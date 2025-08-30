Bitcoin Drops to Its Lowest Since July 8, Crypto Market Witnesses High Liquidations

Bitcoin witnessed 9% downtrend this month, dipping to $108K today, the lowest since July 8th, 2025. The liquidations have passed $530 million with a daily trading volume of $80 billion. Due to the downtrend, the entire cryptocurrency market has experienced underperformance, signaling a bearish trend in the coming days.
While some price prediction experts perceive this downward movement as profit-taking following previous gains, others attribute it to the last day’s $13.8 billion options expiry. Following the expiry, both BTC and ETH witnessed forced liquidations.
According to Bitcoin’s market observers, the pullback will not ignite a bear phase; instead, it will create an opportunity for institutional investors to accumulate more. As an asset tied to institutional adoption, the government accumulation, bank accumulation, and sustained ETF demand could trigger another uptrend. However, delays in regulatory policies will likely disrupt the smooth flow.
The usual behaviour of the crypto market is that a slight downtrend in Bitcoin will affect the altcoins in a serious way. The entire market saw a 2.5% decrease, with altcoins like Solana, Ethereum, and Avalanche showing moderate declines. If Bitcoin continues its decrease, we can see more bleeding in the altcoin market.
During this pullback phase, some investors are closely monitoring Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025: Can BTC Hold $110K Amid Ultra-Bearish Sentiment? to make strategic moves. Others are analyzing Bitcoin at $108K: Make-or-Break Moment or Start of a Crash? to determine market entry points.
According to Robert Kiyosaki, the author of ‘Rich Dad, Poor Dad,’ Bitcoin will reach $250,000 by the end of 2025. He says that the traditional economy will witness a great depression this year, forcing people to collect safer alternatives like Bitcoin. Samson Mow, the prominent Bitcoin supporter, predicts a $1 million price per coin in 2025. More expert predictions are provided below.
Due to the current downtrend, the investors are in fear, with the Fear & Greed Index marking 39. However, BTC remains one of the topmost investment assets, exhibiting an 83% increase this year. It has been trading above the 200-day simple moving average, but it is 12% down from the all-time high it achieved on August 14th, 2025. Also, it has only 13 green days this month.
For insights on volatility, see Bitcoin market risk and volatility. For historical trends, see Bitcoin historical performance. For global regulations, see global cryptocurrency regulations.
For overall investment perspectives, see Bitcoin investment insights.
The post Bitcoin Drops to Its Lowest Since July 8, Crypto Market Witnesses High Liquidations appeared first on BiteMyCoin.