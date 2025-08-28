Bitcoin Hits $113K as Smarter Web Buys 45 BTC

2025/08/28 20:17
Key Notes

  • Smarter Web Company purchased 45 BTC at $111,758 each, adding to its 2,440 BTC holdings.
  • The firm has achieved a staggering year-to-date BTC yield of 56,105%.
  • Analysts call this the “most balanced” Bitcoin bull market, with sustainable growth over hype.

surged past $113,000 on Wednesday after a 2.2% gain in the last 24 hours, continuing its steady climb in what analysts are calling the most sustainable bull market in the cryptocurrency’s history.

Meanwhile, London-listed The Smarter Web Company confirmed another strategic Bitcoin purchase as part of its long-term treasury plan.


The Smarter Web Company Buys 45 BTC

The tech firm acquired 45 BTC at an average price of £82,919 ($111,758) per coin, spending a total of £3.73 million ($5 million).

This brings its total holdings to 2,440 BTC, purchased at an average price of £82,409 ($111,071), with an aggregate investment of £201 million ($271 million).

The company also reported a staggering year-to-date BTC yield of 56,105% and a 30-day yield of 28% on its treasury, with approximately £600,000 ($809 million) in net cash still available for further Bitcoin acquisitions.

10 Year Bitcoin Plan

Since 2023, The Smarter Web Company has integrated Bitcoin into its core business strategy, even allowing clients to pay for web design, development, and online marketing services in BTC.

Management has positioned the cryptocurrency as a key pillar of its “10 Year Plan,” emphasizing its role as both a treasury reserve asset and a tool for future growth through acquisitions.

Bitcoin in Its “Most Balanced” Cycle

The latest accumulation by The Smarter Web Company comes at a time when Bitcoin’s current bull market is being described as unusually steady.

Crypto analyst Jason Pizzino recently argued that the ongoing rally is not the hardest cycle to navigate, but rather “the most balanced Bitcoin bull market in history.”

Unlike past cycles defined by euphoric surges and violent pullbacks, this phase has shown measured gains, smaller corrections, and more sustainable retracements. It is clear that Bitcoin could very well be the next crypto to explode.

Pizzino noted that emotional extremes seen during the 2021 cycle, when sentiment oscillated wildly between fear and greed, have given way to a more stable pattern, with Bitcoin averaging three to four red months per year.

He also highlighted that Bitcoin’s advance from $18,000 to above $110,000 has occurred despite interest rates remaining at 4.5-5.5%, thrashing the narrative that crypto requires ultra-loose monetary policy to thrive.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.

Source: https://www.coinspeaker.com/bitcoin-hits-113k-smarter-web-buys-45-btc/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
