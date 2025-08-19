Bitcoin Drops Below $114K, Ether Loses $4.2K as Jackson Hole Speech Might Bring Hawkish Surprise

Par : Coinstats
2025/08/19 23:59
Threshold
T$0.01582-3.65%
U
U$0.02011-0.69%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0763-5.37%
Bitcoin
BTC$113,122.6-2.70%
Nakamoto Games
NAKA$0.3286-7.54%

Cryptocurrencies continued their slide on Tuesday with bitcoin (BTC) sinking below $114,000 as investors are turning cautious that Federal Reserve Chair Powell's Friday Jackson Hold speech may come with a hawkish surprise.

BTC dropped to $113,700 during the early hours of the U.S. session, its weakest price in almost two weeks and pulling back 9% from its Thursday record high above $124,000.

Ether (ETH) slid 3.5% over the past 24 hours below $4,200. Major altcoins weren't spared either: Chainlink (LINK), Avalanche (AVAX), Toncoin (TON), Ethena (ENA) and Aptos (APT) declined 4%-6% in a day.

The crypto pullback occurred alongside with traditional markets turning risk-off, with Nasdaq and S&P 500 indexes down 0.9% and 0.4%, respectively, in the morning.

A check of crypto treasury companies shows that bubble continuing to deflate, with BTC accumulator KindlyMD (NAKA) lower by another 14% on Tuesday. ETH-focused names Bitmine Immersion (BNMR) and Sharplink Gaming (SBET) are down 10% and 8%, respectively.

Since soaring as high as $124 in late May in wake of its transition to an ether treasury strategy company, SBET — to pick one — has now crumbled by about 85% to its current $18.60.

JPOW coming to JHOLE

Investors, who previously saw a September interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve as a given, are now weighing the odds that Fed Chair Jerome Powell might argue for holding rates steady during his Friday keynote address at the Kansas City Fed's Economic Symposium.

Despite recent signs of a weakening job market and slowing economy, last week's far hotter-than-expected PPI report reignited concerns of inflation reaccelerating.

Economists at Bank of America said in a report that they see the Fed holding rates in September.

"With inflation essentially stuck over the past year, the tariff pass-through that we still expect, and the labor supply story keeping the unemployment rate historically low, we still think there is a strong case for the Fed to remain on hold," the analysts said.

Market participants put a 85% likelihood of 25 basis point cut next month, down from as high as 98% at one point last week, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Cold Wallet Pays USDT for Referrals While Ripple Eyes $6.3 Target and Bonk Burns Trillions in Crypto Strategy

Cold Wallet Pays USDT for Referrals While Ripple Eyes $6.3 Target and Bonk Burns Trillions in Crypto Strategy

In a market driven by momentum, it’s the projects grounded in principles that often go the distance. Bonk, Ripple, and […] The post Cold Wallet Pays USDT for Referrals While Ripple Eyes $6.3 Target and Bonk Burns Trillions in Crypto Strategy  appeared first on Coindoo.
Bonk
BONK$0.00002161-4.63%
NodeGO Token
GO$0.00029-42.00%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.0257-4.88%
Partager
Coindoo2025/08/20 06:00
Partager
The HackerNoon Newsletter: Can AI Save Centuries of Kurdish History? (8/19/2025)

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Can AI Save Centuries of Kurdish History? (8/19/2025)

How are you, hacker? 🪐 What’s happening in tech today, August 19, 2025? The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, Computer Pioneer Gordon Bell was born in 1934, Sputnik 5 launched by USSR in 1960, World’s First Geostationary Satellite was Launched in 1964, and we present you with these top quality stories. From Y Combinators Youngest Solo Founder Says Digital Identity Is The Internets Biggest Infrastructure to Building a Go Dependency Scanner From Scratch, let’s dive right in. Y Combinators Youngest Solo Founder Says Digital Identity Is The Internets Biggest Infrastructure By @johnwrites [ 6 Min read ] Y Combinators youngest solo founder Kirill Avery discusses digital identity crisis, AI bot threats, privacy concerns, and decentralized solutions. Read More. Building a Go Dependency Scanner From Scratch By @rezmoss [ 8 Min read ] Build a Go dependency scanner with the standard library: parse go.mod, query OSV for vulnerabilities, and analyze licenses. Read More. How I Cut Agentic Workflow Latency by 3-5x Without Increasing Model Costs By @rohitjacob [ 6 Min read ] Learn how to speed up and optimize agentic workflows with smart step-cutting, parallelization, caching, and model right-sizing. Read More. Can AI Save Centuries of Kurdish History? By @webfonts [ 4 Min read ] Digitizing fragile Kurdish archives with Tesseract OCR: challenges, dataset creation, and a new tool to preserve Kurdish heritage. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01917-3.37%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1001-1.74%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Partager
Hackernoon2025/08/20 00:02
Partager
SharpLink Acquires Additional 143,593 Ethereum, Expanding Holdings to $3.18 Billion

SharpLink Acquires Additional 143,593 Ethereum, Expanding Holdings to $3.18 Billion

Detail: https://coincu.com/ethereum/sharplink-acquires-143593-ethereum-holdings/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020361-6.13%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/20 05:38
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Cold Wallet Pays USDT for Referrals While Ripple Eyes $6.3 Target and Bonk Burns Trillions in Crypto Strategy

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Can AI Save Centuries of Kurdish History? (8/19/2025)

SharpLink Acquires Additional 143,593 Ethereum, Expanding Holdings to $3.18 Billion

Hurun Report America U30 Summit 2022

The "financial rebellion" of young Americans: betting on MEME to turn things around, satirical meme coins become popular