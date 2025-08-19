Bitcoin Hyper Presale Raises $10.2M as Bitcoin Reaches New ATHs

Par : Brave Newcoin
2025/08/19 14:28
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.318-4.52%
SATS
SATS$0.00000003741-2.27%
Bitcoin Hyper Presale Raises $10.2M as Bitcoin Reaches New ATHs.

Among these Bitcoin holders, Michael Saylor’s Strategy has a considerable lead with 629,376 $BTC. Next is MARA Holdings Inc with 50,639 $BTC. Others, like US President Donald Trump’s Trump Media and Elon Musk’s Tesla, also hold their fair share.

A list of the top Bitcoin treasury companies.

Source: bitcointreasuries.net.

Recently, the coin has witnessed a flurry of activity, driven by interest from institutional investors and the US’ friendlier stance towards cryptocurrencies. This helped drive Bitcoin’s price towards its recent ATH of $124K.

The Problem with the Bitcoin Network

But despite Bitcoin’s status as the premier cryptocurrency, it has several drawbacks, particularly on the technical side. First, we need to talk about its speed.

The Bitcoin blockchain can only handle an average of 5.65 transactions per second (TPS). In contrast, newer chains like Ethereum ($ETH) and Solana ($SOL) have an average TPS of 16.83 and 982.9, respectively.

Bitcoin's transaction speed via chainspect.app.

Because of its relatively low TPS, Bitcoin needs anywhere between hours and days to confirm transactions. This makes it ill-suited for fast payments.

Then there’s Bitcoin’s inherently limited flexibility. Its script is simplified, which helps keep its network secure.

But this has its downside, as it prevents the Bitcoin blockchain from supporting more advanced smart contracts, dApps, DeFi protocols, and NFTs, unlike Solana or Ethereum.

Bitcoin Hyper: Bringing Bitcoin to the Modern Age

Improving Bitcoin by upgrading it for faster transactions and greater utility seems straightforward, but the truth is more complicated.

Simply put, reworking the blockchain’s foundation to make it faster and flexible would come at the cost of its security. And it’s fair to assume that no one would want this kind of trade-off.

This is where Layer 2 comes in.

A Layer 2 refers to a protocol that’s built on top of the Bitcoin blockchain that processes transactions outside of the base Bitcoin network, while retaining Bitcoin’s robust security.

While there are already several Bitcoin Layer 2s in the market today, none is as promising as Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER). This project aims to develop an L2 that leverages the Solana Virtual Machine to bring speed, low transaction costs, and flexibility to the Bitcoin ecosystem.

Bitcoin Hyper presale page.

Here’s how it works:

  • First, you deposit your $BTC to a Bitcoin address monitored by Bitcoin Hyper’s Canonical Bridge
  • Then, a Solana Virtual Machine (SVM) verifies the $BTC
  • Once verified, a 1:1 amount of $BTC is minted on the L2
  • You’ll then be able to use this wrapped $BTC for things base Bitcoin can’t do, such as staking, trading, or interacting with dApps
  • Using the SVM, the L2 will deliver Solana-level transaction speeds
  • The state of the L2 is constantly synchronized to the L1 to maintain its integrity and security
  • If you want to withdraw your $BTC, just make a request on the L2, after which it is sent back to your Bitcoin address on L1 after verification

Bitcoin Hyper will expand what Bitcoin is capable of, while handling transactions considerably faster and more cost-efficiently than on Bitcoin Layer 1.

Bitcoin Hyper Presale: Help Turn the Layer 2 into Reality

At the moment, the team is raising funds for the project via the Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) presale. When the L2 is launched, you’ll be able to use your $HYPER tokens to pay for gas fees and other transactions. Plus, holding the token will unlock exclusive features, dApps, and utilities.

More importantly, you can participate in DAO decisions and community proposals as a token holder. This is crucial if you want to help shape the future of the project.

For now, you can buy $HYPER tokens for $0.012755. To get started, simply connect your crypto wallet to the presale widget, enter the amount you want to buy, and then pay via credit/debit card or crypto. You can also check out our Bitcoin Hyper buying guide for more details.

You can then stake your tokens to earn passive rewards. The team is currently offering rewards at 104% APY, making it an attractive option to grow your money while supporting the project.

Since launching in May, Bitcoin Hyper has already raised over $10.5M and shows no signs of slowing down. Less than a week ago, a whale bought over $161K worth of $HYPER tokens in the biggest single buy to date. The second-largest purchase happened almost two weeks ago, worth more than $100K.

Bitcoin Hyper's biggest and latest whale buy via etherscan.

By all accounts, the Bitcoin Hyper project is just heating up. We can expect the excitement to grow as the presale draws to a close and the Layer 2 is finally launched.

Join the Bitcoin Hyper presale today.

Bitcoin is Here to Stay

We may have expected the likes of Ethereum and Solana, with their sheer speed and flexibility, to have left Bitcoin behind. But, despite its shortcomings, Bitcoin still leads the pack. As the most successful cryptocurrency, investors continue to bet big on its future.

