Bitcoin Fumbles After Payroll Shock: Gains Vaporize, $100K Retest Looms

Par : Brave Newcoin
2025/09/06 03:42
On Friday, BTC briefly popped above $113,000, only to wipe out the entire $113.4K surge in spectacular fashion, despite a U.S. jobs report so weak it practically guaranteed a Federal Reserve rate cut later this month. This is classic Bitcoin: ignore the macro tailwinds, trip over its own shoelaces, and leave traders asking whether $100,000 support is about to get retested.

Payrolls Miss Big, Gold Steals the Spotlight

The U.S. nonfarm payrolls print came in at a pathetic 22,000 jobs for August. Wall Street was expecting 75,000. To make matters worse, previous months were quietly revised downward, showing a much uglier trend: June went negative, and August full-time jobs actually fell by 357,000. The “resilient” U.S. labor market? More like a patient on life support.

The dollar promptly tanked. Gold, meanwhile, strutted to new all-time highs, reminding everyone why it’s still the boomer’s favorite crisis hedge.

Traders almost unanimously agreed: the Fed is now boxed into a corner. The September 17 meeting will almost certainly deliver a rate cut, according to CME FedWatch Tool odds. The Kobeissi Letter put it bluntly: “The labor market is rapidly deteriorating.” Translation: easy money is back on the menu.

Bitcoin Snoozes While Liquidity Builds

You’d think Bitcoin, the self-proclaimed “hardest money,” would cheer at the prospect of lower rates and a weaker dollar. Instead, BTC did its usual impression of a moody teenager—spiking, sulking, and settling back under $111,000.

That’s not to say the setup is bearish. Onchain metrics tell a different story: over $2 billion in stablecoins parked on exchanges in the last 24 hours, just waiting to rotate into BTC and ETH. Open interest in Bitcoin futures is also hovering at record highs near $80 billion. That’s not apathy; that’s leverage coiling like a spring.

Still, leverage cuts both ways. Friday’s $3,000 reversal was powered by long liquidations, erasing $63 million in hours. Market makers clearly hunted stops before resetting direction. If you’re wondering why BTC can’t hold rallies, blame crowded positioning and predatory liquidity sweeps.

Bitcoin is set up for a big move, but it’s still deciding whether to play hero or villain. Bulls need that weekly close above $112,500 to avoid a retest of $100,000. Until then, it’s volatility theater—starring your leverage as the main character.

Bitcoin couldn’t hold on to its surge, source: BNC

Technical Picture: Constructive But Fragile

On the micro charts, Bitcoin still looks like it’s building an uptrend: higher highs, higher lows. Unless BTC closes decisively below $109,500, the short-term structure remains intact. Think of this dip as a liquidity flush, not a full-blown trend reversal.

But zoom out and it’s more complicated. The weekly close is what really matters. Without a strong candle above $112,500, it’s premature to declare a confirmed bottom near $107,500. Traders eyeing that $100,000 line in the sand aren’t doomposting—they’re hedging reality.

The Takeaway: Gold Wins, Bitcoin Waits

The irony here is rich: a collapsing jobs market hands the Fed every excuse to slash rates, and gold gets the party invite while Bitcoin lingers in the hallway. The crypto crowd is positioning for upside, but the price action screams indecision.

In short: Bitcoin is set up for a big move, but it’s still deciding whether to play hero or villain. Bulls need that weekly close above $112,500 to avoid a retest of $100,000. Until then, it’s volatility theater—starring your leverage as the main character.

 

