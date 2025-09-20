The post Bitcoin ETF Inflows Reach $246M — 3 Best Cryptos to Buy Now Before Q4 Rotation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 19 September 2025 | 20:00 With Bitcoin ETF inflows hitting $246M, analysts reveal the 3 best cryptos to buy now ahead of Q4 rotation, positioning for major upside in the next rally. The crypto market is entering September with cautious optimism. Despite macro uncertainty, institutional investors are still piling into Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs). According to the latest Bitcoin ETF news, inflows topped $246 million this month, signaling that Wall Street isn’t done adding BTC exposure — though momentum has slowed compared to July and August’s surges. This steady demand reflects not just Bitcoin’s role as a digital anchor but also sets the stage for crypto market rotation into the best cryptos to buy now before Q4. Among the top picks shaping up are Solana, XRP, and MAGACOIN FINANCE — three projects that could easily rank among the top cryptocurrencies 2025 if momentum builds into the year’s final quarter. Bitcoin ETF Flows and Q4 Outlook The $246 million in Bitcoin ETF inflows this month suggests institutional confidence remains firm. However, compared to summer’s explosive demand, growth is moderating. Analysts note that while ETFs keep drawing cryptocurrency inflows, enthusiasm isn’t spilling over evenly. Bitcoin ETF Inflow Chart Ethereum ETFs are seeing outflows, highlighting divergence in sentiment — a key point in the Ethereum vs Bitcoin 2025 debate. At press time, Bitcoin trades at $111,915, while Ethereum sits at $4,294, slightly weaker due to waning ETF support. Bitcoin Price Prediction Q4 With the Fear and Greed Index at 51 and macroeconomic uncertainty around Fed policy, most analysts see Bitcoin consolidating between $105K–$120K into Q4. A confirmed Fed rate cut in September could be the trigger for broader risk-taking and a lift toward $125K. This creates a positive Bitcoin ETF inflows 2025 forecast, suggesting steady institutional growth even if altcoins lag.… The post Bitcoin ETF Inflows Reach $246M — 3 Best Cryptos to Buy Now Before Q4 Rotation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 19 September 2025 | 20:00 With Bitcoin ETF inflows hitting $246M, analysts reveal the 3 best cryptos to buy now ahead of Q4 rotation, positioning for major upside in the next rally. The crypto market is entering September with cautious optimism. Despite macro uncertainty, institutional investors are still piling into Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs). According to the latest Bitcoin ETF news, inflows topped $246 million this month, signaling that Wall Street isn’t done adding BTC exposure — though momentum has slowed compared to July and August’s surges. This steady demand reflects not just Bitcoin’s role as a digital anchor but also sets the stage for crypto market rotation into the best cryptos to buy now before Q4. Among the top picks shaping up are Solana, XRP, and MAGACOIN FINANCE — three projects that could easily rank among the top cryptocurrencies 2025 if momentum builds into the year’s final quarter. Bitcoin ETF Flows and Q4 Outlook The $246 million in Bitcoin ETF inflows this month suggests institutional confidence remains firm. However, compared to summer’s explosive demand, growth is moderating. Analysts note that while ETFs keep drawing cryptocurrency inflows, enthusiasm isn’t spilling over evenly. Bitcoin ETF Inflow Chart Ethereum ETFs are seeing outflows, highlighting divergence in sentiment — a key point in the Ethereum vs Bitcoin 2025 debate. At press time, Bitcoin trades at $111,915, while Ethereum sits at $4,294, slightly weaker due to waning ETF support. Bitcoin Price Prediction Q4 With the Fear and Greed Index at 51 and macroeconomic uncertainty around Fed policy, most analysts see Bitcoin consolidating between $105K–$120K into Q4. A confirmed Fed rate cut in September could be the trigger for broader risk-taking and a lift toward $125K. This creates a positive Bitcoin ETF inflows 2025 forecast, suggesting steady institutional growth even if altcoins lag.…

Bitcoin ETF Inflows Reach $246M — 3 Best Cryptos to Buy Now Before Q4 Rotation

2025/09/20 02:13
Bitcoin
BTC$115,317.99-1.77%
XRP
XRP$2.9818-3.64%
Crypto News
  • 19 September 2025
  • |
  • 20:00

With Bitcoin ETF inflows hitting $246M, analysts reveal the 3 best cryptos to buy now ahead of Q4 rotation, positioning for major upside in the next rally.

