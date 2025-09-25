The post Bitcoin-Gold Correlation Points To Defensive Market Sentiment: Risk-Off Signal? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin-Gold Correlation Points To Defensive Market Sentiment: Risk-Off Signal? | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Sebastian’s journey into the world of crypto began four years ago, driven by a fascination with the potential of blockchain technology to revolutionize financial systems. His initial exploration focused on understanding the intricacies of various crypto projects, particularly those focused on building innovative financial solutions. Through countless hours of research and learning, Sebastian developed a deep understanding of the underlying technologies, market dynamics, and potential applications of cryptocurrencies. As his knowledge grew, Sebastian felt compelled to share his insights with others. He began actively contributing to online discussions on platforms like X and LinkedIn, focusing on fintech and crypto-related content. His goal was to expose valuable trends and insights to a wider audience, fostering a deeper understanding of the rapidly evolving crypto landscape. Sebastian’s contributions quickly gained recognition, and he became a trusted voice in the online crypto community. To further enhance his expertise, Sebastian pursued a UC Berkeley Fintech: Frameworks, Applications, and Strategies certification. This rigorous program equipped him with valuable skills and knowledge regarding Financial Technology, bridging the gap between traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi). The certification deepened his understanding of the broader financial landscape and its intersection with blockchain technology. Sebastian’s passion for finance and writing is evident in his work. He enjoys delving into financial research, analyzing market trends, and exploring the latest developments in the crypto space. In his spare time, Sebastian can often be found immersed in charts, studying 10-K forms, or engaging in thought-provoking discussions about the future of finance. Sebastian’s journey as a… The post Bitcoin-Gold Correlation Points To Defensive Market Sentiment: Risk-Off Signal? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin-Gold Correlation Points To Defensive Market Sentiment: Risk-Off Signal? | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Sebastian’s journey into the world of crypto began four years ago, driven by a fascination with the potential of blockchain technology to revolutionize financial systems. His initial exploration focused on understanding the intricacies of various crypto projects, particularly those focused on building innovative financial solutions. Through countless hours of research and learning, Sebastian developed a deep understanding of the underlying technologies, market dynamics, and potential applications of cryptocurrencies. As his knowledge grew, Sebastian felt compelled to share his insights with others. He began actively contributing to online discussions on platforms like X and LinkedIn, focusing on fintech and crypto-related content. His goal was to expose valuable trends and insights to a wider audience, fostering a deeper understanding of the rapidly evolving crypto landscape. Sebastian’s contributions quickly gained recognition, and he became a trusted voice in the online crypto community. To further enhance his expertise, Sebastian pursued a UC Berkeley Fintech: Frameworks, Applications, and Strategies certification. This rigorous program equipped him with valuable skills and knowledge regarding Financial Technology, bridging the gap between traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi). The certification deepened his understanding of the broader financial landscape and its intersection with blockchain technology. Sebastian’s passion for finance and writing is evident in his work. He enjoys delving into financial research, analyzing market trends, and exploring the latest developments in the crypto space. In his spare time, Sebastian can often be found immersed in charts, studying 10-K forms, or engaging in thought-provoking discussions about the future of finance. Sebastian’s journey as a…

Bitcoin-Gold Correlation Points To Defensive Market Sentiment: Risk-Off Signal?

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 07:11
Sidekick
K$0.1364-14.75%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.111465-2.41%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001655-5.26%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017149+6.72%
Sign
SIGN$0.09289-13.80%


























































Sebastian’s journey into the world of crypto began four years ago, driven by a fascination with the potential of blockchain technology to revolutionize financial systems. His initial exploration focused on understanding the intricacies of various crypto projects, particularly those focused on building innovative financial solutions. Through countless hours of research and learning, Sebastian developed a deep understanding of the underlying technologies, market dynamics, and potential applications of cryptocurrencies.

As his knowledge grew, Sebastian felt compelled to share his insights with others. He began actively contributing to online discussions on platforms like X and LinkedIn, focusing on fintech and crypto-related content. His goal was to expose valuable trends and insights to a wider audience, fostering a deeper understanding of the rapidly evolving crypto landscape. Sebastian’s contributions quickly gained recognition, and he became a trusted voice in the online crypto community.

To further enhance his expertise, Sebastian pursued a UC Berkeley Fintech: Frameworks, Applications, and Strategies certification. This rigorous program equipped him with valuable skills and knowledge regarding Financial Technology, bridging the gap between traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi). The certification deepened his understanding of the broader financial landscape and its intersection with blockchain technology.

