Bitcoin Dominance Drops to 8-Month Low, Signals Altseason

2025/08/27 04:37
  • Bitcoin dominance has dropped significantly.
  • A drop in Bitcoin dominance signals a momentum buildup for an altseason.
  • The altcoin market cap has surged to $1.55 trillion.

According to a cryptocurrency analyst on X, there is an altseason momentum buildup, reflected in a significant drop in Bitcoin dominance. In his latest post, the analyst noted that Bitcoin dominance has dropped to its lowest level in nearly eight months, a development that could signal a potential altcoin season.

How Much Has Bitcoin Dominance Fallen?

Data from TradingView shows a significant decline in Bitcoin’s market share since late June. The key metric dropped from a peak of 66.03% on June 25 to 57.69% as of August 24. 

This decline reflects a clear power shift in the crypto market. The move follows a period where Bitcoin dominated the headlines and saw massive capital inflows that pushed its price to a new all-time high of $124,517. While Bitcoin led the rally, several altcoins like XRP, which hit a new all-time high of $3.66 in July, posted impressive performances.

Is Capital Actually Rotating Into Altcoins?

Yes, on-chain data confirms a steady rise in the total altcoin market capitalization. Despite a recent pullback, the crucial metric holds a value of $1.55 trillion value at the time of writing, according to TradingView’s data. 

The total altcoin market cap has surged over 67% since the last week of June, a clear signal that capital is rotating from Bitcoin and potentially mainstream stocks directly into the altcoin market.

Does a Drop in Dominance Mean Bitcoin’s Price Will Crash?

No, a drop in the Bitcoin dominance metric does not automatically mean a crash in Bitcoin’s price. 

At the time of writing, Bitcoin dominance sits at 58.57%, and while the trend suggests it could decline further, this reflects a dynamic relationship between Bitcoin and altcoins. It means that altcoins are experiencing stronger relative capital inflows than Bitcoin. This is the core data that informs the analyst’s prediction of a major momentum buildup in the altcoin market.

