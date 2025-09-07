Bitcoin, Ethereum ETF Inflows Near $2.16B as AVAX and TRX Dominate Rotational Trades

Digital assets attracted billions in new inflows last week, with Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs leading the way. Avalanche (AVAX) and Tron (TRX) stood out in rotational trades, while MAGACOIN FINANCE gained traction as analysts flagged it as a fresh altcoin pick for those seeking diversification after missing earlier Bitcoin and Ethereum momentum.

Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs Drive $2.16B Inflows

According to CoinShares, digital asset funds recorded $2.48 billion inflows last week, lifting August totals to $4.37 billion and bringing year-to-date inflows to $35.5 billion. However, overall assets under management slipped 10% to $219 billion as Friday’s U.S. inflation data spurred short-term profit-taking.

The United States led with $2.29 billion in inflows, supported by activity in Switzerland, Germany, and Canada. While Friday’s outflows signaled cautious sentiment, the week as a whole reflected strong ETF-driven demand.

Ethereum outshined Bitcoin, recording $1.4 billion inflows compared to Bitcoin’s $748 million. For August, Ethereum gathered nearly $3.95 billion, while Bitcoin recorded outflows of $301 million.

Analysts suggest that traders are rotating allocations into Ethereum due to optimism around U.S. ETF approvals. Meanwhile, Solana and XRP also benefited, attracting $177 million and $134 million, underscoring a wider spread of institutional demand across altcoins.

Avalanche AVAX Maintains Market Interest

Avalanche (AVAX) has seen active engagement despite recent price pullbacks. The token surged nearly 25% in early August, before cooling near the $23–$27 range. At press time, AVAX trades around $23, maintaining a slim monthly gain.

On-chain data shows Avalanche processed nearly 12 million transactions, a 66% surge that reflects growing ecosystem activity. While active addresses dipped 13% week-on-week, stronger engagement among its most active participants signals healthy adoption.

The derivatives market also indicates confidence, with open interest at $877 million and traders showing willingness to keep positions open. Market observers continue to watch for a breakout above $27, which could pave the way toward the $35 level.

Tron TRX Gains Attention with Fee Cuts

Tron (TRX) has turned heads after a major network fee reduction introduced by founder Justin Sun. The cut, effective last week, helped boost trading volumes by 40% to $687 million, as users took advantage of cheaper transactions.

The TRON network continues to grow steadily, logging more than 11.3 billion total transactions and 329 million accounts. Sun has also announced plans for zero-fee stablecoin transfers, a move aimed at expanding TRON’s role in global remittances and cross-border payments.

Adding to its credibility, the U.S. Department of Commerce included TRON as one of nine blockchains used to record GDP data for Q2 2025. This recognition highlights TRON’s increasing role in government-level blockchain applications, further reinforcing its long-term outlook.

MAGACOIN FINANCE Joins Analyst Watchlists

As Bitcoin and Ethereum rotation spreads to new altcoins, MAGACOIN FINANCE is now on several analyst watchlists as a top strategic pick. For traders who missed the early momentum of Bitcoin and Ethereum, this project is being discussed as a second-chance diversification opportunity.

Analysts highlight its security-first design, fair structure, and early-stage entry point, making it one of the more attractive names gaining traction in today’s altcoin rotation. The buzz is building, and many are keeping a close eye on how it performs once trading broadens.

What Traders Should Do Next

ETF inflows show that institutional demand remains strong, but traders are also rotating into high-growth altcoins. Monitoring Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs is crucial, but diversification into projects like Avalanche, TRON, and MAGACOIN FINANCE could provide exposure to the next wave of activity.

