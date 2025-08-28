Bitcoin Hong Kong Returns In 2026

HONG KONG – August 28, 2025 – BTC Inc., the organizer of the world’s largest Bitcoin conferences, today announced that Bitcoin Hong Kong 2026 will take place in Hong Kong on August 27 – 28, 2026. Following record-breaking growth in recent years, the return to Hong Kong highlights it’s pivotal role in the global Bitcoin economy.

The momentum continues after Bitcoin Asia 2025 saw over 20,000 sold passes, building on the success of Bitcoin Asia 2024, which featured some of the industry’s most influential voices. This year edition lineups have included notable speakers such as Eric Trump, CZ, Belaji Srinivasan, Adam Back, Bilal Bin Saquib and Dr. Xiao Feng, underscoring the event’s reputation as a stage where global leaders, innovators, and policymakers come together to shape the future of Bitcoin.

“Bitcoin Hong Kong is where global adoption meets unstoppable innovation,” said Justin Doochin, Director of Global Events at BTC Inc. “Every year, we see the conversation expand, the energy grow, and the community strengthen. Hong Kong continues to be one of the most dynamic hubs for fintech innovation, and 2026 will set a new benchmark for what’s possible.”

72-Hour Free GA Pass Launch

In celebration of the announcement, BTC Inc. is offering a free General Admission (GA) pass for 72 hours, available starting at 8:00 AM Hong Kong time on August 28, 2025. The promo will run until 8:00 AM August 30, 2025. During this window, attendees can secure their spot at no cost before standard ticket pricing begins.

Following the 72-hour promotion, ticket pricing will move to tiered levels, including:

• GA Pass – $48

• Pro Pass – $188

• Whale Pass – $1,888

About The Bitcoin Conference

The Bitcoin Conference, organised by BTC Media, the parent company of Bitcoin Magazine, is a global event series, featuring notable industry speakers, workshops, exhibitions, and entertainment. These events serve as vital platforms for Bitcoin industry leaders, developers, investors, and enthusiasts to gather, network, and exchange ideas. The flagship event took place in 2025 in Las Vegas. Bitcoin 2026 is announced to be held in Las Vegas in April 2026. Its international events include Bitcoin Asia (Hong Kong, August 2025), Bitcoin Amsterdam (Amsterdam, November 2025) and Bitcoin MENA, co-organised by ADNEC Group (Abu Dhabi, December 2025).