Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP Price Prediction for Today (30th August 2025)

The cryptocurrency market fell by 0.8% in the past 24 hours, extending a 6.5% weekly decline. Market cap now stands at $3.78 trillion, while 24-hour trading volume jumped 12.17% to $190.42 billion. The Fear & Greed Index reads a fear-driven score of 39, and the Altcoin Season Index sits at 60/100.

This latest sell-off aligns with 3 major pressures:

Whale Liquidation: A Satoshi-era wallet offloaded 80,201 BTC worth about $9.6B via Galaxy Digital, triggering over $126M in forced BTC liquidations.



A Satoshi-era wallet offloaded 80,201 BTC worth about $9.6B via Galaxy Digital, triggering over $126M in forced BTC liquidations. Derivatives Overheating: Total crypto open interest has surged to $1.02T +34% MoM, magnifying volatility during corrections.



Total crypto open interest has surged to $1.02T +34% MoM, magnifying volatility during corrections. Macro Jitters: A high 0.88 crypto-Nasdaq correlation reflects fears over delayed Fed rate cuts and fresh U.S.–EU tariffs.

In this analysis, I take you through the plausible price predictions for the top blue-chip coins, namely Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP.

Bitcoin Price Prediction

Bitcoin is trading near $108,475, down 1.44% on the day and 6.29% for the week, with intraday volume at $77.05 billion. The 4-hour chart shows BTC struggling below the 20-SMA, with RSI at 35 signaling persistent bearish momentum. BTC Price recently broke under the $111k resistance and is hovering just above the $107,488 support zone.

If BTC fails to rebound quickly, bears could push toward $107,400 and possibly test $105,000. On the flip side, a close back above $111k may open the door to $114k, where sellers are likely to defend heavily. The immediate trend remains weak unless bulls reclaim the mid-Bollinger band.

Ethereum Price Prediction

Ethereum trades at $4,401, marginally up 0.31% in 24 hours but still down 6.57% for the week. Daily volume sits at $531.28B. The chart shows ETH capped below $4,577, while RSI at 43 reflects subdued buying strength. Support lies around $4,155, with a deeper floor at $3,967.

A failure to hold the current zone risks a slide toward $4,150, while any breakout above $4,480 could prompt a short-term rally to $4,577 and possibly $4,774. Notably, institutional inflows into ETH ETFs remain strong, with $11B added this year, but macro headwinds and leveraged position unwinding have slowed upward momentum.

XRP Price Prediction

XRP price is changing hands near $2.83, down 1.39% in 24 hours and 7.46% over the past week. Trading volume has grown by 18% to $7.64B. The chart shows XRP moving within a tight band, struggling under $2.92 resistance, with the lower Bollinger band near $2.77 support. RSI at 36 suggests oversold conditions but no confirmed reversal.

If sellers push below $2.75, XRP could slide toward $2.60. A recovery above $2.92 would set up a retest of $3.09, where major supply sits. Momentum remains weak, but any bounce may be sharp due to thin order books at lower levels.

