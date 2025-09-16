Bitcoin ETFs bought 9x more BTC than miners produced in past 5 days

Key Takeaways
- Bitcoin ETFs have purchased nearly nine times more BTC than miners produced over the past five days.
- This indicates extremely strong institutional demand for Bitcoin compared to the new supply entering the market.
Bitcoin exchange-traded funds purchased nearly nine times more Bitcoin than miners produced over the past five days, indicating demand for the digital asset is significantly outpacing new supply.
The buying activity from ETFs demonstrates continued institutional appetite for Bitcoin exposure through regulated investment vehicles, while the comparison to mining production highlights the limited rate at which new Bitcoin enters the market.
Bitcoin miners validate transactions and secure the network while earning newly minted Bitcoin as rewards, creating the primary source of fresh supply. The cryptocurrency’s protocol limits the total supply and gradually reduces mining rewards over time.