The crypto market is entering September with cautious optimism. Despite macro uncertainty, institutional investors are still piling into Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs). According to the latest Bitcoin ETF news, inflows topped $246 million this month, signaling that Wall Street isn’t done adding BTC exposure — though momentum has slowed compared to July and August’s surges.

This steady demand reflects not just Bitcoin’s role as a digital anchor but also sets the stage for crypto market rotation into the best cryptos to buy now before Q4. Among the top picks shaping up are Solana, XRP, and MAGACOIN FINANCE — three projects that could easily rank among the top cryptocurrencies 2025 if momentum builds into the year’s final quarter.

Bitcoin ETF Flows and Q4 Outlook

The $246 million in Bitcoin ETF inflows this month suggests institutional confidence remains firm. However, compared to summer’s explosive demand, growth is moderating. Analysts note that while ETFs keep drawing cryptocurrency inflows, enthusiasm isn’t spilling over evenly.

Bitcoin ETF Inflow Chart

Ethereum ETFs are seeing outflows, highlighting divergence in sentiment — a key point in the Ethereum vs Bitcoin 2025 debate. At press time, Bitcoin trades at $111,915, while Ethereum sits at $4,294, slightly weaker due to waning ETF support.

Bitcoin Price Prediction Q4

With the Fear and Greed Index at 51 and macroeconomic uncertainty around Fed policy, most analysts see Bitcoin consolidating between $105K–$120K into Q4. A confirmed Fed rate cut in September could be the trigger for broader risk-taking and a lift toward $125K. This creates a positive Bitcoin ETF inflows 2025 forecast, suggesting steady institutional growth even if altcoins lag.

3 Best Cryptos to Buy

Solana Gains Institutional Backing

One of the most compelling stories is Solana (SOL), trading at $218.53. Nasdaq-listed Forward Industries secured $1.65 billion to build the largest Solana treasury to date, backed by Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital.

This move positions Solana as not just an Ethereum competitor but a legitimate institutional-grade blockchain ecosystem. With this kind of conviction, Solana belongs in any list of best altcoins to invest in as well as among the top 3 altcoins for next bull run.

XRP Eyes Breakout With ETF Catalyst

Meanwhile, XRP continues to consolidate near the $3.00 level. Support remains solid around $2.88–$2.89, while resistance at $2.995–$3.00 has capped near-term rallies.

The major catalyst? Six XRP ETF applications are pending SEC review in October. If approved, this could be the structural shift XRP needs to surge higher. A breakout close above $3 could target $3.30–$3.50, making XRP one of the best cryptocurrencies to buy before Q4.

Institutional flows are already showing interest: volume spiked to nearly 3x daily norms during recent rallies, confirming accumulation. Traders are watching closely to see which cryptos will perform best in Q4 2025, and XRP is high on that shortlist.

MAGACOIN FINANCE Steals Spotlight With Strong Tokenomics

While Bitcoin, Solana, and XRP grab the headlines amid ETF buzz, MAGACOIN FINANCE is quietly emerging as a crypto investment opportunity 2025 that retail and institutional investors alike should not overlook. The reason behind this, is the strong tokenomics with DeFi fundamentals the project offers, compelling analysts to compare it with early days of Solana and XRP.

Additionally, leading analysts now highlight that early-stage projects like MAGACOIN FINANCE are stealing the spotlight during Q4 altcoin rotation due to sub-$0.001 level entry. They call MAGACOIN FINANCE a perfect 30x candidate as its low price entry opens up the door for exponential gains as soon as it hits major exchanges. As a result, on-chain data now shows a spike in smart money inflow into MAGACOIN FINANCE, highlighting the rising buying demand during its early-stage access.

