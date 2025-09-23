The post Bitcoin, Ether ETF Data Signals Huge Selloff Sentiment Ahead of Fed Jerome Powell Speech Today appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto market awaits key cues from US Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech today for market direction. Outflows from Bitcoin and Ether ETFs indicated bearish sentiment as recent speeches by Fed officials highlighted the mixed opinions on further rate cuts. Spot Bitcoin and Ether ETFs Record Outflows According to Farside Investors data on September 23, spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded $363.1 million in net outflows. This marks the highest outflow this month and the first in the last two days. Fidelity’s FBTC led with $276.7 million in outflows, followed by $52.3 million from Ark 21Shares’ ARKB and $24.6 million from Grayscale’s GBTC. Also, VanEck’s HODL saw $9.5 million in outflows. This caused total assets under management (AuM) to drop under $150 billion again. Spot Bitcoin ETFs Outflows. Source: Farside Investors In addition, spot Ether ETFs saw $76 million in new outflows, the first selloff after two consecutive inflows. Fidelity’s FETH led with $33.1 million in outflows, followed by $22.3 million from Bitwise’s ETHW and $15.1 million from BlackRock’s ETHA. The outflows from both Bitcoin and Ether ETFs signal risk-off sentiment among institutional investors. While gold prices continue to reach highs after a 25 bps Fed rate cut, investors are selling Bitcoin and other crypto assets. Investors could bet on more selloff after the massive crypto market crash on Monday. US Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s Speech Today Global stock and crypto markets are waiting for Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech, as the recent speeches by Fed officials indicated divided opinions on further rate cuts. Newly appointed Fed Governor Stephen Miran is the only one favoring a 50 bps cut. During his FOMC press conference, the Fed Chair said they are in no rush to cut interest rates more quickly and claimed that they were right to wait until now to resume Fed rate cuts.… The post Bitcoin, Ether ETF Data Signals Huge Selloff Sentiment Ahead of Fed Jerome Powell Speech Today appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto market awaits key cues from US Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech today for market direction. Outflows from Bitcoin and Ether ETFs indicated bearish sentiment as recent speeches by Fed officials highlighted the mixed opinions on further rate cuts. Spot Bitcoin and Ether ETFs Record Outflows According to Farside Investors data on September 23, spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded $363.1 million in net outflows. This marks the highest outflow this month and the first in the last two days. Fidelity’s FBTC led with $276.7 million in outflows, followed by $52.3 million from Ark 21Shares’ ARKB and $24.6 million from Grayscale’s GBTC. Also, VanEck’s HODL saw $9.5 million in outflows. This caused total assets under management (AuM) to drop under $150 billion again. Spot Bitcoin ETFs Outflows. Source: Farside Investors In addition, spot Ether ETFs saw $76 million in new outflows, the first selloff after two consecutive inflows. Fidelity’s FETH led with $33.1 million in outflows, followed by $22.3 million from Bitwise’s ETHW and $15.1 million from BlackRock’s ETHA. The outflows from both Bitcoin and Ether ETFs signal risk-off sentiment among institutional investors. While gold prices continue to reach highs after a 25 bps Fed rate cut, investors are selling Bitcoin and other crypto assets. Investors could bet on more selloff after the massive crypto market crash on Monday. US Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s Speech Today Global stock and crypto markets are waiting for Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech, as the recent speeches by Fed officials indicated divided opinions on further rate cuts. Newly appointed Fed Governor Stephen Miran is the only one favoring a 50 bps cut. During his FOMC press conference, the Fed Chair said they are in no rush to cut interest rates more quickly and claimed that they were right to wait until now to resume Fed rate cuts.…

Bitcoin, Ether ETF Data Signals Huge Selloff Sentiment Ahead of Fed Jerome Powell Speech Today

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 16:08
1
1$0.014742+113.77%
ETHW
ETHW$1.387-1.70%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08493-0.43%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017299-0.44%
LayerNet
NET$0.00008566-0.02%

Crypto market awaits key cues from US Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech today for market direction. Outflows from Bitcoin and Ether ETFs indicated bearish sentiment as recent speeches by Fed officials highlighted the mixed opinions on further rate cuts.

Spot Bitcoin and Ether ETFs Record Outflows

According to Farside Investors data on September 23, spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded $363.1 million in net outflows. This marks the highest outflow this month and the first in the last two days.

Fidelity’s FBTC led with $276.7 million in outflows, followed by $52.3 million from Ark 21Shares’ ARKB and $24.6 million from Grayscale’s GBTC. Also, VanEck’s HODL saw $9.5 million in outflows. This caused total assets under management (AuM) to drop under $150 billion again.

Spot Bitcoin ETFs Outflows. Source: Farside Investors

In addition, spot Ether ETFs saw $76 million in new outflows, the first selloff after two consecutive inflows. Fidelity’s FETH led with $33.1 million in outflows, followed by $22.3 million from Bitwise’s ETHW and $15.1 million from BlackRock’s ETHA.

