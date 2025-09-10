Bitcoin Falls Below $111,000 After Historic Job Cuts and Rising Recession Risks

TLDR

Bitcoin drops below $111,000 after BLS cuts 911,000 jobs in historic payroll revision.

BLS revision shows unemployment rising to 4.3% and job additions falling below expectations.

Markets anticipate a 25 basis point rate cut from the Federal Reserve in September.

Gold surges 40% amid expectations of weaker job data and potential Fed rate cuts.

Bitcoin saw a significant drop below $111,000, mirroring declines across the US stock market. This follows a major revision in payroll data by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), which slashed 911,000 jobs in its March 2025 benchmark revision. The job cuts, the steepest in history, coupled with rising recession risks, have left markets on edge.

Massive Job Cuts Spark Economic Concerns

The BLS revision showed a sharp reduction of 880,000 jobs in the private sector and 31,000 in the government. As a result, unemployment rose to 4.3%. Employers added just 22,000 jobs in August, far below the expected 75,000. This marks a troubling sign for the labor market and the broader economy, with the revision amplifying concerns about future growth.

The data also highlighted that core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) inflation remained steady at 2.9%. This has raised fears of a potential recession, especially with the weakening labor market. The stagnation in job creation combined with persistent inflation has increased speculation that the Federal Reserve will act to stimulate the economy.

Market Expectations for Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

Markets are now betting that the Federal Reserve will cut rates in September. Bond traders have placed odds at 92% for a 25 basis point rate reduction. The expectation is that this move will be followed by two more rate cuts by the end of 2025. The move comes as the Fed faces mounting pressure to address weak job growth and cooling economic activity.

Analysts have noted that the Fed’s decision to cut rates amid inflation risks is not unprecedented. In the 1990–1991 recession, the central bank slashed rates from 8.25% to 3% despite core PCE inflation remaining around 4%. At that time, stocks initially fell but later rebounded sharply, benefiting from cheaper credit.

Gold Surges as Markets Brace for Economic Shifts

Gold, a traditional safe haven, has surged by 40% in 2025, particularly in the months leading up to the BLS revision. Traders have already priced in weaker job numbers, reflecting growing concerns about the broader economy. The Kobeissi Letter, a market commentator, pointed out that gold’s rise signals investor expectations of weaker job data and a more dovish stance from the Fed.

This surge in gold comes as markets adjust to the reality of a potentially weaker labor market and the Fed’s likely response. In the meantime, traders are watching closely for further signs of economic distress and Fed policy adjustments that could influence the broader financial landscape.

