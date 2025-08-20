Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP and Other Altcoins Drop in 24 Hours as Mid-Caps Soar

Par : Coinstats
2025/08/20 15:59
API3
API3$1.4245-7.21%
Binance Coin
BNB$832.35-1.38%
Origin
OGN$0.08179+30.07%
Bitcoin
BTC$113,623.03-1.53%
Capverse
CAP$0.06517+0.52%
XRP
XRP$2.8931-3.99%
  • Bitcoin and major altcoins decline as mid-cap tokens outperform.
  • Crypto market slips in 24 hours, mid-caps record gains.
  • Leading coins fall, but smaller tokens shine with strong rallies.

The cryptocurrency market saw a sharp shift in the past 24 hours. Leading digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, BNB, Dogecoin, Cardano, and Tron, all recorded declines, raising concern among traders.


Bitcoin (BTC) slipped to $113,661 after a negative daily move. The decline was associated with intense trading, with the trading volume exceeding $45.1 billion, leaving the asset under pressure despite its leading market capitalization of $2.26 trillion.


Ethereum (ETH) did not escape this trend, dropping to $4,184.54, falling marginally in daily trading. The fall was accompanied by over 42.9 billion in 24-hour volume, which further supported the cautious tone around the second-biggest cryptocurrency.


XRP (XRP) also declined, edging down 0.4 percent in the last 24 hours to trade at $2.89. BNB (BNB) fell by 0.1 percent and traded at 835.70 as the rest of the market turned bearish.


Dogecoin (DOGE) was not an exception as it shed 0.1 percent of its daily activity to trade at $0.2129. Cardano (ADA) also declined and lost 0.1 percent in 24 hours to end at $0.8507. Tron (TRX) continued the drops, softening by 0.2 percent, closing at the price of $0.3496.


Also Read: North Korean Hackers Steal $23M from UK Crypto Exchange in Major Breach


Mid-Cap Tokens Defy Market Trend

Despite weakness in the top cryptocurrencies, mid-cap tokens staged a strong rally over the same 24-hour period. The price of API3 (API3) jumped 72.7 percent to reach $1.45 with over $917 million in trading volume.


Origin Token (OGN) rose 25 percent to $0.07514, and Wiki Cat (WKC) climbed 21.7 percent to $0.062558. Definitive (EDGE) increased 20.1 percent to 0.7022, and OKZOO (AIOT) increased 18.7 percent to 1.73. UMA (UMA) rounded out the list of winners by 17.5 percent to $1.47.


The latest 24-hour trading session exposed a split market. Major cryptocurrencies faced steady declines, while several mid-cap tokens surged with double-digit growth. The contrasting performance highlighted shifting investor strategies as capital flowed away from top assets into smaller, high-risk opportunities.


Also Read: Mantle Price Holds Firm as Traders Target Higher Levels


The post Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP and Other Altcoins Drop in 24 Hours as Mid-Caps Soar appeared first on 36Crypto.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Tether Hires Former White House Crypto Chief Bo Hines as Strategic Advisor

Tether Hires Former White House Crypto Chief Bo Hines as Strategic Advisor

Ex-Trump administration official joins stablecoin giant days after leaving government role
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0005559+2.33%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.794-2.15%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.017418+1.33%
Partager
Blockhead2025/08/20 16:45
Partager
XRP Hotspot: Earn 870 XRP Daily Through Innovative Cloud Mining

XRP Hotspot: Earn 870 XRP Daily Through Innovative Cloud Mining

Introduction: A New Era for Passive Crypto Income The cryptocurrency landscape has matured into one of the most attractive investment opportunities of our time. Digital assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum opened the door to decentralized finance, but XRP has taken its place as a leader in real-world financial adoption. With lightning-fast transactions and growing institutional […] The post XRP Hotspot: Earn 870 XRP Daily Through Innovative Cloud Mining appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
RealLink
REAL$0.05137-0.11%
XRP
XRP$2.8913-3.99%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.07419-0.72%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/08/20 15:54
Partager
Dow Jones, major indices gain as Trump holds off Iran strikes

Dow Jones, major indices gain as Trump holds off Iran strikes

U.S. stocks traded higher on Friday even as investors remained cautious, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq notching gains after President Donald Trump announced a two-week window for Iran to negotiate. As markets resumed on Friday…
U
U$0.02-9.04%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.794-2.15%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02729-0.25%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/20 22:03
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Tether Hires Former White House Crypto Chief Bo Hines as Strategic Advisor

XRP Hotspot: Earn 870 XRP Daily Through Innovative Cloud Mining

Dow Jones, major indices gain as Trump holds off Iran strikes

AI-Powered Tokens Emerging as the Next Big Trend in 2026?

XRP Price Could Hit $4.48 Under This One Game-Changing Scenario