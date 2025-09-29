Bitcoin is heading into October with traders eyeing its seasonal track record for momentum. Market participants coined the phrase “Uptober” to describe the month’s history of outsized gains, and attention now turns to whether 2025 will continue that trend. After a modest September, investors are weighing past performance against current conditions to judge whether the final quarter could spark another rally. L’article Bitcoin Enters “Uptober” 2025: Can History’s Seasonal Rally Repeat? est apparu en premier sur Cointribune. Bitcoin is heading into October with traders eyeing its seasonal track record for momentum. Market participants coined the phrase “Uptober” to describe the month’s history of outsized gains, and attention now turns to whether 2025 will continue that trend. After a modest September, investors are weighing past performance against current conditions to judge whether the final quarter could spark another rally. L’article Bitcoin Enters “Uptober” 2025: Can History’s Seasonal Rally Repeat? est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.

Bitcoin Enters “Uptober” 2025: Can History’s Seasonal Rally Repeat?

Par : Coinstats
2025/09/29 02:05
GAINS
GAINS$0.02058-2.64%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00295-3.90%
Illusion of Life
SPARK$0.004034+0.72%
A businessman in a suit leaps off a cliff marked “October 2025” toward a glowing Bitcoin symbol, following the silhouettes of 2021 and 2017 investors. The scene evokes urgency, historical cycles, and FOMO around Bitcoin in October.

Bitcoin is heading into October with traders eyeing its seasonal track record for momentum. Market participants coined the phrase “Uptober” to describe the month’s history of outsized gains, and attention now turns to whether 2025 will continue that trend. After a modest September, investors are weighing past performance against current conditions to judge whether the final quarter could spark another rally.

L’article Bitcoin Enters “Uptober” 2025: Can History’s Seasonal Rally Repeat? est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Ethereum Price Prediction: Can ETH Hit $6K While MoonBull Ignites as the Best Crypto Presale in 2025?

Ethereum Price Prediction: Can ETH Hit $6K While MoonBull Ignites as the Best Crypto Presale in 2025?

Is now the right time to invest in major cryptocurrencies for 2025? Ethereum (ETH) has been making waves in the […] The post Ethereum Price Prediction: Can ETH Hit $6K While MoonBull Ignites as the Best Crypto Presale in 2025? appeared first on Coindoo.
Ethereum
ETH$4,014.26-2.05%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00293-4.87%
Major
MAJOR$0.10678-2.47%
Partager
2025/10/29 10:45
World Liberty Financial to distribute 8.4 million WLFI for early USD1 adopters

World Liberty Financial to distribute 8.4 million WLFI for early USD1 adopters

The distribution rewards users who earned points by trading USD1 pairs on partner exchanges and maintaining USD1 balances.
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.0389-0.76%
4
4$0.1051-8.64%
WLFI
WLFI$0.1448--%
Partager
2025/10/29 09:57
Bitwise Solana Staking ETF Sees $55M Debut Volume, Highest for 2025 Crypto Launches

Bitwise Solana Staking ETF Sees $55M Debut Volume, Highest for 2025 Crypto Launches

The post Bitwise Solana Staking ETF Sees $55M Debut Volume, Highest for 2025 Crypto Launches appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 💹 Trade with pro tools Fast execution, robust charts, clean risk controls. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🚀 Smooth orders, clear control Advanced order types and market depth in one view. 👉 Create account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 📈 Clarity in volatile markets Plan entries & exits, manage positions with discipline. 👉 Sign up → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup ⚡ Speed, depth, reliability Execute confidently when timing matters. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🧭 A focused workflow for traders Alerts, watchlists, and a repeatable process. 👉 Get started → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup ✅ Data‑driven decisions Focus on process—not noise. 👉 Sign up → The Bitwise Solana Staking ETF (BSOL) achieved $55.4 million in trading volume on its debut day in 2025, marking the highest for any crypto ETF launch this year. This success highlights growing institutional interest in Solana staking, surpassing initial estimates and outpacing new Hedera and Litecoin ETFs. Record-Breaking Debut: BSOL’s volume topped all 2025 crypto ETF launches, beating XRP and Solana staking funds from REX Osprey. Pre-launch assets reached $223 million, signaling strong confidence in staking mechanisms for blockchain validation. Canary Capital’s Hedera ETF hit $8 million and Litecoin ETF $1 million, reflecting varied appetite for altcoin products. Discover how Bitwise Solana Staking ETF leads 2025 crypto launches with $55.4M volume. Explore altcoin ETF trends, staking benefits, and institutional shifts in this in-depth analysis. Stay ahead in crypto investments today. What is the Bitwise Solana Staking ETF and Why Did It Launch Successfully? The Bitwise Solana Staking ETF (BSOL) is an exchange-traded fund that provides investors exposure to Solana (SOL) through a staking mechanism, allowing participation in network validation rewards without directly holding the cryptocurrency. Launched on Tuesday in…
Polytrade
TRADE$0.0718-3.22%
Propy
PRO$0.6021-3.49%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.36787-2.13%
Partager
2025/10/29 10:59

Actualités tendance

Plus

Ethereum Price Prediction: Can ETH Hit $6K While MoonBull Ignites as the Best Crypto Presale in 2025?

World Liberty Financial to distribute 8.4 million WLFI for early USD1 adopters

Bitwise Solana Staking ETF Sees $55M Debut Volume, Highest for 2025 Crypto Launches

$432M Raised, 1000x on the Horizon: BlockDAG Steals Spotlight from Chainlink and Ethereum in 2025

Both the US-listed Hedera spot ETF and Litecoin spot ETF saw no net inflows or outflows on their first day of trading.

Prix des cryptomonnaies

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$4,016.69
$4,016.69$4,016.69

-1.95%

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$112,791.69
$112,791.69$112,791.69

-1.61%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$194.63
$194.63$194.63

-2.14%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.6166
$2.6166$2.6166

-0.73%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.19382
$0.19382$0.19382

-2.97%