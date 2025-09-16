Bitcoin, Ethereum and Solana ETFs See $3.3B Inflows Last Week

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 09:35
NEAR
NEAR$2.611-3.97%
Solana
SOL$235.76-2.61%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,394.37--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017456-3.49%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02521-1.75%

Crypto investment products reversed their recent outflow trends last week, with Bitcoin, Ether and Solana exchange-traded products (ETPs) recording significant inflows. 

Global crypto ETPs saw $3.3 billion in inflows last week, lifting overall assets under management (AUM) to $239 million, near the record high in August. Last month, crypto ETPs saw an all-time high AUM of $244 billion. 

The inflows came as underlying assets showed modest gains over the week. Bitcoin (BTC), which traded at $111,900 on Sept. 8, rose 3.3% to $115,600 on Friday. Ether (ETH) went from $4,300 to $4,500 last week, a 4.6% gain in five days. 

Meanwhile, Solana (SOL) performed the best among the three, surging from $214 to $239 through the week, an 11.6% gain, according to CoinGecko. 

Solana’s seven-day price chart. Source: CoinGecko

Bitcoin saw its largest weekly inflows since July

According to CoinShares’ head of research, James Butterfill, Bitcoin-based products saw the biggest rebound in sentiment last week. 

Bitcoin funds saw $2.4 billion in inflows, their best weekly performance since July. On the other hand, short Bitcoin products and assets betting on the opposite side recorded modest outflows. 

Ether-based products also broke a streak of outflows. According to Butterfill, Ether ETPs saw a reversal in sentiment, recording four straight days of inflows, totalling $646 million last week. 

Flows by crypto asset. Source: CoinShares

Related: London Stock Exchange launches blockchain platform for private funds

Solana ETFs record their biggest single-day inflow of $145 million

Butterfill said Solana products marked their biggest single-day inflow on Friday at $145 million. This pushed the asset’s weekly total inflows to $198 million.

The surge in interest in Solana ETFs comes after a $1.65-billion treasury announcement by Forward Industries.

Last Monday, the Nasdaq-listed company secured $1.6 billion in cash and stablecoin commitments to launch the biggest Solana crypto treasury. The raise was led by crypto companies Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto and Multicoin Capital. 

Following the announcement, Galaxy has been on a buying spree since Wednesday, purchasing a total of $1.5 billion in Solana tokens. The company bought as much as $305 million in a single day last week. 

Magazine: Thailand’s ‘Big Secret’ crypto hack, Chinese developer’s RWA tokens: Asia Express

Source: https://cointelegraph.com/news/crypto-etfs-inflows-bitcoin-ethereum-solana?utm_source=rss_feed&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=rss_partner_inbound

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Polymarket's latest financing includes "other warrants," which may hint at the possibility of its token issuance.

Polymarket's latest financing includes "other warrants," which may hint at the possibility of its token issuance.

PANews reported on September 16 that according to market sources, Polymarket submitted documents to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), showing that "other warrants" were provided in the latest round of financing, which usually refers to tokens, paving the way for the issuance of Polymarket tokens.
Union
U$0.021047+38.94%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01344-7.24%
Hive Intelligence
HINT$0.004931-2.62%
Partager
PANews2025/09/16 09:12
Partager
9 Viral Tokens Poised for Big Gains – MoonBull Crowned the Top New Coin Launch in 2025

9 Viral Tokens Poised for Big Gains – MoonBull Crowned the Top New Coin Launch in 2025

Can choosing the right meme coin in 2025 transform a modest portfolio into a wealth-building powerhouse? As crypto enthusiasts seek the next opportunity, the power of meme culture, combined with blockchain technology, continues to create surprising market champions. Selecting wisely among the latest meme coin launches is more than speculation; it can be the difference […] The post 9 Viral Tokens Poised for Big Gains – MoonBull Crowned the Top New Coin Launch in 2025 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Moonveil
MORE$0.08573-9.18%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02521-1.75%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/16 09:15
Partager
April blockchain game report: Daily activity dropped to an annual low, and financing amount dropped 69% month-on-month

April blockchain game report: Daily activity dropped to an annual low, and financing amount dropped 69% month-on-month

The speculative frenzy is cooling, but developers are not stopping.
SQUID MEME
GAME$29.2891+2.35%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001857-3.12%
Partager
PANews2025/05/17 14:33
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Polymarket's latest financing includes "other warrants," which may hint at the possibility of its token issuance.

9 Viral Tokens Poised for Big Gains – MoonBull Crowned the Top New Coin Launch in 2025

April blockchain game report: Daily activity dropped to an annual low, and financing amount dropped 69% month-on-month

Coinbase Is Considering Launching a Token for Ethereum Network Base

Saylor and Lee Among 18 to Discuss Bitcoin Reserve with Lawmakers