Fortunately, Layer 2 projects like Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) could help Bitcoin catch up on the technology level. With its Solana-level speeds, low transaction costs, and expanded flexibility, Bitcoin Hyper is here to bring Bitcoin into the modern age.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Tom Lee Frames ETH Retreat as Necessary Step Toward $5,100

Tom Lee Frames ETH Retreat as Necessary Step Toward $5,100

Tom Lee sees ETH’s dip near $4,150 as a healthy pullback, setting the stage for a potential run toward $5,100.
NEAR
NEAR$2.495-2.80%
TOMCoin
TOM$0.000274-0.36%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$1.957+4.87%
Partager
CryptoPotato2025/08/19 21:41
Partager
VCI Global announces $2 billion partnership to promote crypto infrastructure and asset tokenization based on 18,000 BTC

VCI Global announces $2 billion partnership to promote crypto infrastructure and asset tokenization based on 18,000 BTC

PANews reported on August 19 that Nasdaq-listed company VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) announced a $2 billion partnership agreement with digital asset holders to establish a sovereign-grade crypto infrastructure joint
Bitcoin
BTC$114,016.85-1.03%
Partager
PANews2025/08/19 21:06
Partager
Institutional Pulse: XRP, Stellar & Algorand Touted to Power Tomorrow’s Government Liquidity

Institutional Pulse: XRP, Stellar & Algorand Touted to Power Tomorrow’s Government Liquidity

XRP, XLM & ALGO: The Blockchain Backbones of Government-Aligned LiquidityTaking on X, formerly Twitter, crypto observer SMQKE highlights a new category of digital assets emerging beyond speculation and retail hype, which is government-aligned digital assets.Built or positioned to serve as liquidity rails for states, central banks, and regulated institutions, this class is led by Ripple's XRP, Stellar (XLM), and Algorand (ALGO).Unlike meme coins or decentralized experiments, these three projects have consistently sought alignment with regulatory frameworks, enterprise adoption, and government partnerships. Their emphasis is not on retail speculation, but on building institutional-grade financial plumbing.SMQKE points out, “Assets like XRP, Stellar and Algorand are optimized for liquidity provision, high-throughput settlement and interoperability with existing financial infrastructure.”XRP, through Ripple, has established itself as a bridge currency for cross-border payments, offering low-cost, high-speed settlements tested by banks and remittance providers worldwide. With Ripple actively collaborating on central bank digital currency (CBDC) pilots, XRP’s technology is increasingly positioned to play a structural role in how central banks enable international settlements.XLM, developed by Stellar, shares similar DNA but with a stronger emphasis on inclusion. By targeting remittances and underbanked regions, Stellar has formed partnerships with entities like MoneyGram and has built pathways for converting fiat into digital form seamlessly. Its architecture makes it suitable for government-backed stablecoin issuance, especially in emerging markets where financial accessibility is a priority.Meanwhile, ALGO distinguishes itself with its pure proof-of-stake consensus and scalability. The blockchain has already been used by governments such as the Republic of the Marshall Islands for their digital currency initiative. Its strong focus on compliance, efficiency, and sustainability makes it a contender for large-scale state digital infrastructure projects.Together, XRP, XLM, and ALGO represent a convergence between blockchain innovation and government necessity. While Bitcoin and Ethereum often stand as decentralized counterpoints to traditional finance, these three assets are carving out a role as infrastructural backbones for regulated liquidity.XRP Finds Itself at a CrossroadsAccording to Vlad Anderson, “After teasing a push above $3.25, XRP couldn’t hold momentum. Instead, the price slipped back under $3.15 → $3.10, even testing the $3.00 support zone with a local low at $2.971.”The market analyst added that XRP sits at a make-or-break range and until $3.05/$3.06 is reclaimed as support, bearish pressure dominates.At the time of this writing, XRP was up by 1.4% in the past 24 hours to trade at $3.02, according to CoinGecko data.ConclusionCrypto researcher SMQKE urges that as governments fast-track CBDC rollouts and seek reliable cross-border settlement layers, state-aligned assets like XRP, Stellar, and Algorand are set to take center stage. Therefore, the narrative is shifting because digital assets are moving beyond speculation to become the backbone of sovereign liquidity management.Meanwhile, XRP is at a pivotal juncture because unless $3.05/$3.06 flips to support, bearish momentum remains in control.
Threshold
T$0.01612-1.22%
Algorand
ALGO$0.2439-3.40%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$42.58-2.40%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/19 21:10
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Tom Lee Frames ETH Retreat as Necessary Step Toward $5,100

VCI Global announces $2 billion partnership to promote crypto infrastructure and asset tokenization based on 18,000 BTC

Institutional Pulse: XRP, Stellar & Algorand Touted to Power Tomorrow’s Government Liquidity

As It Approaches $6m In Its Presale Here’s Why BlockchainFX Could Be the Next Best Crypto to Buy Ahead of Nexchain and BlockDAG

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains