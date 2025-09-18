Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge

2025/09/18
The surge follows a difficult August, when investors pulled out more than $750 million while rotating capital into Ethereum-focused funds.

On September 16 alone, Bitcoin products attracted $292 million, pushing the seven-day total to $2.87 billion. This turnaround underscores renewed appetite for the world’s largest cryptocurrency and marks a clear shift in market sentiment.

The inflow trend is not only a rebound but also a sign of strengthening fundamentals. Bitwise noted that capital entering U.S. Bitcoin ETFs now exceeds the pace of new BTC supply hitting the market, highlighting growing pressure on available liquidity.

The revival contrasts sharply with Ethereum ETFs, which dominated investor flows just a month ago. In August, Ether-based products captured $3.87 billion, leaving Bitcoin ETFs trailing. But September has flipped the narrative: Bitcoin ETFs have already pulled in $3.14 billion, while Ethereum funds have managed just $148 million.

Institutional adoption appears to be driving the shift. Bitwise CEO Hunter Horsley disclosed that one of the nation’s largest banks, with assets surpassing $1 trillion, has integrated Bitwise as an asset manager. Meanwhile, the firm’s flagship fund, the Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (BITB), is now available through major brokerage and managed account platforms, opening access to over 10,000 wealth managers.

Crypto Treasuries Struggle as Market Values Slide

This broader availability has pushed Bitcoin ETFs higher in the global rankings. Data from Ecoinometrics shows two spot BTC funds are now among the top 100 ETFs by assets under management, collectively overseeing $110 billion.

Market analysts suggest that the inflows signal a return of institutional conviction, bolstered by regulatory clarity and expanding financial infrastructure around Bitcoin. With U.S. ETFs absorbing billions once again, the market appears to be regaining its footing ahead of the next phase of crypto adoption.

