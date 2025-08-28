Bitcoin Hong Kong Returns In 2026

HONG KONG – August 28, 2025 – BTC Inc., the organizer of the world’s largest Bitcoin conferences, today announced that Bitcoin Hong Kong 2026 will take place in Hong Kong on August 27 – 28, 2026. Following record-breaking growth in recent years, the return to Hong Kong highlights it’s pivotal role in the global Bitcoin economy.

The momentum continues after Bitcoin Asia 2025 saw over 20,000 sold passes, building on the success of Bitcoin Asia 2024, which featured some of the industry’s most influential voices. This year edition lineups have included notable speakers such as Eric Trump, CZ, Belaji Srinivasan, Adam Back, Bilal Bin Saquib and Dr. Xiao Feng, underscoring the event’s reputation as a stage where global leaders, innovators, and policymakers come together to shape the future of Bitcoin.

“Bitcoin Hong Kong is where global adoption meets unstoppable innovation,” said Justin Doochin, Director of Global Events at BTC Inc. “Every year, we see the conversation expand, the energy grow, and the community strengthen. Hong Kong continues to be one of the most dynamic hubs for fintech innovation, and 2026 will set a new benchmark for what’s possible.”

72-Hour Free GA Pass Launch

In celebration of the announcement, BTC Inc. is offering a free General Admission (GA) pass for 72 hours, available starting at 8:00 AM Hong Kong time on August 28, 2025. The promo will run until 8:00 AM August 30, 2025. During this window, attendees can secure their spot at no cost before standard ticket pricing begins.

Following the 72-hour promotion, ticket pricing will move to tiered levels, including:

• GA Pass – $48

• Pro Pass – $188

• Whale Pass – $1,888

About The Bitcoin Conference

The Bitcoin Conference, organised by BTC Media, the parent company of Bitcoin Magazine, is a global event series, featuring notable industry speakers, workshops, exhibitions, and entertainment. These events serve as vital platforms for Bitcoin industry leaders, developers, investors, and enthusiasts to gather, network, and exchange ideas. The flagship event took place in 2025 in Las Vegas. Bitcoin 2026 is announced to be held in Las Vegas in April 2026. Its international events include Bitcoin Asia (Hong Kong, August 2025), Bitcoin Amsterdam (Amsterdam, November 2025) and Bitcoin MENA, co-organised by ADNEC Group (Abu Dhabi, December 2025).

Source: https://bitcoinmagazine.com/press-releases/bitcoin-hong-kong-returns-in-2026

PANews reported on August 28th that according to Opensea's official announcement, Azuki founder Zagabond shared the original intentions of the Azuki project and its future development direction in an interview. Zagabond stated that Azuki aims to introduce tokenization into mainstream culture through storytelling and character IP, while also promoting user-generated content through the "Garden" community. Zagabond also outlined the vision for Animecoin, a token designed to reward long-term supporters of anime culture and independent creators, while fostering an open anime universe. He also revealed that Azuki is developing the Anime.com platform to foster interaction among anime fans. Azuki recently released a starter set for its trading card game, which has received positive market feedback, and the team plans to further expand the series. Furthermore, Azuki is preparing a major new project, expected to launch later this year. Regarding the future of the NFT industry, Zagabond believes that its evolution direction lies in practicality rather than price fluctuations, emphasizing the potential of NFT as a tool for creative expression and construction. Earlier news, Azuki cooperated with OpenSea to release Mizuki short films as ERC-1155 collectibles .
PANews reported on August 28 that the crypto asset lending platform Ledn and the Swiss crypto bank Sygnum have completed the refinancing of a $50 million Bitcoin mortgage loan. The loan was twice oversubscribed, and part of the loan was tokenized through its Desygnate platform.
Binance Alpha launched PUFFER (PUFFER); Hyperliquid 50x whale continued to increase its BTC short position: a total of 1,000 BTC were shorted, and the liquidation price was $106,200; CoinShares: Last week, digital asset investment products had a net inflow of $882 million, and Bitcoin attracted an inflow of $867 million.
