Bitcoin ETFs Face Longest Outflow Streak Since April, $1.2 Billion Lost

2025/08/26 21:02

TLDR

  • Bitcoin ETFs have experienced their longest outflow streak since April, totaling $1.2 billion in redemptions.
  • Retail traders have been the primary drivers behind the recent outflows, in contrast to previous institutional-led withdrawals.
  • These outflows have impacted Bitcoin’s price, with the cryptocurrency trading at $110,067, reflecting a 1.8% loss in the past day.
  • The outflows from Bitcoin ETFs have averaged $200 million per day over the last six trading sessions.
  • Despite initial optimism in August, market sentiment shifted dramatically, leading to substantial ETF redemptions.

Bitcoin ETFs have faced their longest withdrawal streak since April, marking a significant $1.2 billion in outflows over six days. According to Santiment, the analytics platform, these outflows highlight mounting pressure on Bitcoin’s short-term outlook. The outflows primarily stem from retail investors, whose shifting sentiment has notably impacted ETF flows.

Santiment attributes the recent turbulence to a shift in market sentiment, as retail traders now seem to be driving Bitcoin ETF flows. This stands in contrast to earlier outflows, which institutional investors largely led. The ETF withdrawals are amplifying Bitcoin’s volatility, with the cryptocurrency recently trading at $110,067, reflecting a 1.8% daily loss and a 4.3% decline for the week.

Over the past six trading sessions, Bitcoin ETFs have lost an average of $200 million per day. These persistent outflows culminated in the $1.2 billion redemptions streak. The data further shows that while early August saw strong investor demand, sentiment shifted dramatically by mid-month, contributing to the ongoing sell-off.

Outflows Reached $523 Million in August

In mid-August, Bitcoin ETFs experienced a dramatic shift. By August 14, BlackRock’s IBIT ETF recorded an inflow of $523 million, signaling optimism. However, this optimism was short-lived, as by August 19, the market saw one of its most aggressive redemption phases, with $523 million withdrawn across various Bitcoin ETFs.

The outflows continued into August 20 and August 21, surpassing $510 million. BlackRock’s IBIT and Fidelity’s FBTC experienced significant redemptions during these days. On August 20, IBIT alone lost $220 million, contributing to a net outflow of $315.9 million for the day. Another $194.4 million exited the market on August 21, led by IBIT and FBTC.

Despite a brief stabilization on August 22, the outflows remained significant, with ETFs collectively recording a small $23 million outflow. While Fidelity and Ark saw some inflows, BlackRock’s IBIT still faced notable redemptions, totaling $198.8 million. This trend of large withdrawals highlights the volatility impacting Bitcoin ETFs.

Bitcoin ETFs Sell-Off Similar to April

The recent sell-off mirrors the situation in early April, when Bitcoin ETFs recorded $839 million in redemptions. During that period, macroeconomic concerns, such as tariff-related headlines, drove the sell-off. However, Bitcoin rebounded after that withdrawal phase, which raises the possibility of a similar recovery this time.

Santiment observed that ETF-driven withdrawals could signal a local bottom for Bitcoin, making the April sell-off an ideal buying opportunity. As pressure from outflows subsides, Bitcoin ETFs may see renewed interest, potentially setting the stage for a price rebound. The ongoing outflow pattern could, therefore, mark a turning point for Bitcoin’s short-term price movements.

The post Bitcoin ETFs Face Longest Outflow Streak Since April, $1.2 Billion Lost appeared first on CoinCentral.

