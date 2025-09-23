The post Bitcoin, Ether ETFs Bleed Millions Ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell Speech Today appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The crypto market is tense today.  Hours before U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell delivers a key speech at 11:30 a.m. ET, investors pulled hundreds of millions from Bitcoin and Ether ETFs, signaling a clear risk-off mood. With Bitcoin already struggling near support levels, Powell’s words could decide whether the market steadies or sinks further. …The post Bitcoin, Ether ETFs Bleed Millions Ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell Speech Today appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The crypto market is tense today.  Hours before U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell delivers a key speech at 11:30 a.m. ET, investors pulled hundreds of millions from Bitcoin and Ether ETFs, signaling a clear risk-off mood. With Bitcoin already struggling near support levels, Powell’s words could decide whether the market steadies or sinks further. …

Bitcoin, Ether ETFs Bleed Millions Ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell Speech Today

Par : CoinPedia
2025/09/23 17:36
NEAR
NEAR$3.022+3.99%
MemeCore
M$2.44501-2.77%
Union
U$0.010915-8.97%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.016+4.50%
FOMC Meeting Today [Live] Updates FED Decision Time Today, Jerome Powell Speech Today

The post Bitcoin, Ether ETFs Bleed Millions Ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell Speech Today appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

The crypto market is tense today. 

Hours before U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell delivers a key speech at 11:30 a.m. ET, investors pulled hundreds of millions from Bitcoin and Ether ETFs, signaling a clear risk-off mood. With Bitcoin already struggling near support levels, Powell’s words could decide whether the market steadies or sinks further.

Bitcoin ETFs Bleed $363M

Fresh data from Farside Investors shows spot Bitcoin ETFs saw $363.1 million in net outflows on September 23, the biggest this month. Fidelity’s FBTC alone accounted for $276.7 million, followed by $52.3 million from Ark 21Shares’ ARKB and $24.6 million from Grayscale’s GBTC. VanEck’s HODL lost another $9.5 million, dragging total ETF assets under management below $150 billion.

Bitcoin ETFs

Ether funds faced pressure too. Spot Ether ETFs recorded $76 million in outflows, ending two days of inflows. Fidelity’s FETH led with $33.1 million, while Bitwise’s ETHW and BlackRock’s ETHA also saw redemptions. 

Ethereum ETFs

Together, the moves show investor caution ahead of Powell’s update.

Powell Steps Into the Spotlight

Today’s speech comes just days after the Fed’s first rate cut of 2025, a quarter-point move that lowered rates to 4.00%-4.25%. Powell warned last week that the decision was about “risk management,” not a signal of aggressive easing.

Markets now want clarity on whether the Fed will stay cautious or open the door to further cuts. That direction could set the tone for Bitcoin’s next move.

Pressure From All Sides

It’s not just the Fed weighing on sentiment. The U.S. Dollar Index is firm above 97.00, while 10-year Treasury yields hold near 4.15%. Gold is climbing, and JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon has warned the Fed won’t cut further until inflation eases. 

That mix has left crypto investors bracing for more volatility.

Bitcoin, ETH, and the Altcoin Question

Bitcoin is trading around $113,000, with support near $111,000. Ethereum is holding just above $4,200. The Fear & Greed Index sits at 40, which is neutral territory for now.

Analysts are divided too.

Joao Wedson of Alphractal says Bitcoin’s cycle “is running out of steam” as on-chain profitability weakens, while Michaël van de Poppe calls the crash a “classic liquidity sell-off” that could set up a rebound. 

Some analysts, meanwhile, point to altcoins as the next big play. The altcoin-season index hit its highest level since late 2024 earlier this month, signaling growing rotation.

With ETFs bleeding and investors cautious, the Fed’s tone today will likely decide whether crypto steadies or faces another wave of selling.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Boerse Stuttgart Digital, a subsidiary of Germany's Stuttgart Stock Exchange, expands into Spain

Boerse Stuttgart Digital, a subsidiary of Germany's Stuttgart Stock Exchange, expands into Spain

PANews reported on September 23rd that, according to CoinDesk, Boerse Stuttgart Digital, the cryptocurrency business unit of Germany's Stuttgart Stock Exchange Group, announced on Tuesday that it has established a new office in Madrid, Spain, officially entering the Spanish market. This move expands its European presence to eight centers, including Frankfurt, Zurich, and Milan. Earlier this year, the company received Europe's first full-territory license under the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCAR) from Germany's Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin), providing cryptocurrency trading and custody solutions to banks, brokers, and asset managers.
Movement
MOVE$0.116-1.52%
Partager
PANews2025/09/23 17:16
Partager
Hyperliquid's perpetual contract market share dropped to 38%, while Aster and Lighter saw their shares rise.

Hyperliquid's perpetual contract market share dropped to 38%, while Aster and Lighter saw their shares rise.

PANews reported on September 23rd that according to CoinDesk, Hyperliquid, once a leading player in the on-chain perpetual swap market, is gradually being overtaken by emerging platforms such as Lighter and Aster, resulting in a decline in market share. According to Dune data, Hyperliquid's market share of the on-chain cryptocurrency perpetual swap market reached 71% in May of this year, but has now fallen to 38%. Meanwhile, Lighter and Aster's market shares have increased from low single-digit percentages in May to 16.8% and 14.9%, respectively. The on-chain perpetual swap market is experiencing rapid growth. Over the past four weeks, cumulative trading volume across all platforms has approached $700 billion, with $42 billion traded in the last 24 hours alone. The number of on-chain perpetual swap protocols has rapidly increased from just two in 2022 to over 80 today. This growth demonstrates the vitality of the market: a thriving market attracts numerous new participants, intensifying competition and challenging the market share and profitability of early entrants.
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.011187+1.07%
Aster
ASTER$1.7146+8.60%
MAY
MAY$0.03988-3.15%
Partager
PANews2025/09/23 17:24
Partager
Solana to $1,000? This Trader Updates His SOL Price Prediction

Solana to $1,000? This Trader Updates His SOL Price Prediction

Solana is off to a strong September run. After bouncing from the $200 zone, SOL now trades just under $250 and shows no sign of slowing. Among analysts watching this rally, trader Crypto Patel stands out for setting bold targets that have grabbed the market’s attention. What Crypto Patel’s Chart Shows Patel’s weekly chart highlights
1
1$0.014731+114.23%
Solana
SOL$218.14-1.92%
Sign
SIGN$0.07774-9.89%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/19 17:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Boerse Stuttgart Digital, a subsidiary of Germany's Stuttgart Stock Exchange, expands into Spain

Hyperliquid's perpetual contract market share dropped to 38%, while Aster and Lighter saw their shares rise.

Solana to $1,000? This Trader Updates His SOL Price Prediction

Is EverGrow coin Dead? Price and Latest Updates

Circle Beats USDH to the Punch with USDC Launch on HyperEVM