Bitcoin ETFs See Heavy Outflows as Amdax Launches $23M BTC Treasury Bid

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/30 19:35
B
B$0.68398-0.55%
CreatorBid
BID$0.08013-2.48%
Bitcoin
BTC$108,391.47-1.92%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.02013+10.60%

Bitcoin markets have faced some downturn as Spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded sharp outflows. Meanwhile, Dutch crypto-asset service provider Amdax announced progress on a $23 million BTC treasury initiative. 

Bitcoin ETFs Record First Daily Losses in Days

According to data from SoSoValue, Bitcoin ETFs experienced net outflows of approximately $126.6 million. This marked its first day of losses since August 22. The total assets under management also dropped to $139.95 billion for Bitcoin. Ethereum also recorded a 28.58 billion drop in its products.

Source: SoSoValue; Total Bitcoin Spot Net Inflow

21Shares’ ARKB lost $72.07 million while Grayscale’s GBTC posted outflows of $15.3 million. Fidelity’s FBTC saw $66.2 million exit in a single day, recording the highest outflow. On the other side, BlackRock’s IBIT attracted $24.63 million in inflows, with WisdomTree’s BTCW adding a modest $2.3 million. 

This decline comes after BlackRock’s IBIT reached a record $91.06 billion in assets under management. It recorded cumulative net inflows topping $58.04 billion as of mid-August. IBIT closed at $69.84 recently, trading at a 0.57% premium to its net asset value.

This distance between IBIT and other Bitcoin ETFs underscores the consolidation of capital among top-tier issuers. It also shows its dominance even as the broader market navigates volatility.

Amdax Secures $23 Million for its Bitcoin Treasury

In a recent release, Amdax, through its newly created entity AMBTS B.V., announced it has secured €20 million (approximately $23 million) in its first private placement round. The funds will support the establishment of an independent Bitcoin treasury company, with plans for an eventual listing on Euronext Amsterdam.

CEO Lucas Wensing said the initiative reflects strong investor appetite for BTC-focused strategies:

AMBTS aims to close the financing round in September with a €30 million cap. The long-term vision is ambitious: to eventually control 1% of Bitcoin’s total supply, equivalent to roughly 210,000 BTC.

The push by Amdax comes at a time when institutional accumulation remains in the spotlight. BTC treasury firm, Strategy, revealed it now owns more than 3% of Bitcoin’s maximum supply of 21 million. Its latest acquisition of 3,081 BTC pushed its year-to-date yield to 25.4%.

The treasury’s adoption could offset some of the bearish sentiment surrounding the Bitcoin price’s current downturn. This move also shows that Europe is working to attract new institutional investors into its crypto ecosystem.

Michael Adeleke

Michael Adeleke is a passionate crypto journalist known for breaking down complex blockchain concepts and market trends into clear, engaging narratives. He specializes in delivering timely news and sharp market analysis that keeps crypto enthusiasts informed and ahead of the curve. With an engineering background and a degree from the University of Ibadan, Michael brings analytical depth and precision to every piece he writes.

Why trust CoinGape: CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.

Ad Disclosure: This site may feature sponsored content and affiliate links. All advertisements are clearly labeled, and ad partners have no influence over our editorial content.

Source: https://coingape.com/bitcoin-etfs-see-heavy-outflows-as-amdax-launches-23m-btc-treasury-bid/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Hyperliquid's "insider whale" closed its BTC short position in the early morning, making a profit of $1.97 million

Hyperliquid's "insider whale" closed its BTC short position in the early morning, making a profit of $1.97 million

PANews reported on June 23 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, Hyperliquid "insider whale" @qwatio's BTC short position was closed at 1 a.m. with a profit of
MemeCore
M$0.73293+54.35%
Bitcoin
BTC$108,295.64-1.98%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0707+11.16%
Partager
PANews2025/06/23 07:47
Partager
Solana Meme Coin Exodus Accelerates As Investors Chase the ‘Next Dogwifhat’ Play – Layer Brett

Solana Meme Coin Exodus Accelerates As Investors Chase the ‘Next Dogwifhat’ Play – Layer Brett

Solana meme coins like WIF may have peaked, and traders now eye Layer Brett (LBRETT) at $0.005, raising $1.9M+ with ETH L2 utility and 100x meme coin upside.
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04535+9.04%
Wink
LIKE$0.012129+0.56%
MAY
MAY$0.04441-1.24%
Partager
Blockchainreporter2025/08/30 19:40
Partager
Indian Court Sentences 14 to Life in Bitcoin Extortion Scheme

Indian Court Sentences 14 to Life in Bitcoin Extortion Scheme

An Indian court has recently sentenced 14 individuals involved in a significant Bitcoin extortion case, highlighting ongoing challenges in the country’s cryptocurrency regulation and enforcement efforts. The case underscores the complexities faced by authorities in tackling crypto-related crimes, especially those involving scams and extortion facilitated through digital assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Details of the [...]
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00004378+1.41%
Wink
LIKE$0.012129+0.56%
Partager
Crypto Breaking News2025/08/30 19:01
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Hyperliquid's "insider whale" closed its BTC short position in the early morning, making a profit of $1.97 million

Solana Meme Coin Exodus Accelerates As Investors Chase the ‘Next Dogwifhat’ Play – Layer Brett

Indian Court Sentences 14 to Life in Bitcoin Extortion Scheme

Institutions Follow the Yield, Picks Solana Staking Over Ethereum

Bitdeer's total Bitcoin holdings exceeded 1,900, and mining output this week was 89.2 BTC.