Bitcoin Dominance Tipped To Crash 35% — Major Altseason Ahead?

Prominent market analyst Egrag Crypto is predicting an altseason of substantial magnitude following recent developments on the Bitcoin Dominance (BTC.D) chart. This latest technical commentary adds to the continuous list of speculations on the time and fashion of a rather peculiar and highly anticipated altseason.

Here Comes The Mother Of All Altseasons – Analyst

The nature of any potential altseason in the present market cycle has been a consistent debate over the past few months. While some analysts initially hinted at zero possibility of an altcoin market run, citing their increased volume over the past four years, others resisted this notion, rather pushing an idea of selective coin performances based on community, market capitalization, and utility.

In Egrag Crypto’s viewpoint, the incoming altcoin rally may present a parabolic price rally with colossal returns for investors, based on events on the BTC.D weekly charts. For perspective, the altseason is a period in the crypto bull run during which altcoins generally record a greater price performance than Bitcoin. It is typically indicated by a decline in Bitcoin Dominance, i.e, market share in the crypto market.

According to Egrag Crypto, the BTC.D has recently closed below the 21-week Exponential Moving Average (EMA), a level that has historically preceded steep declines in dominance. Specifically, Bitcoin dominance has fallen by 47.86%, 42%, and 42.17% in the last three separate instances of this event. On average, these breakdowns led to a drop of roughly 43.34%.

If history repeats, Bitcoin dominance could decline to around 35%. Interestingly, the market expert also notes that this target also coincides with the lower boundary of a linear regression channel on a logarithmic scale, reinforcing the technical outlook. Therefore, this setup indicates that altcoins could exceedingly outperform in what Egrag Crypto describes as “The Mother of All Altseasons”.

Altcoins Set To Soar

In other developments, a fellow market analyst with the username Titan of Crypto is tipping the altseason to soon commence after recent price movement on the Ethereum-to-Bitcoin (ETH/BTC) monthly chart. After a prolonged downtrend, ETH/BTC has broken above its resistance trendline, marking a potential shift in market momentum. Historically, ETH/BTC breakouts have often preceded strong altcoin rallies, as Ethereum’s relative strength against Bitcoin usually encourages capital rotation into the broader altcoin market.

With this breakout confirmed, the long-anticipated altseason could finally be unfolding. At press time, the total altcoin market is valued at $1.64 trillion, representing 41.6% of the total crypto market cap.

Source: https://www.newsbtc.com/altcoin/bitcoin-dominance-tipped-to-crash-35-major-altseason-ahead/