Sebastian’s passion for finance and writing is evident in his work. He enjoys delving into financial research, analyzing market trends, and exploring the latest developments in the crypto space. In his spare time, Sebastian can often be found immersed in charts, studying 10-K forms, or engaging in thought-provoking discussions about the future of finance.

Sebastian’s journey as a crypto analyst and investor has been marked by a relentless pursuit of knowledge and a dedication to sharing his insights. His ability to navigate the complex world of crypto, combined with his passion for financial research and communication, makes him a valuable asset to the industry. As the crypto landscape continues to evolve, Sebastian remains at the forefront, providing valuable insights and contributing to the growth of this revolutionary technology.

This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree


Source: https://bitcoinist.com/bitcoin-gold-correlation-points-defensive-market/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Crypto News: Donald Trump-Aligned Fed Governor To Speed Up Fed Rate Cuts?

Crypto News: Donald Trump-Aligned Fed Governor To Speed Up Fed Rate Cuts?

The post Crypto News: Donald Trump-Aligned Fed Governor To Speed Up Fed Rate Cuts? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In recent crypto news, Stephen Miran swore in as the latest Federal Reserve governor on September 16, 2025, slipping into the board’s last open spot right before the Federal Open Market Committee kicks off its two-day rate discussion. Traders are betting heavily on a 25-basis-point trim, which would bring the federal funds rate down to 4.00%-4.25%, based on CME FedWatch Tool figures from September 15, 2025. Miran, who’s been Trump’s top economic advisor and a supporter of his trade ideas, joins a seven-member board where just three governors come from Democratic picks, according to the Fed’s records updated that same day. Crypto News: Miran’s Background and Quick Path to Confirmation The Senate greenlit Miran on September 15, 2025, with a tight 48-47 vote, following his nomination on September 2, 2025, as per a recent crypto news update. His stint runs only until January 31, 2026, stepping in for Adriana D. Kugler, who stepped down in August 2025 for reasons not made public. Miran earned his economics Ph.D. from Harvard and worked at the Treasury back in Trump’s first go-around. Afterward, he moved to Hudson Bay Capital Management as an economist, then looped back to the White House in December 2024 to head the Council of Economic Advisers. There, he helped craft Trump’s “reciprocal tariffs” approach, aimed at fixing trade gaps with China and the EU. He wouldn’t quit his White House gig, which irked Senator Elizabeth Warren at the September 7, 2025, confirmation hearings. That limited time frame means Miran gets to cast a vote straight away at the FOMC session starting September 16, 2025. The full board now features Chair Jerome H. Powell (Trump pick, term ends 2026), Vice Chair Philip N. Jefferson (Biden, to 2036), and folks like Lisa D. Cook (Biden, to 2028) and Michael S. Barr…
DAR Open Network
D$0.03102+0.68%
Humanity
H$0.05254+5.14%
Threshold
T$0.01542-0.83%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:14
Partager
US SEC Chairman Emphasizes Strengthening Collaboration with CFTC to Promote Crypto Market Legislation

US SEC Chairman Emphasizes Strengthening Collaboration with CFTC to Promote Crypto Market Legislation

PANews reported on September 25th that U.S. SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins stated on "Mornings with Maria" that the SEC is working closely with the CFTC to advance market structure legislation, including joint roundtable discussions and future joint rulemaking. He emphasized the need for a clear regulatory framework for the cryptoasset market and the need for innovative exemptions to support the development of on-chain capital markets. Furthermore, the SEC will review IPO reporting requirements and diversify opportunities for retail investors to participate in private markets.
Union
U$0.010605+4.77%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12426-0.40%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01577+0.25%
Partager
PANews2025/09/25 07:41
Partager
Solana treasury firm DeFi Dev Corp raises stock buyback to $100 million

Solana treasury firm DeFi Dev Corp raises stock buyback to $100 million

Nasdaq-listed DeFi Development Corp (DFDV) is increasing its stock repurchase program from $1 million to $100 million, following board approval on Wednesday.
1
1$0.014827+13.13%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001655-5.21%
Partager
Fxstreet2025/09/25 06:09
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Crypto News: Donald Trump-Aligned Fed Governor To Speed Up Fed Rate Cuts?

US SEC Chairman Emphasizes Strengthening Collaboration with CFTC to Promote Crypto Market Legislation

Solana treasury firm DeFi Dev Corp raises stock buyback to $100 million

U.S. Senate Banking Committee Releases List of Participants for Crypto Tax Hearing

The probability of the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates by 25 basis points in October is 91.9%.