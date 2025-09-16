Bitcoin Dominance Drops To 57%, Altcoin Season Begins With Pepeto Presale Surge, As The Best Crypto to Buy

2025/09/16 18:33
The crypto market is signaling a familiar trend. Bitcoin dominance has fallen to 57%, the lowest in months. Historically, such declines have signaled the start of Altcoin Season, with capital shifting from Bitcoin into high-growth projects with significant upside. For investors paying close attention, all signs point to a new wave of altcoin breakouts on the horizon.

Among the top contenders, Pepeto (PEPETO) is quickly emerging as one of the most promising presales of 2025. Built on Ethereum, Pepeto combines meme coin culture with real blockchain infrastructure. Priced at just $0.000000153 during its presale, investors are positioning themselves early for a launch that could replicate or even outshine previous meme coin success stories.

Bitcoin Dominance Falls to 57%: Altcoin Season Signal Sparks Interest

Bitcoin’s market dominance has declined to about 57%, down from over 65% in May 2025. Coinbase Institutional highlights this drop as a key sign that a full altcoin season could be starting. The decline suggests that capital is rotating out of Bitcoin and into altcoins with higher growth potential. Technical indicators and market sentiment back this trend, with traders preparing for a new wave of altcoin breakouts. Michaël van de Poppe also predicted that increased altcoin activity was imminent, reinforcing the move. As this rotation gains momentum, early investors could see significant gains from the next rally, making now a key time to position for upcoming opportunities in the altcoin space.

Pepeto: Strong Presale Momentum and Whale Buying Activity

In this environment, Pepeto (PEPETO) is quickly establishing itself as a potential breakout candidate. Its affordability, backing from whales, and growing community excitement make tokens available at the entry price of $0.000000153. A $10,000 investment at this level secures over 66 billion tokens, positioning it for significant growth if Tier-1 exchange listings spark broader demand. With each presale stage pushing the price higher, investors are urged to act quickly, knowing that timing is critical in altcoin season. The strong combination of low entry cost, whale interest, and community buzz makes Pepeto the presale most likely to deliver outsized returns for early believers.

Why Pepeto Aligns with the Altcoin Season Strategy

Pepeto’s strength lies not just in hype but its strong infrastructure. Fully audited by Coinsult and SolidProof, it addresses major trust issues in crypto. The PepetoBridge enables secure, middlemen-free cross-chain transfers, boosting usability. Its staking program offers 228% APY, rewarding early believers with high returns. This combination of security, utility, and attractive rewards makes Pepeto a standout project built on credibility, positioning it for long-term growth and success in the competitive memecoin space.

Altcoin season rewards projects that combine virality with utility. Pepeto offers meme culture’s power alongside real blockchain technology, making it a strong candidate to become the next market-defining success during the upcoming cycle.

Conclusion: Pepeto Ready to Lead the Altcoin Rotation

The decline in Bitcoin dominance to 57% signals that altcoin season is officially here, and capital is shifting into the strongest projects. Pepeto has already raised $6.4 million during presale, with tokens priced at $0.000000153. Its utilities directly solve real trader pain points, providing a strong foundation for long-term growth. Combining hype with practical blockchain solutions, Pepeto is well-positioned to lead the next wave of altcoin rallies. Early entry now could offer significant upside as the rotation accelerates. Investors looking to capitalize on this cycle should act quickly visit pepeto.io to secure tokens before the next stage push and take advantage of the upcoming altcoin surge.

Disclaimer

To buy PEPETO, use only the official website: https://pepeto.io. As the listing date approaches, be aware of scams using the project’s name to mislead investors. Always verify official sources before investing.

For more information about PEPETO:

Website: https://pepeto.io

Whitepaper: https://pepeto.io/assets/documents/whitepaper.pdf?v2=true

Telegram: https://t.me/pepeto_channel

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pepetocoin/

Twitter/X: https://x.com/Pepetocoin

*This article was paid for. Cryptonomist did not write the article or test the platform.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
