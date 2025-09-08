Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) Live News Today: Latest Insights for Bitcoin Maxis (September 8)

Par : Bitcoinist
2025/09/08 18:06
SIX
SIX$0.02149+0.09%
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.30983+1.91%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01909+2.35%
Aethir
ATH$0.0328+9.11%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00685-1.43%

Stay Ahead with Our Immediate Analysis of Today’s Bitcoin & Bitcoin Hyper Insights

Check out our Live Bitcoin Hyper Updates for September 8, 2025!

In 2010, Bitcoin was worth a few cents. One year later, it hit $20. In six years, it was $17,000, and now it’s sitting at over $100K, after hitting an ATH of $123K in July.

Historically, if you’d invested in Bitcoin at launch, you’d have an ROI of 188,643,000%. The likes of Mastercard, JP Morgan, and scores of S&P 500 companies are buying Bitcoin in droves. There’s never been anything like Bitcoin before, and investors are waking up to that reality.

However, Bitcoin is getting old for modern standards. No dApps, no smart contracts, and almost non-existent DeFi scalability. It needs an upgrade. And that’s what Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is here to do with Layer-2 technology.

Click to learn more about Bitcoin Hyper

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is a crypto project planning to launch the fastest Layer-2 chain for Bitcoin. Its goal – to bring Bitcoin’s blockchain to modern standards. This means compatibility with dApps, smart contracts, and seamless DeFi programmability for developers.

The L2 will run on a Canonical Bridge, combined with the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM), for native compatibility with Solana. You’ll be able to build token programs, LP logic, oracles, games, NFT infrastructure, DAOs, and much more. All without reinventing the wheel.

To engage with the L2, you’ll deposit $BTC to a designated address monitored by the Canonical Bridge. The Relay Program verifies the details, and then mints an equivalent number of wrapped $BTC on the L2. You can also withdraw your original $BTC at any time.

If you’re looking for the newest insights on Bitcoin and Bitcoin Hyper, you’re in the right place.

We update this page regularly throughout the day with the latest insider insights for Bitcoin maxis and Bitcoin Hyper fans. Keep refreshing to stay ahead of the pack!

Disclaimer: No crypto investment comes without risk. Our content is for informational purposes, not financial advice. We may earn affiliate commissions at no extra cost to you.

HOW TO BUY $HYPER

Today’s Bitcoin Technical Analysis

After a solid 2.69% gain last week, Bitcoin has kicked off the second week of September (with a potential Fed rate cut looming) on another positive note: it’s up 0.45% so far today.

More importantly, $BTC is holding last week’s breakout, when it moved out of – and successfully retested – a falling wedge pattern.

This is a strong indication of a genuine momentum shift, suggesting the token could now be gearing up to charge toward its all-time highs. That means we could be in store for at least an 11% run-up from current levels.

$BTC holding its falling wedge breakout from last week

Adding to the optimism, several crypto analysts on X have pointed out striking similarities between the 2017 Bitcoin supercycle and what’s unfolding now.

For example, @MerlijnTrader (a prominent crypto voice with nearly 400K followers on X) believes the upcoming supercycle doesn’t just resemble 2017’s rally, but it could actually be 27x bigger.

Bitcoin Treasuries Buy 9.800 More $BTC Last Week, Fueling Bitcoin Hyper’s $14M Presale

September 8, 2025 • 10:06 UTC

Bitcoin treasuries have bought 9.800 more $BTC last week, with six of them planning additional buys shortly.

Companies buying and planning to buy more Bitcoin

Michael Saylor’s Strategy runs the Bitcoin hoarding game, after accumulating over 636,505 Bitcoins so far, valued at almost $69B.

The growing institutional interest drives Bitcoin into the mainstream and fuels projects like Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER). As Bitcoin’s Layer 2 upgrade, Bitcoin Hyper promises faster and cheaper Bitcoin transactions, making $BTC a feasible asset for large institutional players and even payment processors.

You can learn how to buy $HYPER right here.

Strategy CEO Michael Saylor Joins Bloomberg 500 List

September 8, 2025 • 10:06 UTC

Michael Saylor’s Bitcoin strategy is paying off handsomely as his net worth reached $7.37B, putting him at number 491 of the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Of his net worth, $6.72B is tied to his stake in Strategy, the Bitcoin treasury company he heads. The company is the largest of its kind, with its 636,505 $BTC holdings and a 25.7% yield so far this year.

Along with Strategy, other Bitcoin treasury companies now hold over 1M $BTC, which accounts for nearly 5% of the total supply of the world’s most valuable cryptocurrency.

With the available supply shrinking and growing institutional interest, Bitcoin is expected to become increasingly valuable in the foreseeable future.

