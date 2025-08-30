Bitcoin, Ether ETFs See Outflows as Fed Flags Inflation

Spot Bitcoin and Ether ETFs recorded outflows on Friday as the Federal Reserve released key inflation data showing price pressures are creeping higher under President Donald Trump’s trade policies.

According to SoSoValue data, Ether (ETH) ETFs saw a net outflow of $164.64 million, reversing five straight days of inflows that had added more than $1.5 billion to the asset class.

Bitcoin (BTC) ETFs also turned negative with $126.64 million in net outflows, their first daily loss since Aug. 22. Total assets under management dropped to $28.58 billion for Ethereum and $139.95 billion for Bitcoin.

Fidelity’s FBTC recorded the steepest single-day outflow at $66.2 million among Bitcoin ETFs. ARK Invest and 21Shares’ ARKB followed with a $72.07 million net withdrawal, while Grayscale’s GBTC saw $15.3 million exit. Only a few funds posted minor inflows, with BlackRock’s IBIT gaining $24.63 million and WisdomTree’s BTCW adding $2.3 million.

Spot Bitcoin ETFs see outflows on Friday. Source: SoSoValue

Fed releases hotter-than-expected core inflation

The outflows coincided with the release of the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, the core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) index, which showed a 2.9% annualized rise in July, the highest since February.

The report, which matched forecasts, came amid growing evidence that Trump’s tariff regime is adding pressure on core prices by raising import costs, according to CNBC.

Trump’s White House has imposed a baseline 10% tariff on all imports and targeted additional categories through reciprocal duties. Though energy prices helped keep broader inflation in check, services jumped 3.6% year-over-year.

Despite the uptick in inflation, the market is still pricing in the likelihood of a Federal Reserve rate cut at its next meeting, particularly if labor market data shows further signs of weakness, per the CNBC report.

Ether ETFs surge as corporate treasuries fuel demand

Since their launch in July 2024, Ether spot ETFs have gained steady traction, with net inflows rising 44% in August, from $9.5 billion to $13.7 billion. Analysts attribute the growth to a rebound in institutional interest following a period of underperformance relative to Bitcoin.

Corporate treasury adoption of Ether is also accelerating. Companies now hold 4.4 million ETH, valued at over $19 billion, roughly 3.7% of total supply, according to StrategicETHReserve.

“After an extended period of underperformance relative to Bitcoin and a souring investor sentiment, Ethereum has recently experienced a significant revival in the recognition of both its adoption rate and value proposition,” Sygnum chief investment officer Fabian Dori told Cointelegraph.

