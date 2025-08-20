Bitcoin Holders Face Heavy Losses as Exchange Inflows Surge

Par : Coinstats
2025/08/20 22:13
Threshold
T$0.01614+1.25%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.839+1.65%
Bitcoin
BTC$113,952.04+0.32%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10082+0.71%
Capverse
CAP$0.06444-0.04%
  • Bitcoin holders rush to exchanges, fueling billions in losses.
  • Profit-taking surges as institutional buying collides with market retreats.
  • August trading slows, echoing history of sharp double-digit declines.

Short-term Bitcoin investors are feeling pressured after a wave of selling sent billions to crypto exchanges. Maartunn, an analyst on on-chain data provider CryptoQuant, said that in 48 hours, more than $5.69 billion worth of Bitcoin had entered exchanges at a loss. This steep decline underscores surrender among traders who had just entered the market and are now exiting at a loss.


Deposits to exchanges are generally an indicator of selling pressure, which has dragged on the rest of the market. The figures indicate that 50,026 BTC was deposited by short-term holders on exchanges within two days, one of the heaviest inflows driven by losses in weeks. More than $441 million in liquidation was recorded in the market in the same time frame as prices retreated to record highs.


Also Read: SEC Chair Paul Atkins Signals Softer Stance on Crypto Regulation


Profit-Taking and Institutional Buying Collide

While short-term holders sold at losses, profit-taking by longer-term investors has also intensified. Glassnode data indicated that Bitcoin holders who held their coins longer than a month made over $1.5 billion in profits on July 18. It was the biggest profit-taking occasion since December 2024, indicating that the selling pressure is not restricted to short-term players.


On August 14, bitcoin rallied to an all-time high of 124,533 under the momentum of robust institutional demand. One of the biggest purchasers was the Strategy of Michael Saylor, which announced the acquisition of $51.4 billion worth of Bitcoin between August 11 and 17. Such frantic hoarding has seen the market pull back, bringing the total cryptocurrency market cap under the $4 trillion mark.


Historical Patterns Shape Market Sentiment

Bitcoin posted four consecutive months of gains from April through July, but August has historically been less favorable. Three of the last four years have finished in August with losses in the double digits, and traders seem wary of repeating the trend. In addition, August is historically characterized by a reduced volume of trading and thinner markets, a situation that may increase volatility.


At the time of writing, Bitcoin was trading at $113,683 after dipping to $112,555 earlier in the day. This is after hitting a record high last week, highlighting the rapid nature of the sentiment in the crypto space.


Conclusion

Heavy selling by short-term holders, alongside profit-taking from longer-term investors, has created intense downward pressure on Bitcoin. Despite institutional accumulation, market conditions in August remain fragile, and historical trends suggest cautious trading ahead.


Also Read: Trump’s Words Spark XRP Buzz as Ripple Targets SWIFT’s Dominance


The post Bitcoin Holders Face Heavy Losses as Exchange Inflows Surge appeared first on 36Crypto.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

XRP ETF Update, SHIB Face Drop From Crypto Top 30 and Is Layer Brett Really The Next Pepe Coin?

XRP ETF Update, SHIB Face Drop From Crypto Top 30 and Is Layer Brett Really The Next Pepe Coin?

The ongoing buzz surrounding the XRP ETF has positioned XRP among the most watched digital assets. Since the ETF rumors began, XRP ETF optimism has grown, especially after XRP hit its new all-time high of $3.67 in July. This surge has reinforced XRP’s spot in the top five cryptocurrencies by market cap. The prospect of […]
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001245+1.71%
Capverse
CAP$0.06444-0.04%
XRP
XRP$2.9157-0.21%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/08/20 23:13
Partager
PA Chart | One chart to understand the major Web3 events worth paying attention to in May

PA Chart | One chart to understand the major Web3 events worth paying attention to in May

In May, the Web3 industry welcomed a number of major events. Regulatory and judicial progress continued to advance, with Ethereum Pectra mainnet upgrade, Kraken confirming the next round of FTX compensation distribution, and the Federal Reserve FOMC announcing interest rate decisions becoming the focus of the month.
MAY
MAY$0.04744-4.21%
Major
MAJOR$0.15854+1.10%
Partager
PANews2025/05/01 10:20
Partager
Hyperliquid Revenue Per Employee Beats Apple and Tether | US Crypto News

Hyperliquid Revenue Per Employee Beats Apple and Tether | US Crypto News

The post Hyperliquid Revenue Per Employee Beats Apple and Tether | US Crypto News appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Welcome to the US Crypto News Morning Briefing—your essential rundown of the most important developments in crypto for the day ahead. Grab a coffee to read how a decentralized derivatives exchange (DEX) is disrupting Wall Street’s efficiency metrics, outpacing giants like Tether, Nvidia, and even Apple on revenue per employee metrics. Crypto News of the Day: Hyperliquid Surpasses Apple and Tether With $102.4 Million Revenue Per Employee According to data compiled by DeFiLlama, Hyperliquid generates an estimated $1.127 billion in annual revenue with just 11 core contributors. That translates to $102.4 million in revenue per employee, the highest figure globally. In comparison, Tether’s per-employee revenue stands at $93 million. Despite its $400 billion annual sales machine, Apple produces just $2.4 million per employee. This success highlights the power of crypto’s lean operational models. Unlike traditional firms with sprawling headcounts, Hyperliquid’s structure allows a handful of developers and contributors to generate revenue rivaling that of some of the largest corporations. Jeff Yan, CEO and co-founder of Hyperliquid, recently confirmed that the protocol’s team numbers just 11. Revealing his management model for an 11-person team, Jeff admitted that while the team has its strengths, there is still room for improvement. Reportedly, Jeff Yan remains deeply involved in the technical work to maintain oversight of the overall architecture and performance. Further, the DEX also turns down venture capitalists, prioritizing self-funding. This stance comes as Jeff says traditional VC financing creates an illusion of progress by inflating valuations. Hyperliquid Founder: Why We Turned Down All Venture Capital? Jeff said Hyperliquid has been entirely self-funded and was not created for profit. He criticized traditional VC financing for creating an "illusion of progress" by inflating valuations, stressing that true progress… pic.twitter.com/cxF3pmYS5d — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) August 18, 2025 With DefiLlama estimating Hyperliquid’s annualized revenue at $1.127…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021519+1.28%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4826+3.54%
Wink
LIKE$0.011581-4.24%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 23:29
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

XRP ETF Update, SHIB Face Drop From Crypto Top 30 and Is Layer Brett Really The Next Pepe Coin?

PA Chart | One chart to understand the major Web3 events worth paying attention to in May

Hyperliquid Revenue Per Employee Beats Apple and Tether | US Crypto News

PA Daily | Moonshot launches New XAI gork ($gork); analysis shows that Trump’s crypto assets account for about 40% of his total assets

Nexo launches AI Assistant for personalized crypto insights