Bitcoin ETFs Attract $552.7M Inflows, Ethereum ETFs Record $113.1M

Par : Coincentral
2025/09/12 21:02

  • Bitcoin ETFs saw a total of $552.7 million in inflows on September 11.

  • BlackRock’s IBIT ETF led the inflows with $366.2 million.

  • Ethereum ETFs recorded $113.1 million in inflows on the same day.

  • The positive ETF inflows reflect a growing institutional interest in digital assets.

  • Bitcoin ETFs have experienced a cumulative inflow of $1.7 billion over the past four days.

Bitcoin ETFs experienced a surge in inflows on September 11, with a total of $552.7 million flowing into the market. Institutional investors renewed their confidence in Bitcoin, which reflected in the substantial ETF movements. The significant rise in ETF inflows points to a capital rotation toward Bitcoin, as investors expect macroeconomic stability.

BlackRock’s IBIT Leads Bitcoin ETF Inflows

BlackRock’s IBIT ETF took the lead in attracting Bitcoin capital, drawing in $366.2 million on Thursday. Fidelity’s FBTC ETF followed closely with $134.7 million in inflows. Bitwise’s BITB ETF also reported $40.43 million in positive flows, contributing to the overall rise in Bitcoin ETF investments. Other ETFs from VanEck, Invesco, and Franklin Templeton also saw similar inflows.

The consecutive positive flow days highlight growing institutional interest in Bitcoin. As of Thursday, Bitcoin ETFs experienced $1.7 billion in cumulative inflows over the past four days.

Liu added that these inflows show investors’ increasing comfort with Bitcoin amid the macroeconomic outlook.

Ethereum ETFs See Return to Inflows After Early September Dip

Ethereum ETFs also experienced a shift in sentiment, with $113.1 million flowing into Ethereum-based funds on September 11. While the first days of September saw negative flows, the market returned to positive territory on Thursday. The momentum in Ethereum ETF inflows follows a strong performance in August, when Ethereum funds saw $3.87 billion in inflows.

Despite Ethereum’s strong showing in the summer, Bitcoin remains the dominant asset in the ETF market. The positive flows into Ethereum ETFs indicate investor optimism in both assets. However, Bitcoin continues to lead, particularly with institutional investors focusing on the flagship cryptocurrency for stability and growth potential.

 

The recent surge in Bitcoin ETF inflows comes ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee’s meeting on September 16-17. Investors expect the Fed to cut interest rates, which may continue to boost liquidity and confidence in both Bitcoin and Ethereum. The increased Bitcoin ETF inflows and strong institutional interest highlight the growing preference for the digital asset class.

The post Bitcoin ETFs Attract $552.7M Inflows, Ethereum ETFs Record $113.1M appeared first on CoinCentral.

