Bitcoin Hyper Presale Hits $15M, Tipped as One of 2025’s Best Altcoins

Par : Bitcoinist
2025/09/11 17:30
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00195092-1.48%
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.32538+2.17%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004988-0.47%
Overtake
TAKE$0.19151+9.71%
Farcana
FAR$0.000333+0.60%

Bitcoin has never been stronger in reputation, but its cracks are showing. It remains the biggest crypto by far, with unmatched security and trust, yet using it day to day feels outdated.

Sending Bitcoin can take minutes, sometimes hours, and the fees can sting. For a network meant to change the world, it’s still struggling with basics like speed, cost, and usability.

That’s why a new crypto project, Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER), is causing such a stir. Its presale has just smashed through $15 million raised, with tokens priced at $0.012895.

Investors are piling in because Bitcoin Hyper promises to make Bitcoin faster, cheaper, and programmable – in other words, finally usable as real money.

The Problem: Bitcoin’s Growing Pains

Bitcoin has always been celebrated as digital gold, but as digital cash, it comes up short.

A simple payment can turn into a waiting game. Transactions confirm slowly, and fees can climb so high that sending $20 in Bitcoin may cost you nearly as much just in charges.

That’s like paying a luxury cab fare for a short bike ride.

The numbers tell the story. Bitcoin can process around seven transactions per second. Compare that to Visa, which averages around 65K TPS and can scale even higher during peak loads.

That gap makes Bitcoin impractical for global payments or large-scale consumer use.

Bitcoin Scalability by Chainspect.

Another sticking point is programmability. Unlike Ethereum and Solana, Bitcoin doesn’t support smart contracts natively. Developers can’t easily build DeFi apps, NFTs, or meme coins on Bitcoin.

That leaves it locked into its role as a store of value. While other blockchains expand into Web3, gaming, and finance, Bitcoin has been left on the sidelines.

The Solution: Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER)

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) was built to fix these limits and give Bitcoin a much-needed upgrade. It’s a high-speed, low-cost Layer 2 network that sits on top of Bitcoin, designed to make transactions instant, scalable, and programmable.

At the center is the Canonical Bridge, which allows users to lock their $BTC on Bitcoin’s base chain and mint wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) on Bitcoin Hyper’s Layer 2.

That WBTC can be used for everything from instant payments to DeFi trades, gaming, or launching new crypto projects. When users want their original $BTC back, they simply burn their WBTC and unlock the coins.

how bitcoin layer 2 works.

The real magic is in its integration with the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM). This lets Bitcoin Hyper run Solana programs natively, bringing Solana-level speed into the Bitcoin ecosystem.

Developers can port their apps directly, while users enjoy low fees and near-instant execution. Think of Bitcoin Hyper as a turbo engine attached to Bitcoin’s reliable but sluggish core.

The result is a network that keeps Bitcoin’s legendary security but finally delivers modern performance.

If successful, this could be transformative. Bitcoin would no longer just be digital gold; it could also become the backbone of payments, DeFi, and Web3.

That’s a leap few imagined possible, yet Bitcoin Hyper is already showing it might be within reach.

Why Investors Are Buying $HYPER

The hype around Bitcoin Hyper isn’t only about technology. The presale has become one of the year’s biggest viral events, raising over $15M so far and you can buy $HYPER for $0.012895.

bitcoin hyper raised 15M.

The buzz is clear: investors see $HYPER as one of this year’s best presale opportunities.

The token has real utility. $HYPER powers the entire ecosystem. It’s used for transaction fees, staking rewards, premium dApp access, developer incentives, and will eventually enable governance once the DAO is live.

Early buyers can already stake their tokens and earn yields that most new crypto projects can’t match.

All that combined with viral exposure – $HYPER is already featured in Best Wallet’s ‘Upcoming Tokens’ section – it’s no surprise people are calling it one of the best altcoins to watch right now.

For those who feel burned chasing short-term hype around meme coins, Bitcoin Hyper offers something different: a project aiming to solve real problems while still being early enough to deliver big upside potential.

Bitcoin Hyper’s Moment

Bitcoin Hyper is a bold attempt to make Bitcoin as usable as it is valuable.

By fixing its biggest flaws – slow speeds, high fees, and lack of programmability – Bitcoin Hyper could redefine what Bitcoin means in the modern crypto economy.

With over $15M raised, viral momentum, and real utility baked into its token, $HYPER is proving why so many investors believe its presale is one of 2025’s best.

This article is for informational purposes only and not financial advice. Always do your own research (DYOR) before investing in crypto.

Authored by Bogdan Patru, Bitcoinist – https://bitcoinist.com/bitcoin-hyper-presale-hits-15m-tipped-as-one-of-2025s-best-altcoins/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Explosive 52% Surge: Sub-Saharan Africa’s Crypto Market Hits $205B Milestone

Explosive 52% Surge: Sub-Saharan Africa’s Crypto Market Hits $205B Milestone

Chainalysis’ latest preview of its 2025 Geography of Cryptocurrency Report highlights a major turning point for Sub-Saharan Africa’s crypto market. Between July 2024 and June 2025, the region received more than $205 billion in on-chain value. This 52% increase makes it the third-fastest-growing crypto economy worldwide, trailing only Asia-Pacific and Latin America. Despite being the […]
Moonveil
MORE$0.10192-0.77%
Major
MAJOR$0.1624+1.86%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1+22.54%
Partager
Tronweekly2025/09/11 17:01
Partager
Crypto VC partner loses ‘life savings’ during fake Zoom call

Crypto VC partner loses ‘life savings’ during fake Zoom call

Hypersphere investment partner Mehdi Farooq says he lost six wallets and years of savings after falling victim to a fake Zoom call phishing attack.
SIX
SIX$0.02155+0.51%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00003645+3.55%
VinuChain
VC$0.00291-5.82%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 20:51
Partager
Best Altcoins to Buy Today: Top Choices for 20x Gains

Best Altcoins to Buy Today: Top Choices for 20x Gains

As the cryptocurrency market is currently at a critical juncture of renewed energy, everyone is looking to altcoins with high-growth potential. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) and Cardano (ADA) are the best bets as top choices. With its decentralized lending revolution and risk-optimized DeFi investment products, Mutuum Finance is quickly becoming one of the go-to options for […]
DeFi
DEFI$0.001709+1.18%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02682-2.08%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/11 17:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Explosive 52% Surge: Sub-Saharan Africa’s Crypto Market Hits $205B Milestone

Crypto VC partner loses ‘life savings’ during fake Zoom call

Best Altcoins to Buy Today: Top Choices for 20x Gains

Hong Kong Proposes Reduced Capital Requirements for Banks Holding Crypto Assets

Figure prices IPO at $25 per share, expects to raise $787.5 million