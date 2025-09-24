Bitcoin Faces Volatility: Will It Break Resistance and Rebound to $115,000?

Bitcoin’s price fluctuates around $112,000, with short-term declines likely but a long-term recovery possible.

Trading at $112,580, the price has dropped 0.52% in the past 24 hours and 3.57% over the last week.

Analysts suggest Bitcoin may rebound if it breaks resistance at $113,000, with a potential rise to $115,000.

Bitcoin (BTC) experiences high volatility, and its prices fluctuate around the area of $112,000. Analysts are anticipating uncertainty in the market. The declines or consolidations in the short run appear probable. Nevertheless, a gradual recovery in the long term is a possibility. The trend of a market will rely on the manner in which Bitcoin acts in the future days.

As of press time, Bitcoin is trading at $112,580, a 0.52% fall compared to the previous 24 hours. The trading volume has declined by 11.07% and is currently at $48.92 billion. Bitcoin has fallen by 3.57% over the last week. This is an indication of a lack of momentum.

Bitcoin’s Recovery Depends on Breaking Key Resistance

Crypto analyst Crypto VIP Signal highlighted that despite the recent declines, Bitcoin had recovered off a former area of support, indicating that it could recover. The resistance area is between $113,000 and $113,300. An upward surge past this mark would push the figure to a possible rebound at $115,000.

Although the price of Bitcoin is fluctuating, the rebound of the support implies that there might be a chance of a rise. Provided that Bitcoin can continue its progress and overcome resistance, it can bring new gains in the nearest future.

In addition, another analyst, Michael van de Poppe, mentioned that the recent price behavior of Bitcoin is encouraging. An upturn in the lows would be a good indicator. Going above the 4-hour 20 EMA would perhaps enable cryptocurrency to maintain a rally.

Trading Volume Drops, But Investor Interest Remains Steady

According to CoinGlass data, the trading volume decreased by 3.75% to reach $80.11 billion. Open Interest has slightly increased by 0.08% to $81.78 billion. This indicates that the trading volume is not very high, yet the interest of the investor is quite steady. The BTC OI-Weighted Funding Rate is at 0.0064%, meaning that it keeps participating in the market.

The market situation is unstable, and analysts pay much attention to the performance of BTC. Assuming that the cryptocurrency overcomes the resistance levels, it will restore a portion of its losses. Nevertheless, the upcoming days might define whether BTC can stay in the upward trend or keep falling.

