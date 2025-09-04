Bitcoin Giant Strategy Buys Another 4,048 BTC For $449 Million After Legal Victory ⋆ ZyCrypto

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 23:33
Michael Saylor’s Strategy, the world’s largest public Bitcoin holder, has added more BTC to its balance sheet. Strategy purchased an additional 4,048 Bitcoin for $449.3 million between August 26 and September 1, according to a US Securities and Exchange Commission filing on Tuesday. 

In a now-familiar pattern, Strategy co-founder and Executive Chairman Michael Saylor hinted at the purchase on Sunday with a social media post. “Bitcoin is still on sale,” he wrote. 

The most recent purchase brings the total number of coins held by the Bitcoin-stacking company to 636,505 BTC (a staggering $70.7 billion at current prices). To put this into perspective, this is higher than the entire GDP of some countries like Mozambique. Moreover, these holdings are equivalent to more than 3% of Bitcoin’s total 21 million supply.

The Tysons Corner, Virginia-based firm has spent roughly $46.75 billion to build its Bitcoin stash at an overall average price of $73,765 per BTC.

Saylor’s business intelligence software company purchased its latest Bitcoin batch at an average price of $110,981 per coin as the premier crypto briefly rocketed past $113,000 before subsequently falling under the $108K level on Friday.

The company funded last week’s buys primarily through proceeds from its at-the-market offerings. Strategy raised a total of $471.8 million between August 26 and September 1, from its sales of its class A common stock (MSTR), STRF shares, STRK shares, and STRD shares.

Last Thursday, a group of Strategy investors dismissed their class action lawsuit, filed in May, that alleged Strategy, Saylor, CEO Phong Le, and Chief Financial Officer Andrew Kang had made false and misleading statements about the company’s investment strategy.

Strategy leads the charge in corporate BTC acquisition and is the largest BTC treasury company by a huge margin. An increasing number of companies are incorporating Bitcoin into their balance sheets, inspired by the success of the Saylor-helmed company. The total number of companies holding Bitcoin currently stands at over 200 as of Sept. 2, 2025, according to BitcoinTreasuries.


Source: https://zycrypto.com/bitcoin-giant-strategy-buys-another-4048-btc-for-449-million-after-legal-victory/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
