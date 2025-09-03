Bitcoin ETFs are crushing Ethereum ETFs

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/03 21:34
ETHW
ETHW$1.598+1.78%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,152.39+1.01%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.03772-10.12%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10004+2.00%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006065+1.11%

After a period of decreased institutional adoption, spot Bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are once again outperforming their Ethereum (ETH) counterparts.

On Tuesday, September 2, BTC ETFs saw $332.7 million in net inflows, led by Fidelity (FBTC) and BlackRock (IBIT), which reported $132.7 million and $72.8 million additions, respectively. 

In contrast, spot ETH ETFs posted $135.3 million in net outflows, with Fidelity (FETH) losing $99.2 million and Bitwise (ETHW) shedding $24.2 million, according to data retrieved from SoSoValue.

Overall, ETFs now hold 7% of Bitcoin’s total supply, BlackRock alone commanding 746,810 BTC, a 3.7% share worth around $82.7 billion.

BTC ETF inflows. Source: SoSoValue

Is Ethereum ETF dominance ending?

August was remarkably strong for Ethereum ETFs, which drew $3.87 billion in net inflows compared to Bitcoin ETFs, which lost around $751 million. 

Most analysts attributed the gains to the cryptocurrency’s yield potential, improving regulatory clarity, and corporate treasury adoption.

The sudden shift might be due to renewed interest in hedge assets in expectation of further macro uncertainties. Indeed, compared to “digital gold”, Ethereum continues to face more regulatory ambiguity over its potential classification as a security.

Still, the altcoin continues to play a pivotal role in decentralized applications (dApps), smart contracts, and tokenization, so the brief reversal of fortune does not at all spell immediate irrelevance.

Bitcoin price rebounds

In light of the renewed inflows, Bitcoin price rose over 2% on the daily chart, trading at $111,630 at the time of writing on Wednesday, September 3.

BTC price. Source: Finbold

The uptick marks the asset’s attempt to break its two-week daily downtrend, but the market appears divided, as September is usually a period of weakness for Bitcoin.

Federal Reserve policy expectations are contributing to the uncertainty, as rate cuts could lead to increased liquidity flows into risk assets such as crypto.

All in all, the world’s largest cryptocurrency is back in its critical $110,000–$111,000 support range, with over $17 billion at risk of liquidation past the $112,000 mark based on Coinglass data.

Featured image via Shutterstock

Source: https://finbold.com/bitcoin-etfs-are-crushing-ethereum-etfs/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Against the backdrop of increasingly fierce competition in the public chain, Aptos is steadily moving towards its strategic positioning as a “global trading engine” through technological innovation and ecological expansion.
OG
OG$13.743+0.18%
Partager
PANews2025/05/01 11:00
Partager
Texas Governor Signs SB 21, Becoming the Third State to Establish a Bitcoin Reserve

Texas Governor Signs SB 21, Becoming the Third State to Establish a Bitcoin Reserve

PANews reported on June 22 that according to The block, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has signed SB 21, becoming the third state to set up a Bitcoin reserve after Arizona
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1436+79.27%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.07203-34.03%
Partager
PANews2025/06/22 08:02
Partager
Metaplanet holds another 1,111 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 11,111 BTC

Metaplanet holds another 1,111 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 11,111 BTC

PANews reported on June 23 that according to an official announcement, Japanese listed company Metaplanet increased its holdings by another 1,111 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 11,111 BTC.
Bitcoin
BTC$112,323.04+1.26%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1436+79.27%
Partager
PANews2025/06/23 11:05
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Texas Governor Signs SB 21, Becoming the Third State to Establish a Bitcoin Reserve

Metaplanet holds another 1,111 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 11,111 BTC

Canadian listed company Matador increased its holdings by 8.4 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to about 77 bitcoins

US court dismisses joint motion by SEC and Ripple, case will continue to move forward