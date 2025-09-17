Bitcoin Faces Thai Tax Relief While Markets Await Fed Policy

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 00:33
Bitcoin
BTC$116,434.13+1.16%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08972+4.10%
Movement
MOVE$0.1307+5.82%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01759+0.51%

Key Insights:

  • Thailand’s 0% capital gains tax makes it a top crypto hub in Asia.
  • Bitcoin’s price may dip before reversing after the Fed rate cut.
  • Analysts predict a long-term Bitcoin rally following short-term volatility.
Bitcoin Faces Thai Tax Relief While Markets Await Fed Policy Move

Bitcoin (BTC) has seen notable movements recently, with the Thai government introducing a 0% capital gains tax on Bitcoin traded on national exchanges. This decision makes Thailand one of the more attractive crypto-friendly countries in Asia. Bitcoin investors are also watching for the Federal Reserve’s actions regarding interest rates, as analysts expect a significant market shift.

Thailand’s New Tax Policy on Bitcoin

The Thai government has unveiled a 0% capital gains tax on Bitcoin transactions conducted on local exchanges. This move is expected to boost the country’s position as a crypto hub in Asia. 

By removing tax barriers, the government is encouraging both local and foreign investment in the crypto sector. This tax relief follows a global trend of governments looking for ways to integrate cryptocurrencies into their economies.

Thai authorities believe that the measure will attract more crypto traders and institutional investors, further boosting Thailand’s financial markets.

Bitcoin’s Price Movements Ahead of Fed Decision

However, as Bitcoin’s price remains volatile, all eyes are on the upcoming Federal Reserve decision regarding interest rates. The cryptocurrency market is expected to experience fluctuations ahead of this announcement. 

A market observer highlighted that a Fed cut is tomorrow, with analysts suggesting that Bitcoin could see a dip before reversing course. Market predictions show that Bitcoin may fall toward key levels, such as $104,000 or $92,000, before any recovery.

Key Levels | Source: X

Some expect that the price will react to these critical levels based on past market behavior and gaps in futures contracts. Another analyst, JP Morgan, and other prominent analysts are expecting a market dump before a reversal.

Expectations of Market Reversal After Fed Rate Cut

Meanwhile, despite fears of a market drop in the short term, many analysts are optimistic about a long-term rally. Based on MerlijnTrader, “every cycle writes the same script: fear first, rally next.” The expectation is that once the short-term market instability clears, Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies could experience substantial growth.

With the Fed’s decision just days away, traders are preparing for potential volatility. Some believe that the market may bottom out before the inevitable reversal, providing an opportunity for investors willing to hold through the turbulence.

Price Reversal | Source: X

As the world’s largest cryptocurrency continues to make headlines, both Thailand’s new tax relief and the Fed’s upcoming rate decision will likely influence Bitcoin’s future trajectory.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/analysis/bitcoin-faces-thai-tax-relief/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

K33 completes private placement of 125 million Swedish kronor, which will be used to purchase Bitcoin as the company's reserve asset

K33 completes private placement of 125 million Swedish kronor, which will be used to purchase Bitcoin as the company's reserve asset

PANews reported on June 20 that K33 announced the successful completion of a private placement, raising a total of approximately 125 million Swedish kronor (approximately 11.5 million US dollars), and
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0845-5.58%
Partager
PANews2025/06/20 14:47
Partager
Bitcoin ETF had a net inflow of 131 BTC, while Ethereum ETF had a net outflow of 7,049 ETH

Bitcoin ETF had a net inflow of 131 BTC, while Ethereum ETF had a net outflow of 7,049 ETH

PANews reported on June 23 that according to Lookonchain, on June 23, 10 Bitcoin ETFs had a net inflow of 131 BTC (about 13.38 million US dollars), of which iShares
Bitcoin
BTC$116,299.45+1.17%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0845-5.58%
Ethereum
ETH$4,470.06-0.38%
Partager
PANews2025/06/23 22:43
Partager
Google and Sui Network Team Up on Next-Gen Payment Standard

Google and Sui Network Team Up on Next-Gen Payment Standard

AP2, sometimes referred to as the Intermediary Payment Protocol, aims to create a standard for how AI can securely handle […] The post Google and Sui Network Team Up on Next-Gen Payment Standard appeared first on Coindoo.
SUI
SUI$3.6255+3.97%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1373+2.08%
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/17 01:20
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

K33 completes private placement of 125 million Swedish kronor, which will be used to purchase Bitcoin as the company's reserve asset

Bitcoin ETF had a net inflow of 131 BTC, while Ethereum ETF had a net outflow of 7,049 ETH

Google and Sui Network Team Up on Next-Gen Payment Standard

Movement Labs Layer 1: A Pivotal Leap for Blockchain Innovation

PA Daily | "Stock God" Buffett announced that he will retire at the end of the year; Arthur Hayes: U.S. debt pressure and stereotypes may hinder the United States from increasing its holdings of Bitco