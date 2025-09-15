Bitcoin Gains Buzz as Thailand Cracks Down on Scam-Linked Accounts

2025/09/15 22:06
TLDR

  • Thailand has frozen around 3 million bank accounts linked to scam-related activities.
  • Many regular users, including retirees and expats, have faced disruptions due to the account suspensions.
  • The Bank of Thailand has introduced daily transfer limits to curb fraud and protect vulnerable users.
  • Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are gaining attention as alternatives during the banking crackdown.
  • Authorities plan to implement biometric verification and AI fraud detection by 2026 to improve security.

Authorities in Thailand have frozen 3 million bank accounts linked to online scams, sparking public outcry and disruptions. Many citizens, retirees, small business owners, and expats have faced unexpected account freezes and transfer limitations. This sweeping move has also fueled increased interest in Bitcoin and alternative financial systems.

Thailand Freezes Accounts Amid Scam Surge

Thailand’s central bank has taken aggressive action to block accounts tied to “mule account” activity across financial institutions. Scam networks commonly use these dormant or newly created accounts to transfer illegal funds. According to police reports, scam complaints have tripled over the past two years.

The crackdown has disrupted daily life for many regular users, despite targeting fraud-linked accounts. Small businesses in Thailand’s tourist-heavy regions have reported issues in accepting payments. Several expats also faced blocked access to local funds, delaying bill payments and travel expenses.

In response, Wisit Wisitsora-at, the DES permanent secretary, said,

This assurance, however, has not eased concerns for everyone. Many fear prolonged disruptions as more freezes may follow.

Seniors Struggle Under New Transfer Caps

Thailand’s central bank has implemented strict transfer caps for all users during the crackdown. Most users now face a 200,000 baht daily transfer limit, while minors and seniors are capped at 50,000 baht. Officials claim these measures protect vulnerable users from scams.

Still, many elderly people say the lower limits have affected their access to medical and family payments. Retirees depending on larger transfers to support relatives have raised concerns about long-term hardship. The banking authority has not indicated when these caps will be lifted.

Thailand continues to face rising scam losses, which have exceeded 6 billion baht in the past year. Officials cite global trends in fraud and say tighter controls are necessary. The government has warned that more freezes will occur as it monitors cross-border fraud.

Bitcoin Interest Grows Amid Banking Turmoil

As Thailand’s traditional banking faces scrutiny, interest in Bitcoin and crypto alternatives has grown sharply. Local crypto educators and investors describe this as a turning point in public awareness.

Thailand recently launched TouristDigiPay, a crypto-to-baht payment system for travelers. It includes QR codes, KYC checks, and spending caps under government oversight. Authorities expect the service to operate within a sandbox framework to prevent abuse.

The post Bitcoin Gains Buzz as Thailand Cracks Down on Scam-Linked Accounts appeared first on CoinCentral.