Final Thoughts

The crypto market in September still shows cautiousness but manages to be constructive. Bitcoin ETFs continue to attract $246 million in inflows, Solana is gaining momentum after a notable institutional support injection, and it looks like XRP is waiting for a boost triggered by an ETF event.

But, positioned at the intersection of DeFi and capital rotation, MAGACOIN FINANCE may surprise investors by outperforming during the upcoming Q4 crypto rotation. With altcoin inflows still tentative, it represents one of the best cryptos to buy now for those looking to diversify beyond Bitcoin.

To learn more about MAGACOIN FINANCE, visit:

Website: https://magacoinfinance.com

Twitter/X: https://x.com/magacoinfinance

Telegram: https://t.me/magacoinfinance

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Source: https://coindoo.com/bitcoin-etf-inflows-hit-246m-3-best-cryptos-to-buy-now-before-q4-rotation/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Crypto Market Cap Edges Up 2% as Bitcoin Approaches $118K After Fed Rate Trim

Crypto Market Cap Edges Up 2% as Bitcoin Approaches $118K After Fed Rate Trim

The global crypto market cap rose 2% to $4.2 trillion on Thursday, lifted by Bitcoin’s steady climb toward $118,000 after the Fed delivered its first interest rate cut of the year. Gains were measured, however, as investors weighed the central bank’s cautious tone on future policy moves. Bitcoin last traded 1% higher at $117,426. Ether rose 2.8% to $4,609. XRP also gained, rising 2.9% to $3.10. Fed Chair Jerome Powell described Wednesday’s quarter-point reduction as a risk-management step, stressing that policymakers were in no hurry to speed up the easing cycle. His comments dampened expectations of more aggressive cuts, limiting enthusiasm across risk assets. Traders Anticipated Fed Rate Trim, Leaving Little Room for Surprise Rally The Federal Open Market Committee voted 11-to-1 to lower the benchmark lending rate to a range of 4.00% to 4.25%. The sole dissent came from newly appointed governor Stephen Miran, who pushed for a half-point cut. Traders were largely prepared for the move. Futures markets tracked by the CME FedWatch tool had assigned a 96% probability to a 25 basis point cut, making the decision widely anticipated. That advance positioning meant much of the potential boost was already priced in, creating what analysts described as a “buy the rumour, sell the news” environment. Fed Rate Decision Creates Conditions for Crypto, But Traders Still Hold Back Andrew Forson, president of DeFi Technologies, said lower borrowing costs would eventually steer more money toward digital assets. “A lower cost of capital indicates more capital flows into the digital assets space because the risk hurdle rate for money is lower,” he noted. He added that staking products and blockchain projects could become attractive alternatives to traditional bonds, offering both yield and appreciation. Despite the cut, crypto markets remained calm. Open interest in Bitcoin futures held steady and no major liquidation cascades followed the Fed’s decision. Analysts pointed to Powell’s language and upcoming economic data as the key factors for traders before building larger positions. Powell’s Caution Tempers Immediate Impact of Fed Rate Move on Crypto Markets History also suggests crypto rallies after rate cuts often take time. When the Fed eased in Dec. 2024, Bitcoin briefly surged 5% cent before consolidating, with sustained gains arriving only weeks later. This time, market watchers are bracing for a similar pattern. Powell’s insistence on caution, combined with uncertainty around inflation and growth, has kept short-term volatility muted even as sentiment for risk assets improves. BitMine’s Tom Lee this week predicted that Bitcoin and Ether could deliver “monster gains” in the next three months if the Fed continues on an easing path. His view echoes broader expectations that liquidity-sensitive assets will outperform once the cycle gathers pace. For now, the crypto sector has digested the Fed’s move with restraint. Traders remain focused on signals from the central bank’s October meeting to determine whether Wednesday’s step marks the beginning of a broader policy shift or just a one-off adjustment
Microsoft introduced several AI agents to provide workers with AI assistance

