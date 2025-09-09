Bitcoin ETFs See $246 Million Inflows, But Market Stays Cautious

  • The mixed overall ETF flows are a sign of hesitation beyond Bitcoin, with Ethereum ETFs in particular experiencing recent outflows
  • BTC dominance has eased slightly from its summer highs, which typically opens the door for altcoin rallies
  • The crypto market suffered $162 million in liquidations, which is relatively moderate for an almost $4 trillion market

Despite attracting a quarter of a billion dollars in inflows this month, Bitcoin’s ETF market is showing mixed signals. The $246 million inflows into Bitcoin ETFs this month suggest institutional investors are still adding exposure, but at a slower pace compared to July’s and August’s surges.

The mixed overall ETF flows are a sign of hesitation beyond Bitcoin, with Ethereum ETFs in particular experiencing recent outflows, showing that not all cryptocurrencies are getting the same attention from investors.

BTC dominance has eased slightly from its summer highs, which typically opens the door for altcoin rallies. According to CoinMarketCap, it’s currently at 57.6%.

However, CryptoRank notes that capital rotation into altcoins remains tentative, indicating that macroeconomic uncertainty (such as pending Fed rate cuts and weak jobs data) is making investors risk-averse. 

Related: Crypto Recap for August 2025: Exchange Tokens Lead Other Sectors

Instead of a full-fledged altseason, we’re seeing people slowly and carefully buy a few coins, as opposed to rushing in everywhere.

Another noteworthy metric is the fact that the Fear and Greed index is at 51 (at least according to CryptoRank, as some indexes have an even lower number). This shows indecision, where markets aren’t in panic but they’re also not euphoric. 

Also, the crypto market suffered $162 million in liquidations, which is relatively moderate for an almost $4 trillion market, suggesting that leverage is being used in a controlled manner and isn’t leading to cascading selloffs.

Not an altseason yet

At the moment, Bitcoin is hovering at around $111,915, about a 0.60% increase in the last 24 hours. On the other hand, Ethereum is sitting at $4,294, a very slight dip of 0.18% compared to yesterday. This is consistent with Ethereum ETF outflows, though.

All in all, CryptoRank’s data paints a picture of a stalling but stable market. Bitcoin remains the anchor, drawing institutional inflows through ETFs, while altcoins haven’t yet captured strong rotation. Investors are likely cautious and waiting on the Fed’s September meeting for clarity on rate cuts.

If dovish monetary policy materializes (25 bps cut or more), it could unlock broader altcoin flows. Until then, BTC dominance will likely stay elevated, with ETH and alts under pressure but poised for upside once risk appetite improves.

Related: Chances for a September Rate Cut Surge to 90.4% After Weak Jobs Report

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for informational and educational purposes only. The article does not constitute financial advice or advice of any kind. Coin Edition is not responsible for any losses incurred as a result of the utilization of content, products, or services mentioned. Readers are advised to exercise caution before taking any action related to the company.

Source: https://coinedition.com/bitcoin-etfs-see-246-million-inflows-but-overall-market-remains-cautious/

