implying a net accumulation behavior across the cohorts.

Retail (under 1 BTC), whales (1,000 to 10,000 BTC), and mega whales (above 10,000 BTC) even saw the metric assume a value close to 1 for a while, which corresponds to a near-perfect accumulation trend.

Earlier this month, the market buying started to show signs of weakness and now, the behavior has flipped across the holder groups with investors taking to distribution. Fish (10 to 100 BTC) lead the selling with an Accumulation Trend Score near zero.

“The uniformity across cohorts highlights broad sell-side pressure emerging in the market,” notes the analytics firm. From the chart, it’s visible that the last time this pattern developed was in January. What followed the sector-wide selloff was a bearish period for Bitcoin.

As such, it now remains to be seen whether the recent shift toward distribution would also lead to something similar. Another development that could potentially signal the oncoming of a bearish phase could be BTC’s retest of the Realized Price of the 1 month to 3 months old investors, as Glassnode has explained in another X post.

Bitcoin Realized Price

The Realized Price is a metric that calculates the average cost basis of Bitcoin investors. The metric shown in the above chart tracks this value specifically for the holders who purchased their coins between 1 and 3 months ago.

At present, the indicator is sitting at $110,800, which is around where BTC has been trading following its decline. “Historically, failure to hold above this level has often led to multi-month market weakness and potential deeper corrections,” says the analytics firm.

BTC Price

At the time of writing, Bitcoin is floating around $109,900, down more than 5% over the last seven days.

Bitcoin Price Chart
Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

In the past 24 hours, the total liquidation of the entire network exceeded 1 billion US dollars, and the number of liquidated people exceeded 240,000

In the past 24 hours, the total liquidation of the entire network exceeded 1 billion US dollars, and the number of liquidated people exceeded 240,000

According to PANews on June 22, a total of 243,402 people worldwide had their positions liquidated in the past 24 hours, with a total liquidation amount of US$1.015 billion, including
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01842-7.57%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0617-2.21%
Partager
PANews2025/06/22 23:19
Partager
The SEC delayed its decision on WisdomTree’s XRP ETF

The SEC delayed its decision on WisdomTree’s XRP ETF

The SEC delayed its decision on WisdomTree’s XRP ETF to October 24.
XRP
XRP$2.919-0.91%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/08/26 14:32
Partager
Coinbase will list Sonic (S) trading pairs

Coinbase will list Sonic (S) trading pairs

PANews reported on June 23 that according to Coinbase Assets , Coinbase will list Sonic ( S ) assets on or after 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time on June 24, 2025
MemeCore
M$0.44489+1.68%
Sonic SVM
SONIC$0.19386-2.71%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0617-2.21%
Partager
PANews2025/06/23 23:52
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

In the past 24 hours, the total liquidation of the entire network exceeded 1 billion US dollars, and the number of liquidated people exceeded 240,000

The SEC delayed its decision on WisdomTree’s XRP ETF

Coinbase will list Sonic (S) trading pairs

Master Coin Investing: Use ChatGPT for Smart Research!

Tokyo Hash upgrades to HashKey Japan, fully deploying in the Japanese digital asset market