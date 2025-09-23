The Bitcoin $BTC perpetual futures contracts have seen a considerable plunge from $44.8B to $42.8B amid the drop in the spot price of Bitcoin to $113K.The Bitcoin $BTC perpetual futures contracts have seen a considerable plunge from $44.8B to $42.8B amid the drop in the spot price of Bitcoin to $113K.

Bitcoin Futures Slip in Open Interest as Price Plunges to $113K

Par : Blockchainreporter
2025/09/23 23:00
Bitcoin
BTC$112,526.41+0.20%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.75077-0.93%
bitcoin28 main

The Bitcoin Futures market has seen a considerable reset. In this respect, the Bitcoin ($BTC) perpetual futures contracts have seen a plunge from $44.8B to $42.8B amid the drop in the spot price of Bitcoin to $113K. As per the data from Glassnode, the decline indicates a sheer leverage flush across exchanges. Such speculative positioning downturns often denote a cooling-off phase, decreasing the risk of wide-scale forced liquidations.

Open Interest in Bitcoin Futures Drops to $42.8 billion Amid Spot Price’s Dip to $113K

In line with the market statistics, the Bitcoin perpetual futures contracts have slumped from $44.8B to $42.8B when it comes to open interest. This coincides with the dip in the spot price of Bitcoin to $113,000. The respective reset could reportedly offer a healthier basis for the next move of the market. This development ignited substantial de-risking within the perpetual futures sphere, wiping out billions of dollars across leveraged positions. Such open interest declines often highlight the reluctance among traders regarding high-risk bets.

Bitcoin Prepares for Stable Growth Amid Structural Reset

According to Glassnode, the plunge in open interest in Bitcoin perpetual futures contracts to $42.8B is an influential development. Thus, the wipeout of huge amounts in diverse leveraged positions underscores the de-risking approach of traders. However, despite the seemingly cautious near-term sentiment, the structural reset indicates the resilience of Bitcoin for further price action. Therefore, amid the clearance of the speculative froth, the leading crypto asset could be readying for a relatively sustainable rally in the upcoming weeks.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Avantis: 40 million AVNT rewards will be distributed in the third season

Avantis: 40 million AVNT rewards will be distributed in the third season

PANews reported on September 23rd that Avantis, a decentralized leveraged trading protocol based on the Base chain, announced on the X platform that it will distribute 40 million AVNT rewards in Season 3. 4% of the total supply (over $80 million) will be distributed to XP holders over the next five months. Season 3 is scheduled to end on February 28th of next year, at which time AVNT rewards will officially launch. The rewards will be distributed as follows: 25% to liquidity providers (LPs) and 75% to traders. Liquidity providers will receive 1% of the total AVNT supply (worth $20 million at current prices), and traders will receive 3% of the total AVNT supply (worth $60 million at current prices). A newly upgraded S3 points dashboard will be launched mid-next week.
1
1$0.017785+52.75%
Avantis
AVNT$2.16+12.50%
Xphere
XP$0.01281+0.07%
Partager
PANews2025/09/23 23:36
Partager
Orderly Network Launches "Orderly One," a New Platform for Users to Create Their Own Perpetual Contract DEX

Orderly Network Launches "Orderly One," a New Platform for Users to Create Their Own Perpetual Contract DEX

PANews reported on September 23rd that Orderly Network, a DEX infrastructure provider, has launched a platform for users to independently create decentralized exchanges (DEXs) for perpetual contracts. Orderly announced on Tuesday on its X platform that with "Orderly One," users can set up a DEX for perpetual contracts in minutes without writing any code. This new service is targeted at decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs), funds, trading communities, and others that want to establish revenue streams through crypto trading without relying on centralized entities.
Partager
PANews2025/09/23 23:07
Partager
Bitcoin Price Watch: $2.24 Trillion Market Cap Faces Technical Crossroads

Bitcoin Price Watch: $2.24 Trillion Market Cap Faces Technical Crossroads

The post Bitcoin Price Watch: $2.24 Trillion Market Cap Faces Technical Crossroads appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin was priced at $112,686 on Sept. 22, 2025, with a market capitalization of $2.24 trillion and a 24-hour trading volume of $51.67 billion. The cryptocurrency traded within a daily range of $111,986 to $115,776, reflecting a period of elevated volatility and pivotal technical signals across multiple timeframes. Bitcoin The daily chart reveals that bitcoin […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/bitcoin-price-watch-2-24-trillion-market-cap-faces-technical-crossroads/
Capverse
CAP$0.11668-14.51%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016061-5.95%
67COIN
67$0.00277+24.21%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 21:55
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Avantis: 40 million AVNT rewards will be distributed in the third season

Orderly Network Launches "Orderly One," a New Platform for Users to Create Their Own Perpetual Contract DEX

Bitcoin Price Watch: $2.24 Trillion Market Cap Faces Technical Crossroads

Metaplanet raises $1.4B to fuel BTC purchases and U.S. subsidiary launch

BlockchainFX or Based Eggman $GGs Presale: Which 2025 Crypto Presale Is Traders’ Top Pick?