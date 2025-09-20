The post Bitcoin ETF and Ethereum ETF End Another Positive Week; BTC Price and ETH Price Set Upticks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin ETF and Ethereum ETF recorded inflows this week from September 15 – 19, 2025. BTC price and ETH price are estimated to surge in the next 30 days. The recent rate cut announcement by the US Federal Reserve may also contribute to the bull run. Both the Bitcoin ETF and Ethereum ETF recorded a week of positive flows. While there was a time when funds moved outwards, the movement largely remains favorable for Spot ETFs. BTC price and ETH price noted a decline, but factors indicate that the trend could reverse in the days to come. Bitcoin token price and Ether price are estimated to surge in the next 30 days. Positive Week for BTC ETF and ETH ETF Spot Bitcoin ETF and Spot Ethereum ETF majorly saw inflows from September 15 – 19, 2025. BTC ETF noted the highest influx of $292.3 million on September 16, 2025. The lowest fund movement happened on September 18, 2025, worth $163 million. Spot Bitcoin ETF was last seen banking an inflow of $222.6 million led by BlackRock’s IBIT. BTC ETF only noted an outflow on September 17, 2025, for $51.3 million. BlackRock recorded an inflow of $149.7 million but was overshadowed by Fidelity (FBTC), Bitwise (BITB), Ark Invest (ARKB), and Grayscale (GBTC). The cumulative total inflow for Spot Bitcoin ETF stands at $57,678 million as of September 19, 2025. ETH ETF noted the highest inflow movement on the opening day, that is, on September 15, 2025. Funds of $359.7 million were injected, with most of them in BlackRock’s ETHA. The lowest inflow Spot Ethereum ETF recorded was on September 19, 2025, when funds worth $47.8 million were injected. Ether ETF experienced outflows on two consecutive days – 16 and 17 September 2025. The earlier date is when BlackRock’s ETHA saw funds… The post Bitcoin ETF and Ethereum ETF End Another Positive Week; BTC Price and ETH Price Set Upticks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin ETF and Ethereum ETF recorded inflows this week from September 15 – 19, 2025. BTC price and ETH price are estimated to surge in the next 30 days. The recent rate cut announcement by the US Federal Reserve may also contribute to the bull run. Both the Bitcoin ETF and Ethereum ETF recorded a week of positive flows. While there was a time when funds moved outwards, the movement largely remains favorable for Spot ETFs. BTC price and ETH price noted a decline, but factors indicate that the trend could reverse in the days to come. Bitcoin token price and Ether price are estimated to surge in the next 30 days. Positive Week for BTC ETF and ETH ETF Spot Bitcoin ETF and Spot Ethereum ETF majorly saw inflows from September 15 – 19, 2025. BTC ETF noted the highest influx of $292.3 million on September 16, 2025. The lowest fund movement happened on September 18, 2025, worth $163 million. Spot Bitcoin ETF was last seen banking an inflow of $222.6 million led by BlackRock’s IBIT. BTC ETF only noted an outflow on September 17, 2025, for $51.3 million. BlackRock recorded an inflow of $149.7 million but was overshadowed by Fidelity (FBTC), Bitwise (BITB), Ark Invest (ARKB), and Grayscale (GBTC). The cumulative total inflow for Spot Bitcoin ETF stands at $57,678 million as of September 19, 2025. ETH ETF noted the highest inflow movement on the opening day, that is, on September 15, 2025. Funds of $359.7 million were injected, with most of them in BlackRock’s ETHA. The lowest inflow Spot Ethereum ETF recorded was on September 19, 2025, when funds worth $47.8 million were injected. Ether ETF experienced outflows on two consecutive days – 16 and 17 September 2025. The earlier date is when BlackRock’s ETHA saw funds…

Bitcoin ETF and Ethereum ETF End Another Positive Week; BTC Price and ETH Price Set Upticks

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 21:56
  • Bitcoin ETF and Ethereum ETF recorded inflows this week from September 15 – 19, 2025.
  • BTC price and ETH price are estimated to surge in the next 30 days.
  • The recent rate cut announcement by the US Federal Reserve may also contribute to the bull run.

Both the Bitcoin ETF and Ethereum ETF recorded a week of positive flows. While there was a time when funds moved outwards, the movement largely remains favorable for Spot ETFs. BTC price and ETH price noted a decline, but factors indicate that the trend could reverse in the days to come. Bitcoin token price and Ether price are estimated to surge in the next 30 days.

Positive Week for BTC ETF and ETH ETF

Spot Bitcoin ETF and Spot Ethereum ETF majorly saw inflows from September 15 – 19, 2025. BTC ETF noted the highest influx of $292.3 million on September 16, 2025. The lowest fund movement happened on September 18, 2025, worth $163 million. Spot Bitcoin ETF was last seen banking an inflow of $222.6 million led by BlackRock’s IBIT.

BTC ETF only noted an outflow on September 17, 2025, for $51.3 million. BlackRock recorded an inflow of $149.7 million but was overshadowed by Fidelity (FBTC), Bitwise (BITB), Ark Invest (ARKB), and Grayscale (GBTC). The cumulative total inflow for Spot Bitcoin ETF stands at $57,678 million as of September 19, 2025.

ETH ETF noted the highest inflow movement on the opening day, that is, on September 15, 2025. Funds of $359.7 million were injected, with most of them in BlackRock’s ETHA. The lowest inflow Spot Ethereum ETF recorded was on September 19, 2025, when funds worth $47.8 million were injected.

Ether ETF experienced outflows on two consecutive days – 16 and 17 September 2025. The earlier date is when BlackRock’s ETHA saw funds of $20.3 million move out as well. It was overpowered by Fidelity (FETH) and Bitwise (ETHA) on the next day. The cumulative total inflow into Spot Ethereum ETF stands at $13,938 million as on September 19, 2025.

BTC Price and ETH Price Aim for Upticks

Flows were mostly positive for Spot BTC ETF and Spot Ether ETF in the previous week. This week nearly replicated the trend. Thereby, setting a stage for a potential rise in their respective prices. BTC price is currently down by 0.92% in the last 24 hours, for a value of $115,927.45.

However, it is estimated that the BTC price will increase by 3.34% in the next 30 days. Thereby, taking the BTC price to around $119,295 amid the volatility of 2.25%.

ETH price is currently down by 1.44% during the same time window. The token is exchanging hands at $4,477.77, which also reflects a decline of 5.06% in the last 7 days.

Nevertheless, ETH price is estimated to jump by 11.47% in the next 30 days. This will take the token’s value approximately to $4,974.85.

Major Factors For Positive Flows and Price Upticks

The recent announcement by the US Federal Reserve pertaining to a rate cut of 25 bps is likely a major contributing factor. It has boosted investors’ confidence in diverting their funds to risky investments, the crypto market in this case. A higher liquidity backed by a pro-crypto administration has further elevated the hopes for a bull run.

Lending rates are now within the range of 4.0 – 4.25%. The rate cut was announced amid rising inflation and a softening labor market.

The contents of this article are neither recommendations nor advice for trading and investment.

Highlighted Crypto News Today:

ASTER Price Eyes Highs After Whales Record Accumulation

Source: https://thenewscrypto.com/bitcoin-etf-and-ethereum-etf-end-another-positive-week-btc-price-and-eth-price-set-upticks/

