Bitcoin ETFs Record the Highest Inflow Since July, Hyping Up Bitcoin Hyper’s $16.4M Presale

Bitcoin ETFs contributed almost 97% of last week’s 20,685 ETP inflows, which represents the highest level since July.

This created a powerful momentum for the Bitcoin ETFs to reach combined holdings of 1.32M+ $BTC, according to Bitcoin Treasuries data.

In an interview with Decrypt, Andre Dragosch, head of research for Europe at Bitwise Investments, stated that ‘over the past week, flows into Bitcoin ETFs have surpassed new supply growth by a factor of 8.93 times, a key tailwind for Bitcoin’s recent performance.’

He also declared that higher $BTC ETF inflows are usually key indicators of a bull movement for Bitcoin.

This performance comes ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting tomorrow, where we expect the SEC to give most – if not all – crypto ETFs the green light.

Favorable decisions across the board from the SEC would give Bitcoin the fuel it needs for a sustained rally into October. This comes as Bitcoin Hyper’s ($HYPER) presale pushes towards $17M, ranking it as one of the most successful presales of 2025.

The Coming Fed Cuts Could Awaken the Crypto Bull

CME Group’s FedWatch puts the probability of a favorable SEC decision with regard to rate cuts at 96%.

Source: CME FedWatch

Bloomberg analyst James Seyffart was ahead of the curve, though, after putting the odds of a favorable SEC decision at above 90% almost across the board back in June.

As expected, Bitcoin has started pumping as we close in on September 18 and it’s now trading at around $117K, following a sustained pump over the past 24 hours.

Aside from the coming rate cuts, the increased investor confidence comes from three other avenues. One is the higher rate of institutional adoption, with Strategy leading the pack thanks to its massive Bitcoin treasury.

Strategy now holds 638,985 $BTC, valued at close to $75B, making it the largest treasury in the world. Yet it’s not the only one. 1,011,387 $BTC are now in public treasuries, with a total of 3.71M Bitcoins spread out across multiple holdings, according to Bitcoin Treasuries data.

Source: BitcoinTreasuries.net

The second one is the increasingly pro-crypto legislation under the umbrella of Trump’s GENIUS Act, which is already in its implementation phase.

Finally, Bitcoin’s volatility is at historically low values after being on a downward spiral over the past six months. According to BitBo, Bitcoin’s volatility dropped under 1.5% in May 2025 and under 1.2% in August, and stabilized under this threshold since.

Source: BitBo

What does this all mean? It means that the coming FOMC meeting could trigger the momentum Bitcoin needs to kickstart its October bull run.

And with Bitcoin on the front foot, we expect Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) will see a surge in investors, which will also directly benefit Bitcoin.

How Bitcoin Hyper Plans to Change the Bitcoin Ecosystem for the Better

As Bitcoin’s Layer-2 solution, Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) aims to address the peskiest problem associated with the Bitcoin network: its limited performance.

Bitcoin network’s limited performance cap of seven transactions per second (TPS) is there by design – but it needs to go due to the many issues associated with it. By comparison, Solana’s max theoretical TPS is 65K.

Network congestion, long confirmation times, high transaction costs, and a fee-based priority system… These are all the result of Bitcoin’s bottle-necked performance.

Hyper seeks to change that with the help of tools like Solana Virtual Machine (SVM) and a Canonical Bridge.

While the SVM enables the ultra-fast execution of smart contracts and DeFi apps, the Canonical Bridge addresses Bitcoin’s transaction-related problems directly. The bridge relies on the Bitcoin Relay Program to confirm incoming transactions in record time.

With the details confirmed, the Canonical Bridge then mints your $BTC tokens onto the Hyper layer, freeing up the native network and cutting finality times from hours to mere seconds.

The resulting wrapped Bitcoins are available for use within the Hyper layer, eliminating congestion on the main network and essentially making Bitcoin more feasible for all investors.

Because of the way it functions, Hyper eliminates the fee-based priority system, which prioritizes large transactions with high fees to the detriment of the smaller and cheaper ones.

This means that Hyper also helps the little guy, as now all transactions experience near-instant finality, regardless of their size. Great news for institutional and retail investors alike.

The $HYPER Presale Is One for the Books

The presale has already raised an impressive $16.4M+ so far and it continues to grow fast. So if you want to join the $HYPER train, now’s the perfect time.

With a public launch expected in Q4 of 2025, $HYPER’s current presale price of $0.012935 is likely to be the lowest the token will ever experience. Plus, you can stake your $HYPER for 70% APY.

Bear in mind, though, that $HYPER’s presale price goes up in stages. As for the APY, that decreases as more holders stake their tokens. In other words, $HYPER’s early-bird price won’t remain this low for much longer.

Ready to jump in? Head to the Bitcoin Hyper presale website to buy your $HYPER today.

This isn’t financial advice. Always do your own research and invest wisely.

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

The post Bitcoin ETFs Record the Highest Inflow Since July, Hyping Up Bitcoin Hyper’s $16.4M Presale appeared first on Coindoo.