Bitcoin hash rate and difficulty hit record highs

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 02:07
Threshold
T$0,01668+2,14%
Bitcoin
BTC$116 295,19+1,68%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0,012691-0,86%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,016511+3,20%
Line Protocol
LINE$0,00012-0,08%

Bitcoin’s mining power and network difficulty surged to highs this week, as market optimism for a bull rally grows ahead of US interest rate decisions to be made at the September 16-17 FOMC meeting.

According to data from Bitinfocharts, Bitcoin’s hash rate, the total computational power securing the network, reached 1.12 billion terahashes per second (TH/s) on Friday. The steep rise is one of the highest escalations in network activity since the onset of BTC mining.

Bitcoin difficulty chart. Source: Coinwarz


Mining difficulty has also simultaneously climbed to 136.04 trillion (T) at block 914,374. Difficulty measures how hard it is for miners to solve the cryptographic puzzles that allow new blocks to be added to the chain. The metric adjusts every 2,016 blocks, roughly every two weeks, in line with the pace of mining.

Over the past seven days, Bitcoin’s difficulty has recorded little to no changes, but in the last month, it rose 5.10%. Over 90 days, it is up 7.62%, per recent data from Coinwarz.

Next difficulty adjustment in sight, another increase imminent

The next difficulty adjustment is scheduled for September 18, according to CoinWarz projections, which put the increase at 6.38%, pushing the figure to 144.72T. 

As of today, it would take 5,548.8 days to mine a single Bitcoin under prevailing conditions, assuming a hashrate of 390.00 TH/s, power consumption of 7,215 watts, electricity costs of $0.05 per kilowatt-hour, and the current block reward of 3.125 BTC.

Varun Satyam, co-founder of decentralized finance platform Davos Protocol, said in an interview on Friday that such conditions often force “smaller or inefficient miners to scale back, while larger, efficient operators hold or even accumulate, preparing for the rally to recover their capex.”

Satyam also mentioned that hash rate spikes after halving events have historically preceded Bitcoin price bull charges. He propounded that a slump in selling pressure from miners, mainly due to BTC’s current pricing at $115,000, combined with a supportive macroeconomic backdrop, could clear a route for Bitcoin’s upward momentum.

The US Federal Reserve is set to announce its latest interest rate decision on September 17. Markets expect a 25 basis point cut as CPI and job data show a slowdown in the US economy, more reason for softness.

Miners turn to accumulators

Bitcoin miner reserves hit a 50-day high of 1.808 million BTC on September 9, according to CryptoQuant. The uptick could mean that miners are choosing to hold rather than sell their holdings.

Analyst and contributor Arab Chain reported that transfers of Bitcoin from miners to exchanges have tanked since the start of September, with cumulative deposits nearing 56,000 BTC. The drop points to miners favoring over-the-counter (OTC) trades for large transactions or simply retaining coins in reserves.

This contradicts the occurrences of previous market cycles when miners tended to liquidate aggressively ahead of halving events or late-stage bull markets. Historically, spikes in the Miners’ Position Index (MPI) signaled these waves of selling pressure.

Now, with institutional adoption growing and US spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) established, miners appear more willing to accumulate and ride market cycles, bearish or favourable. 

Yet, the increasing cost of mining squeezes operators working with thin profit margins in fear that only the largest firms with access to cheap energy and capital will be competitive.

Alongside miners, the so-called “sharks” wallets holding between 100 and 1,000 BTC absorbed 65,000 BTC in the past week alone. Their total holdings now stand at a record 3.65 million BTC, even as the price consolidated near $112,000.

Your crypto news deserves attention – KEY Difference Wire puts you on 250+ top sites

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/bitcoin-hash-rate-and-difficulty-hit-ath/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Bubblemaps V2 goes live on Open Network

Bubblemaps V2 goes live on Open Network

Bubblemaps V2 added support for the TON blockchain, expanding its reach across major blockchain ecosystems. Bubblemaps (BMT) has launched Version 2 of its blockchain analytics platform on the Open Network (TON) blockchain, allowing users to track token activity, uncover wallet…
Bubblemaps
BMT$0,06833+2,79%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01491+5,81%
TONCOIN
TON$3,217+1,25%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/19 21:08
Partager
US Secretary of State: The United States is ready to talk with Iran on the 23rd

US Secretary of State: The United States is ready to talk with Iran on the 23rd

PANews reported on June 22 that according to a report by CCTV quoted by Jinshi, US Secretary of State Rubio called for direct negotiations between the United States and Iran
READY
READY$0,01238+35,79%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,0908-5,51%
CrypTalk
TALK$0,0415-36,15%
Partager
PANews2025/06/22 23:14
Partager
BlockDAG vs. ETH, LINK & LTC

BlockDAG vs. ETH, LINK & LTC

The post BlockDAG vs. ETH, LINK & LTC appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The big question on many minds right now is which crypto will boom in 2025. As the market moves into a new cycle, billions are pouring into coins that balance stability with growth potential. Traders are searching for clear use cases, reliable adoption, and opportunities that can scale fast. Some coins already have deep trust, while others are just entering the spotlight with impressive results. Ethereum, Chainlink, and Litecoin remain at the core of the digital space, proving their staying power with technical strength and global adoption. At the same time, BlockDAG (BDAG) is rising quickly with numbers rarely seen before listing. Together, these four coins shape the discussion on which crypto will boom in 2025. BlockDAG (BDAG): Nears $405M in Batch 30 BlockDAG is changing expectations for early coin sales. It has already raised nearly $405M, putting it far ahead of most projects at a similar stage. More than 26.2 billion coins are sold, and the community keeps growing with 3 million X1 app users. The sale of 19,800 mining rigs adds proof of adoption on the ground. These numbers explain why many link BlockDAG (BDAG) to the question of which crypto will boom in 2025. In Batch 30, the BDAG price is $0.03, but for a short time, it is still available at $0.0013. That creates an immediate 2900% ROI window. Long-term projections push the coin far higher, showing its chance to become one of the strongest names in the sector. What makes BlockDAG stand apart is its hybrid DAG plus Proof-of-Work design. This setup balances speed, security, and growth potential. It shows more than hype, since usage and adoption are already proven. Unlike many coins that only talk about plans, BlockDAG has numbers to back its claim. Large-scale buys confirm interest, and momentum is building before its…
Hyperliquid
HYPE$56,1+0,88%
Boom
BOOM$0,0103-14,18%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0,0005268+1,21%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 03:26
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Bubblemaps V2 goes live on Open Network

US Secretary of State: The United States is ready to talk with Iran on the 23rd

BlockDAG vs. ETH, LINK & LTC

AMD (AMD) Stock: Surges as Ryzen AI Max+ 395 Powers Mini AI Workstation Revolution

Ethereum’s future vs. Layer 2s: can dominance last?