This has a ripple effect on projects that build on the Bitcoin ecosystem, particularly those that help make transactions faster and cheaper.

One such project is Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER), which aims to develop a Bitcoin Layer 2. Running on a Solana Virtual Machine (SVM), it delivers speed and low costs not possible with the main Bitcoin blockchain.

Read ‘What is Bitcoin Hyper’ and learn how it takes Bitcoin to the next level.

Authored by Leah Waters, Bitcoinist — https://bitcoinist.com/bitcoin-hyper-live-news-september-8-2025/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Pi Network Scam Wallet Exposed as Community Sounds Alarm

Pi Network Scam Wallet Exposed as Community Sounds Alarm

The post Pi Network Scam Wallet Exposed as Community Sounds Alarm appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The Pi Network community is on high alert after a moderator flagged a scam wallet linked to multiple thefts of Pi tokens. The exposure comes at a critical time, as the project prepares for a potential second token migration and doubles down on wallet security with fresh upgrades like PassKeys. Scam Wallet Exposed In a …
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01291+1.81%
Wink
LIKE$0.010664-2.12%
Pi Network
PI$0.34624+0.47%
Partager
CoinPedia2025/09/08 19:10
Partager
Carlita, DJ Tennis, and Calamar Crew to Headline AFTER 2049, the Official Closing Event for Asia’s Largest Web3 Conference 

Carlita, DJ Tennis, and Calamar Crew to Headline AFTER 2049, the Official Closing Event for Asia’s Largest Web3 Conference 

AFTER 2049 will be taking over the rooftop of Singapore’s iconic Marina Bay Sands
Partager
PANews2022/09/19 10:00
Partager
Forward Industries Raises $1.65B for Solana Treasury Strategy Backed by Galaxy, Jump, Multicoin

Forward Industries Raises $1.65B for Solana Treasury Strategy Backed by Galaxy, Jump, Multicoin

Forward Industries has announced a $1.65 billion private placement in cash and stablecoin commitments through a private investment in public equity (PIPE) round led by Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital. In a press release shared with CryptoNews, the firm said the financing, one of the largest Solana-focused raises to date, will allow the company to establish a digital asset treasury strategy centered on the Solana blockchain. Existing shareholder C/M Capital Partners also participated in the transaction. Strategic Alliance with Leading Crypto Firms Galaxy Digital will contribute its institutional infrastructure, including trading, lending, and staking services, while Jump Crypto will provide its technical expertise, particularly through initiatives such as Firedancer, a new validator client designed to scale Solana’s performance. Forward Industries stated that this collaboration is designed to help the company generate differentiated returns through staking, lending, and trading activities within the Solana ecosystem. By aligning with these firms, the company seeks to position itself as the leading publicly traded participant in Solana’s growth. Board Leadership and Governance Upon completion of the transaction, Kyle Samani, co-Founder and Managing Partner of Multicoin Capital, will become Chairman of the Board of Directors. Samani has been a vocal proponent of Solana since leading the network’s seed investment in 2018 and has continued to support its development through numerous ecosystem initiatives. He explains that Solana remains undervalued by many market participants, presenting Forward Industries with an opportunity to build an institutional-scale treasury that can deliver outsized returns compared to passive holding. Chris Ferraro, President and Chief Investment Officer of Galaxy, and Saurabh Sharma, Chief Investment Officer at Jump Crypto, will also join as Board observers. Both executives bring extensive experience in building and investing in Solana-based projects. Their participation is expected to further strengthen Forward Industries’ governance and strategic direction. Advisors and Next Steps Cantor Fitzgerald &amp; Co. has been appointed lead placement agent, with Galaxy Investment Banking acting as co-placement agent and financial advisor. Forward Industries also intends to enter into a services agreement with Galaxy Asset Management to provide ongoing support for its treasury activities. Legal counsel for the transaction includes Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher &amp; Flom LLP for Galaxy and DLA Piper LLP for Cantor Fitzgerald. Forward Industries expects to provide additional updates on its Solana treasury strategy and related activities in the near term. With the backing of Galaxy, Jump, and Multicoin, the company aims to build long-term shareholder value by becoming an institutional leader in the rapidly expanding Solana ecosystem
Jump Tom
JUMP$0.07068-26.30%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0002505-3.57%
Partager
CryptoNews2025/09/08 19:44
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Pi Network Scam Wallet Exposed as Community Sounds Alarm

Carlita, DJ Tennis, and Calamar Crew to Headline AFTER 2049, the Official Closing Event for Asia’s Largest Web3 Conference 

Forward Industries Raises $1.65B for Solana Treasury Strategy Backed by Galaxy, Jump, Multicoin

Exploring cloud mining as an investment strategy

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.3)