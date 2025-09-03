Bitcoin ETF Inflows Resume Sparking “Digital Gold” Narrative, Ether ETFs Bleed

Par : Coinspeaker
2025/09/03 20:36
Bitcoin
BTC$111,482.19+0.19%

Amid the broader crypto market correction, Bitcoin BTC $111 626 24h volatility: 2.8% Market cap: $2.22 T Vol. 24h: $46.14 B is once again emerging as a safe haven asset, regaining the “digital gold” narrative amid the global macro uncertainty.

Inflows into spot Bitcoin ETFs surged on September 2, recording a total of $332.7 million. On the other hand, Ethereum ETH $4 364 24h volatility: 1.7% Market cap: $526.92 B Vol. 24h: $32.42 B ETFs have seen outflows of $135 million on September 2.

The shift follows a strong August for Ethereum funds, which recorded $3.87 billion in inflows, while Bitcoin ETFs faced $751 million in outflows.

Fidelity Leads Bitcoin ETF Inflows

Fidelity’s Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) topped the inflow charts with $132.7 million, followed by BlackRock’s IBIT at $72.8 million.

Other major issuers, including Grayscale, Ark 21Shares, Bitwise, VanEck, and Invesco, also reported additional inflows, as per data from SoSoValue.

bitcoin etf net inflows

Bitcoin ETF inflows are on the rise again. | Source: SoSoValue

The latest uptick in spot Bitcoin ETF inflows coincides with the resurgence of Bitcoin’s “digital gold” narrative.

Crypto investment products saw a strong rebound last week, recording $2.48 billion in net inflows following $1.4 billion in outflows the week before.

Bitcoin price took a dive under $107,500, before recovering once again to $111,000, which is its 20-week simple moving average (SMA).

Spot Ethereum ETFs Are Bleeding

Ether ETFs experienced significant outflows, with Fidelity’s FETH leading the decline at $99.2 million, followed by Bitwise’s ETHW with $24.2 million. On August 29 alone, Ether ETFs recorded a total of $164 million in withdrawals.

These outflows come as Ethereum price has been under selling pressure, and is currently trading under $4,400.

Analyst Benjamin Cowen expects Ethereum to drop to its 21-week EMA within the next 4-6 weeks, after which it could rally to new all-time highs, with a final rotation into Bitcoin this cycle.

As shown in the image above, the ETH price could potentially drop to $3,400 by September-end. There’s a possibility for another 20% correction from here before ETH resumes its Q4 rally to new all-time highs.

next

The post Bitcoin ETF Inflows Resume Sparking “Digital Gold” Narrative, Ether ETFs Bleed appeared first on Coinspeaker.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

US Crypto Boom: America Becomes the World’s $4.2 Trillion Fiat Gateway

US Crypto Boom: America Becomes the World’s $4.2 Trillion Fiat Gateway

The US cemented its crypto dominance with $4.2 trillion fiat inflows, driving North America to second place globally in adoption.
Boom
BOOM$0.01272-9.53%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000096+37.14%
Partager
CryptoPotato2025/09/03 20:00
Partager
Etherealize Completes $40 Million Funding Round Led by Electric Capital and Paradigm

Etherealize Completes $40 Million Funding Round Led by Electric Capital and Paradigm

PANews reported on September 3rd that, according to Fortune, Etherealize announced the completion of a $40 million funding round, led by Electric Capital and Paradigm , with initial funding from Vitalik Buterin and the Ethereum Foundation. Etherealize, co-founded by Vivek Raman , Danny Ryan , and others, is dedicated to developing Ethereum -based asset tokenization and infrastructure for financial institutions. The team plans to digitize traditional financial products such as mortgages and credit through blockchain, encouraging Wall Street institutions to adopt Ethereum technology.
Partager
PANews2025/09/03 20:05
Partager
Venus Protocol returns to full operation after resolving $27M exploit

Venus Protocol returns to full operation after resolving $27M exploit

BNB Chain lending platform Venus Protocol resumed full operations after an exploit on Tuesday forced an emergency vote to suspend withdrawals and liquidations. The platform confirmed later that it had restored services and recovered the $27 million worth of digital assets compromised in the incident. The disruption began when Venus identified suspicious activity linked to […]
Binance Coin
BNB$858.23+0.95%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/03 19:56
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

US Crypto Boom: America Becomes the World’s $4.2 Trillion Fiat Gateway

Etherealize Completes $40 Million Funding Round Led by Electric Capital and Paradigm

Venus Protocol returns to full operation after resolving $27M exploit

LD Capital founder responds to NEIRO's high control question: Buy at the bottom, never sell

DeFi aggregator 1inch has integrated Sonic Chain