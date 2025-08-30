Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP Price Prediction for Today (30th August 2025)

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP Prices

The cryptocurrency market fell by 0.8% in the past 24 hours, extending a 6.5% weekly decline. Market cap now stands at $3.78 trillion, while 24-hour trading volume jumped 12.17% to $190.42 billion. The Fear & Greed Index reads a fear-driven score of 39, and the Altcoin Season Index sits at 60/100.

This latest sell-off aligns with 3 major pressures:

  • Whale Liquidation: A Satoshi-era wallet offloaded 80,201 BTC worth about $9.6B via Galaxy Digital, triggering over $126M in forced BTC liquidations.
  • Derivatives Overheating: Total crypto open interest has surged to $1.02T +34% MoM, magnifying volatility during corrections.
  • Macro Jitters: A high 0.88 crypto-Nasdaq correlation reflects fears over delayed Fed rate cuts and fresh U.S.–EU tariffs.

In this analysis, I take you through the plausible price predictions for the top blue-chip coins, namely Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP.

Bitcoin Price Prediction

Bitcoin is trading near $108,475, down 1.44% on the day and 6.29% for the week, with intraday volume at $77.05 billion. The 4-hour chart shows BTC struggling below the 20-SMA, with RSI at 35 signaling persistent bearish momentum. BTC Price recently broke under the $111k resistance and is hovering just above the $107,488 support zone.

BTC Price Analysis 30-8-25

If BTC fails to rebound quickly, bears could push toward $107,400 and possibly test $105,000. On the flip side, a close back above $111k may open the door to $114k, where sellers are likely to defend heavily. The immediate trend remains weak unless bulls reclaim the mid-Bollinger band.

Ethereum Price Prediction

Ethereum trades at $4,401, marginally up 0.31% in 24 hours but still down 6.57% for the week. Daily volume sits at $531.28B. The chart shows ETH capped below $4,577, while RSI at 43 reflects subdued buying strength. Support lies around $4,155, with a deeper floor at $3,967.

ETH Price Analysis 30-8-25

A failure to hold the current zone risks a slide toward $4,150, while any breakout above $4,480 could prompt a short-term rally to $4,577 and possibly $4,774. Notably, institutional inflows into ETH ETFs remain strong, with $11B added this year, but macro headwinds and leveraged position unwinding have slowed upward momentum.

XRP Price Prediction

XRP price is changing hands near $2.83, down 1.39% in 24 hours and 7.46% over the past week. Trading volume has grown by 18% to $7.64B. The chart shows XRP moving within a tight band, struggling under $2.92 resistance, with the lower Bollinger band near $2.77 support. RSI at 36 suggests oversold conditions but no confirmed reversal.

XRP Price Analysis 30-8-25

If sellers push below $2.75, XRP could slide toward $2.60. A recovery above $2.92 would set up a retest of $3.09, where major supply sits. Momentum remains weak, but any bounce may be sharp due to thin order books at lower levels.

FAQs

Why is Bitcoin falling today?

BTC is under pressure from whale sell-offs, high leverage liquidations, and risk-off sentiment due to macroeconomic uncertainty.

Can Ethereum rebound above $4,700?

ETH must first reclaim $4,480 and $4,577. Sustained buying and strong ETF inflows could push it toward $4,774, but resistance is heavy.

Is XRP likely to recover above $3?

XRP needs a decisive close above $2.92 to challenge $3.09. Without renewed volume, it risks drifting lower before any bounce.