The outflows from both Bitcoin and Ether ETFs signal risk-off sentiment among institutional investors. While gold prices continue to reach highs after a 25 bps Fed rate cut, investors are selling Bitcoin and other crypto assets. Investors could bet on more selloff after the massive crypto market crash on Monday.

US Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s Speech Today

Global stock and crypto markets are waiting for Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech, as the recent speeches by Fed officials indicated divided opinions on further rate cuts. Newly appointed Fed Governor Stephen Miran is the only one favoring a 50 bps cut.

During his FOMC press conference, the Fed Chair said they are in no rush to cut interest rates more quickly and claimed that they were right to wait until now to resume Fed rate cuts. The Fed expects to lower rates by another 50 bps by the end of 2025, and a quarter point in 2026.

Notably, a rise in the US dollar and treasury yields prompted investors to turn more cautious. At the time of writing, the U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) was 97.40, holding firm ahead of the speeches and PCE inflation data this week. The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield holds near 4.15%, after rising quickly for the last few sessions.

Meanwhile, JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon warned that the Fed will not cut rates unless inflation drops. This triggered a negative sentiment among investors as the JPMorgan CEO hinted at a weakening U.S. economy.

Bitcoin is trading above $113K, moving sideways on expectations of a deeper fall below $110K. The 24-hour low and high were $111,591 and $113,507, respectively. Meanwhile, ETH price moves near the $4,200 support level.

Source: https://coingape.com/bitcoin-ether-etf-data-signals-selloff-sentiment-ahead-fed-jerome-powell-speech-today/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Boerse Stuttgart Digital, a subsidiary of Germany's Stuttgart Stock Exchange, expands into Spain

Boerse Stuttgart Digital, a subsidiary of Germany's Stuttgart Stock Exchange, expands into Spain

PANews reported on September 23rd that, according to CoinDesk, Boerse Stuttgart Digital, the cryptocurrency business unit of Germany's Stuttgart Stock Exchange Group, announced on Tuesday that it has established a new office in Madrid, Spain, officially entering the Spanish market. This move expands its European presence to eight centers, including Frankfurt, Zurich, and Milan. Earlier this year, the company received Europe's first full-territory license under the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCAR) from Germany's Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin), providing cryptocurrency trading and custody solutions to banks, brokers, and asset managers.
Movement
MOVE$0.116-1.52%
Partager
PANews2025/09/23 17:16
Partager
Hyperliquid's perpetual contract market share dropped to 38%, while Aster and Lighter saw their shares rise.

Hyperliquid's perpetual contract market share dropped to 38%, while Aster and Lighter saw their shares rise.

PANews reported on September 23rd that according to CoinDesk, Hyperliquid, once a leading player in the on-chain perpetual swap market, is gradually being overtaken by emerging platforms such as Lighter and Aster, resulting in a decline in market share. According to Dune data, Hyperliquid's market share of the on-chain cryptocurrency perpetual swap market reached 71% in May of this year, but has now fallen to 38%. Meanwhile, Lighter and Aster's market shares have increased from low single-digit percentages in May to 16.8% and 14.9%, respectively. The on-chain perpetual swap market is experiencing rapid growth. Over the past four weeks, cumulative trading volume across all platforms has approached $700 billion, with $42 billion traded in the last 24 hours alone. The number of on-chain perpetual swap protocols has rapidly increased from just two in 2022 to over 80 today. This growth demonstrates the vitality of the market: a thriving market attracts numerous new participants, intensifying competition and challenging the market share and profitability of early entrants.
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.011187+1.07%
Aster
ASTER$1.7146+8.60%
MAY
MAY$0.03988-3.15%
Partager
PANews2025/09/23 17:24
Partager
Solana to $1,000? This Trader Updates His SOL Price Prediction

Solana to $1,000? This Trader Updates His SOL Price Prediction

Solana is off to a strong September run. After bouncing from the $200 zone, SOL now trades just under $250 and shows no sign of slowing. Among analysts watching this rally, trader Crypto Patel stands out for setting bold targets that have grabbed the market’s attention. What Crypto Patel’s Chart Shows Patel’s weekly chart highlights
1
1$0.014731+114.23%
Solana
SOL$218.14-1.92%
Sign
SIGN$0.07774-9.89%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/19 17:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Boerse Stuttgart Digital, a subsidiary of Germany's Stuttgart Stock Exchange, expands into Spain

Hyperliquid's perpetual contract market share dropped to 38%, while Aster and Lighter saw their shares rise.

Solana to $1,000? This Trader Updates His SOL Price Prediction

Is EverGrow coin Dead? Price and Latest Updates

Circle Beats USDH to the Punch with USDC Launch on HyperEVM