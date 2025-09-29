Bitcoin is heading into October with traders eyeing its seasonal track record for momentum. Market participants coined the phrase “Uptober” to describe the month’s history of outsized gains, and attention now turns to whether 2025 will continue that trend. After a modest September, investors are weighing past performance against current conditions to judge whether the final quarter could spark another rally.
L’article Bitcoin Enters “Uptober” 2025: Can History’s Seasonal Rally Repeat? est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.