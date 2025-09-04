Bitcoin Dominance Weakens as Whales Accumulate Solana and Layer Brett

Par : Blockonomi
2025/09/04 19:15
Bitcoin has long held the crown when it comes to market dominance—but cracks are showing. With volatility at multi-year lows and on-chain activity stagnating, big investors are starting to look elsewhere for meaningful returns. While Bitcoin still leads in size and name recognition, momentum is shifting. The real action, according to wallet data and presale trends, is happening in Solana and Layer Brett—two tokens with very different styles, but one thing in common: accumulation.

Bitcoin (BTC): Still dominant, but losing attention

Bitcoin hasn’t gone anywhere—but it also hasn’t gone up. With ETFs approved and institutional flows steady, the original crypto asset is beginning to feel more like a macro hedge than a trading opportunity. Whales are holding, not buying. Wallet distribution is flat, and even social buzz around Bitcoin has cooled.

Dominance metrics show a subtle but steady shift. Traders are rotating into altcoins with more volatility and upside. Meanwhile, BTC’s biggest narrative is now “wait and see.” That might suit the big institutions, but it doesn’t inspire the kind of short-term speculation that drives real market action.

Even among longtime holders, there’s growing acknowledgment that Bitcoin might not deliver the biggest returns this cycle. It’s still the foundation—but fewer people are building their bets on top of it. In a market chasing acceleration, Bitcoin is simply cruising.

Solana (SOL): Whale wallets keep stacking

Solana continues to draw serious capital while flying under the radar. Whale wallet growth is on the rise, and on-chain metrics show increasing DeFi participation, NFT volume, and meme coin action. Developers are shipping, projects are launching, and users are transacting in a way that makes the network feel alive again.

What’s especially telling is the nature of the buys. These aren’t retail pumps—they’re large, strategic moves. Accumulation is happening before the breakout, not after it. That kind of confidence often signals insider awareness or high-conviction plays.

Unlike Bitcoin, Solana is seen as a project with momentum still ahead of it. It’s fast, cheap, and gaining relevance by the week. There’s growing talk of it being the most “fun” Layer 1 in crypto again—and with meme tokens booming on Solana, liquidity is following the vibes. In a market where energy matters, Solana is becoming impossible to ignore.

Layer Brett (LBRETT): Early-stage breakout energy

Layer Brett might not be on every whale’s radar yet—but the ones paying attention are getting in early. Built as an Ethereum Layer 2 meme coin, Layer Brett’s combining smart-chain speed with meme coin virality—and backing it up with real staking rewards already live through the dApp.

Presale momentum is undeniable. Buying volume keeps climbing, and early adopters are locking in staking rewards while the Layer Brett price is still under a cent. Unlike many meme coins, Layer Brett has actual infrastructure, not just hype. That mix of early entry and real utility is what’s turning heads.

While Bitcoin flattens out and Solana builds quietly, Layer Brett is exploding in plain sight. Traders chasing 10x potential aren’t guessing anymore—they’re acting. With each presale stage selling faster than the last, the window for early access is narrowing. And right now, Layer Brett is where that action is landing.

 

Conclusion:

Bitcoin’s dominance isn’t collapsing—but it is weakening. Whales are moving more strategically, stacking assets that offer speed, growth, and narrative energy. Solana has all three. Layer Brett has even more. In a market that rewards movement, the big money is already ahead of the curve.

