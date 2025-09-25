The post Bitcoin Draws Global Attention with Institutional Support appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The growing interest in digital currencies in 2023 has placed Bitcoin at the center of institutional attraction, with corporate giants and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) aggressively expanding their holdings. This increased demand is outstripping the rate at which new bitcoins are mined, prompting Michael Saylor, the chairman of Strategy, to suggest a potential price surge by […] Continue Reading:Bitcoin Draws Global Attention with Institutional Support Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/bitcoin-draws-global-attention-with-institutional-supportThe post Bitcoin Draws Global Attention with Institutional Support appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The growing interest in digital currencies in 2023 has placed Bitcoin at the center of institutional attraction, with corporate giants and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) aggressively expanding their holdings. This increased demand is outstripping the rate at which new bitcoins are mined, prompting Michael Saylor, the chairman of Strategy, to suggest a potential price surge by […] Continue Reading:Bitcoin Draws Global Attention with Institutional Support Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/bitcoin-draws-global-attention-with-institutional-support

Bitcoin Draws Global Attention with Institutional Support

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 12:29
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017022+0.54%
LayerNet
NET$0.00008788+0.02%
Giants Protocol
GIANTS$0.0001551+2.57%


The growing interest in digital currencies in 2023 has placed Bitcoin at the center of institutional attraction, with corporate giants and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) aggressively expanding their holdings. This increased demand is outstripping the rate at which new bitcoins are mined, prompting Michael Saylor, the chairman of Strategy, to suggest a potential price surge by […]

Continue Reading:Bitcoin Draws Global Attention with Institutional Support

Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/bitcoin-draws-global-attention-with-institutional-support

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 will be held at Hong Bang International University, Ho Chi Minh City on June 16-17, 2023.
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0.9528-0.68%
Everscale
EVER$0.01668-3.24%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0981-27.38%
Partager
PANews2023/05/11 13:45
Partager
Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $241 million yesterday, with IBIT leading the way.

Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $241 million yesterday, with IBIT leading the way.

PANews reported on September 25th that according to SoSoValue data, Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $241 million yesterday (September 24th, US Eastern Time). BlackRock's IBIT saw a single-day net inflow of $129 million, bringing its total net inflow to $60.776 billion. Ark Invest and 21Shares' ARKB saw a net inflow of $37.7217 million, bringing its total net inflow to $2.184 billion. As of now, the total net asset value of Bitcoin spot ETF is US$149.736 billion, and the net asset ratio accounts for 6.62% of the total market value of Bitcoin, with a cumulative net inflow of US$57.492 billion.
LayerNet
NET$0.00008788+0.02%
ARK
ARK$0.4195-3.20%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00553-0.18%
Partager
PANews2025/09/25 11:59
Partager
Trump's Crypto Czar, Mideast Envoy Under Scrutiny As Elissa Slotkin Seeks Probe Into David Sacks, Steve Witkoff's Alleged UAE Crypto Gains

Trump's Crypto Czar, Mideast Envoy Under Scrutiny As Elissa Slotkin Seeks Probe Into David Sacks, Steve Witkoff's Alleged UAE Crypto Gains

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) demanded an investigation Wednesday into potential conflicts of interest concerning Trump administration officials David Sacks and Steve Witkoff, and their association with the World Liberty Financial cryptocurrency venture.read more
Sentio Protocol
SEN$0.0141-6.43%
DAR Open Network
D$0.03052-1.32%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.573-1.55%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/25 11:40
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $241 million yesterday, with IBIT leading the way.

Trump's Crypto Czar, Mideast Envoy Under Scrutiny As Elissa Slotkin Seeks Probe Into David Sacks, Steve Witkoff's Alleged UAE Crypto Gains

Has Bitcoin's four-year cycle really been broken?

Keen Golden, an international commercial settlement joint venture, increased its holdings by nearly 106 Bitcoins