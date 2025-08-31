Bitcoin Going to $1 Million, but Current Holders Still Early

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/31 08:47
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.414+0.42%
Bitcoin
BTC$109,239.73+1.09%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018534-3.66%
Propy
PRO$0.7039-1.95%
MAY
MAY$0.0449+2.06%

Eric Trump, the son of US president Donald Trump and the co-founder of Bitcoin (BTC) mining firm American Bitcoin (ABTC), said on Friday that there is “no question” that BTC hits $1 million in the next several years.

Trump previously predicted that BTC would reach $1 million per coin in December 2024. Speaking to the audience at the Bitcoin 2025 Asia conference in Hong Kong, Trump said:

That’s an incredible thing, and that’s why I’ve always said that I really believe in the next several years, Bitcoin will hit $1 million. There’s no question that Bitcoin hits $1 million,” Trump continued.

Eric Trump speaking at the Bitcoin Asia 2025 conference. Sources: South China Morning Post, Bitcoin Magazine

Trump said that despite the increased demand from financial institutions and wealthy individuals, current Bitcoin adopters are still “early” because the vast majority of market participants have not yet caught on to digital money and the future of finance.

Related: Trump family went pro-crypto after Biden ‘weaponized’ banks: WSJ

Gryphon approves merger with American Bitcoin amid slight BTC drawdown

Shareholders of Gryphon Digital Mining, a publicly listed US-based Bitcoin miner, approved a reverse merger with ABTC in August, and will trade under the ABTC ticker once the deal is completed and the stock is relisted on the Nasdaq exchange in September.

Gryphon’s stock soared by about 231% since May 2025, when the initial deal was announced, and rose by over 42% on Thursday in anticipation of the merger.

The deal came amid a minor correction of nearly 13% from Bitcoin’s all-time high price of about $124,500 on August 14.

Bitcoin’s price has now dipped below the 50-day exponential moving average (EMA), a dynamic support level, which could indicate further pressure to the downside in the short term, even as analysts and industry executives are calling for higher long-term prices.

Magazine: Bitcoin is ‘funny internet money’ during a crisis: Tezos co-founder

Source: https://cointelegraph.com/news/no-question-bitcoin-1m-eric-trump-btc-asia-2025?utm_source=rss_feed&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=rss_partner_inbound

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Strategy's Bitcoin leverage game: Wall Street short-selling sniping, large institutions holding shares and betting

Strategy's Bitcoin leverage game: Wall Street short-selling sniping, large institutions holding shares and betting

As the price of Bitcoin returns to the high of $100,000 and the share price of MSTR continues to rise, the market's divergence on Strategy's valuation is accelerating. On the one hand, many large global institutions are quietly increasing their holdings of MSTR stocks, viewing it as an important financial tool for indirectly allocating Bitcoin; on the other hand, its highly volatile and deeply leveraged asset structure has also attracted the sniping of Wall Street shorts.
SQUID MEME
GAME$25.4905+3.35%
Partager
PANews2025/05/16 16:31
Partager
BullZilla at $0.00000575 Emerges as Top 100x Crypto Presale in 2025 With SPX6900 and Cat in a Dog’s World Surging

BullZilla at $0.00000575 Emerges as Top 100x Crypto Presale in 2025 With SPX6900 and Cat in a Dog’s World Surging

Cryptocurrency markets are no strangers to sudden surges in growth. Every cycle, new projects emerge that deliver exponential returns to early backers. In 2025, meme coins are once again leading the charge, blending culture, humor, and economics into financial assets with extraordinary potential. Among the top 100x crypto presales in 2025, three projects are making waves. BullZilla […]
Waves
WAVES$1.1465-0.29%
Simons Cat
CAT$0.000008031+6.80%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/31 08:30
Partager
XRP Incentives Available to Vivopower Investors Through Crypto Partnership

XRP Incentives Available to Vivopower Investors Through Crypto Partnership

The post XRP Incentives Available to Vivopower Investors Through Crypto Partnership appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Vivopower is redefining shareholder value with a bold XRP rewards program, Ripple stake, and crypto partnerships, fusing Wall Street strategies with blockchain-driven innovation. Vivopower Rolls out XRP Shareholder Rewards Vivopower International Plc (Nasdaq: VVPR) announced on Aug. 28, 2025, that it is expanding its collaboration with cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com by launching “a shareholder benefits program.” […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/xrp-incentives-available-to-vivopower-investors-through-crypto-partnership/
XRP
XRP$2.8515+1.92%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018548-3.55%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 09:32
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Strategy's Bitcoin leverage game: Wall Street short-selling sniping, large institutions holding shares and betting

BullZilla at $0.00000575 Emerges as Top 100x Crypto Presale in 2025 With SPX6900 and Cat in a Dog’s World Surging

XRP Incentives Available to Vivopower Investors Through Crypto Partnership

Cynthia Lummis Urges Congress to Fast-Track GENIUS Act, Warns Crypto Leadership at Stake

Ripple unveils interactive demo for its payments platform