Microsoft introduced several AI agents to provide workers with AI assistance

Microsoft introduced several AI agents to provide workers with AI assistance during meetings by creating agendas, taking notes, and more.
Grayscale GDLC kan multi-crypto ETF worden

Grayscale GDLC kan multi-crypto ETF worden

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   De Amerikaanse Securities and Exchange Commission heeft groen licht gegeven voor de omzetting van het Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund naar een exchange traded product op NYSE Arca. Daarmee wordt voor het eerst in de Verenigde Staten een multi crypto product officieel toegelaten tot een gereguleerde beurs. Deze beslissing is een nieuwe fase in de adoptie van crypto door de financiële sector. Van OTC naar gereguleerd beursproduct Tot nu toe werd de GDLC verhandeld als een OTC fonds wat vaak samen ging met beperkte toegang en structurele prijsafwijkingen van de onderliggende waarde. Met de conversie naar een ETP verdwijnt dit nadeel. Beleggers krijgen de mogelijkheid om intraday exposure te verkrijgen tot meerdere cryptocurrencies tegelijk. Volgens de laatste cijfers beheert het fonds meer dan $915 miljoen aan activa. Het product wordt opgebouwd uit vijf grote namen: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana en Cardano. Deze samenstelling zorgt voor een bredere spreiding van risico’s. Verspreiden binnen een product Het belangrijkste voordeel van een multi crypto ETF is de mogelijkheid tot directe diversificatie. Waar beleggers bij een Bitcoin ETF enkel afhankelijk zijn van de prijs van BTC, biedt GDLC in een product toegang tot meerdere top altcoins. Daarmee ontstaat een beter evenwicht tussen rendement en risico, vooral voor institutionele beleggers die op zoek zijn naar een gereguleerde manier om hun allocatie te verbreden. SEC zet stap richting duidelijker regelgeving De goedkeuring van de GDLC past binnen de nieuwe generic listing standards van de SEC. Deze standaarden zijn bedoeld om de beoordeling van crypto ETF’s te versnellen en voorspelbaarder te maken. In plaats van elk afzonderlijk dossier langdurig te analyseren, kunnen producten die aan basiscriteria voldoen sneller op de markt komen. Voor de sector is dit een signaal dat de toezichthouder zich beweegt van een handhavings gerichte aanpak naar een meer gestructureerd regelgevende aanpak. Institutionele partijen die eerder huiverig waren, zien hiermee de drempel verlaagd om toe te treden. Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund $GDLC was just approved for trading along with the Generic Listing Standards. The Grayscale team is working expeditiously to bring the *FIRST* multi #crypto asset ETP to market with Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, and Cardano#BTC #ETH $XRP $SOL… — Peter Mintzberg (@PeterMintzberg) September 17, 2025 Impact op markt en instroom De timing van deze beslissing is verrassend. Bitcoin ETF’s hadden recent nog dagelijkse instromen van gemiddeld $290 miljoen, terwijl Ethereum producten juist uitstromen zagen. Een multi crypto product aantrekkelijk worden als alternatief dat beide assets en belangrijke altcoins combineert. Analisten wijzen erop dat als GDLC slechts vijf procent van de huidige instromen naar Bitcoin-ETF’s weet aan te trekken, dit al kan neerkomen op zo’n $15 miljoen per dag. Nieuwe routes voor institutionele allocatie Voor institutionele beleggers die diversificatie zoeken binnen de crypto markt zonder afhankelijk te zijn van ongecontroleerde exchanges, opent GDLC een gereguleerde en transparante route. Met een aankoop krijgen zij toegang tot meerdere leidende blockchains, waarbij de custody en naleving van regelgeving gewaarborgd zijn. De komst van dit product kan bovendien een domino effect veroorzaken. Er liggen momenteel nog tientallen aanvragen voor crypto ETF’s bij de SEC, variërend van stablecoin exposure tot altcoins als Avalanche en Litecoin. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Grayscale GDLC kan multi-crypto ETF worden is geschreven door Timo Bruinsel en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
