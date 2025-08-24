Bitcoin Dominance Tipped To Crash 35% — Major Altseason Ahead?

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/24 20:40
DAR Open Network
D$0.0339-2.33%
Bitcoin
BTC$114,440.73-0.47%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005942-7.09%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020486-6.94%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00005563-1.29%
Major
MAJOR$0.167-5.47%

Prominent market analyst Egrag Crypto is predicting an altseason of substantial magnitude following recent developments on the Bitcoin Dominance (BTC.D) chart. This latest technical commentary adds to the continuous list of speculations on the time and fashion of a rather peculiar and highly anticipated altseason.

Here Comes The Mother Of All Altseasons – Analyst

The nature of any potential altseason in the present market cycle has been a consistent debate over the past few months. While some analysts initially hinted at zero possibility of an altcoin market run, citing their increased volume over the past four years, others resisted this notion, rather pushing an idea of selective coin performances based on community, market capitalization, and utility.

In Egrag Crypto’s viewpoint, the incoming altcoin rally may present a parabolic price rally with colossal returns for investors, based on events on the BTC.D weekly charts. For perspective, the altseason is a period in the crypto bull run during which altcoins generally record a greater price performance than Bitcoin. It is typically indicated by a decline in Bitcoin Dominance, i.e, market share in the crypto market.

According to Egrag Crypto, the BTC.D has recently closed below the 21-week Exponential Moving Average (EMA), a level that has historically preceded steep declines in dominance. Specifically, Bitcoin dominance has fallen by  47.86%, 42%, and 42.17% in the last three separate instances of this event. On average, these breakdowns led to a drop of roughly 43.34%.

If history repeats, Bitcoin dominance could decline to around 35%. Interestingly, the market expert also notes that this target also coincides with the lower boundary of a linear regression channel on a logarithmic scale, reinforcing the technical outlook. Therefore, this setup indicates that altcoins could exceedingly outperform in what Egrag Crypto describes as “The Mother of All Altseasons”.

Altcoins Set To Soar

In other developments, a fellow market analyst with the username Titan of Crypto is tipping the altseason to soon commence after recent price movement on the Ethereum-to-Bitcoin (ETH/BTC) monthly chart. After a prolonged downtrend, ETH/BTC has broken above its resistance trendline, marking a potential shift in market momentum. Historically, ETH/BTC breakouts have often preceded strong altcoin rallies, as Ethereum’s relative strength against Bitcoin usually encourages capital rotation into the broader altcoin market.

With this breakout confirmed, the long-anticipated altseason could finally be unfolding. At press time, the total altcoin market is valued at $1.64 trillion, representing 41.6% of the total crypto market cap.

Source: https://www.newsbtc.com/altcoin/bitcoin-dominance-tipped-to-crash-35-major-altseason-ahead/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

WLFI consultants shorted TRUMP and lost a total of $472,000. Only 866,000 of the 1.35 million USDC in their account remain.

WLFI consultants shorted TRUMP and lost a total of $472,000. Only 866,000 of the 1.35 million USDC in their account remain.

PANews reported on June 19 that according to ai_9684xtpa monitoring, WLFI consultant Ogle has accumulated losses of $472,000 due to shorting TRUMP tokens, and only $866,000 of the 1.35 million
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.64-2.43%
USDCoin
USDC$1.0001-0.01%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0667-4.30%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 16:20
Partager
Don’t bet on altcoin season yet — what this $36B metric says about the timing

Don’t bet on altcoin season yet — what this $36B metric says about the timing

Despite Bitcoin’s recent climb above $110,000, altcoins remain stuck in a bearish rut, raising doubts about whether the long-awaited “altcoin season” will materialize anytime soon.  According to a June 18 analysis by CryptoQuant contributor Burrakesmeci, one metric tells a compelling…
Threshold
T$0.01653-2.30%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006022-5.80%
Salamanca
DON$0.000549-2.65%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/19 14:15
Partager
XRP ETFs May Be First to Win SEC Approval: Here’s What Changed

XRP ETFs May Be First to Win SEC Approval: Here’s What Changed

Quick Highlights7 firms filed revised XRP ETF applications with the SECMid-October deadline set for XRP and altcoin ETF decisionsExperts say XRP ETF could be the first altcoin ETF approvedXRP ETF Filings Hint at Progress as SEC Opens the DoorSeven major ETF providers have submitted amended applications for spot XRP exchange-traded funds (ETFs), signaling that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is actively reviewing the proposals.According to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst James Seyffarth, these updates show that the SEC is in direct communication with applicants—a strong indicator that the approval process is advancing.“Amendments like these suggest that the dialogue with the SEC is ongoing, which is generally a positive sign,” Seyffarth said.Who Filed?The updated applications, submitted on August 22, 2025, came from:GrayscaleBitwiseCanaryCoinSharesFranklin Templeton21SharesWisdomTreeThese firms are looking to gain early positioning in the growing crypto ETF market, this time with a focus on XRP.What’s in the Filings?One key update came from Bitwise. According to its S-1 filing, the SEC requested clarity around the mechanics of issuing and redeeming trust shares. The new filing includes an option to redeem in cash, not just in kind—a topic that was also contentious during the launch of spot Bitcoin ETFs.What’s Next?The SEC has set a mid-October 2025 deadline for most spot XRP ETF applications and other altcoin-related products. This timing matches Seyffarth’s earlier prediction that approvals won’t come before Q4.Experts believe this wave of amendments is a natural step forward. Analysts at Kaiko Research suggest the XRP ETF may be first in line for approval, beating out other altcoin proposals.Nate Geraci, CEO of The ETF Store, predicts that the SEC will approve spot altcoin ETFs “within a couple of months.” He also expects staking to be permitted in existing Ethereum ETFs soon, further expanding the crypto ETF landscape.If approved, the XRP ETF would mark a milestone in mainstream crypto adoption—especially for altcoins beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum.
Threshold
T$0.01653-2.30%
U
U$0.013-9.47%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005297+2.12%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/24 20:17
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

WLFI consultants shorted TRUMP and lost a total of $472,000. Only 866,000 of the 1.35 million USDC in their account remain.

Don’t bet on altcoin season yet — what this $36B metric says about the timing

XRP ETFs May Be First to Win SEC Approval: Here’s What Changed

Crypto: Vitalik Buterin Proposes a New Solution to Strengthen Ethereum’s Neutrality

Bitcoin OG once again swaps 6,000 BTC for ETH