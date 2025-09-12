Bitcoin ETFs see $2 billion inflow as institutional interest reignites

US-listed spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are seeing a sharp reversal in fortunes this month, attracting nearly $2 billion in fresh inflows after a bruising August marked by heavy redemptions.

Data from SoSoValue shows that 12 Bitcoin ETF products logged inflows in six of the first eight trading sessions of September. Over the past four sessions alone, they have drawn roughly $1.7 billion, signaling a clear resurgence in investor appetite.

The consistency of these inflows contrasts sharply with August, when the same funds suffered $751 million in outflows.

The trend has also widened the gap with Ethereum, the second-largest crypto by market capitalization.

While Bitcoin products have attracted significant fresh capital this month, Ethereum investment vehicles have recorded over $550 million in outflows over the same period.

Nick Forster, founder of the on-chain options platform Derive, told CryptoSlate that this divergence highlights shifting sentiment from Ethereum back to Bitcoin.

According to him:

Bitcoin ETFs now drive price action

The latest flows reinforce ETFs’ growing role in shaping Bitcoin’s price trajectory.

André Dragosch, head of research at Bitwise Europe, noted on X that daily net ETF flows have become the strongest determinant of Bitcoin’s market direction since US regulators approved the first spot products earlier this year.

According to him:

Notably, this is evident in the top crypto’s recent price performance. This month’s recent spate of inflows coincided with Bitcoin’s price consolidating near $114,000 and reversing the several weeks of weak performance.

Considering this, Dragosch stressed that:

